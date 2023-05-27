Michigan's Styler can't hold lead, falls in NCAA national championship match

Michigan senior Ondrej Styler was disappointed, but in the aftermath of a tough loss in the NCAA men's tennis singles championship, he chose to reflect on the success of his career.

Styler had four match points on his serve with the championship on the line but couldn’t shut down surging Georgia redshirt freshman Ethan Quinn during Saturday's match at the USTA National Tennis Campus in Lake Nona, Florida. Quinn, the nation’s No. 2-ranked player, rallied, fought back from that 0-40 deficit, then forced and won a second-set tiebreaker on his way to winning the national championship over No. 8 Styler, 6-7, 7-6, 6-2.

“I was as close as I could possibly have been to winning this match," Styler told reporters before turning his attention to this postseason experience helping the Michigan team make the Elite 8 for a second straight season. "The way I approached it, the way I enjoyed it, the way I played, even leading the team event, it’s just been an unbelievable season for me, unbelievable matches, unbelievable experience I’m going to carry the rest of my life."

Styler was the first Michigan player to reach the men’s title match since Dan Goldberg in 1987 and the third since Michael Leach won the 1982 national championship. Brienne Minor gave Michigan a women’s singles national championship in 2017.

Quinn is the seventh Georgia player to make the NCAA singles championship and the fifth to win the title. He finished the season winning 17 straight matches.

In the first set, Styler fought back from two breaks, including his service game that opened the match. He was broken a second time when, on break point, Styler gave Quinn the point and game after a bad line call to then trail, 2-5. But Styler then won four straight games, getting back the two breaks, then dominated the tiebreaker, 7-2, to take the first set 7-6.

He carried the momentum into the second set and broke Quinn to take a 1-0 lead. Quinn came back in the sixth game and broke Styler to get back on serve and tie the match, 3-3. But Styler broke back the next game to take a 4-3 lead, winning the deciding point – there is no ad in college tennis once the score is deuce – with a forehand winner.

Styler, at 5-4, was serving for the match and had four match points with a 40-0 lead, before Quinn won the next four points to break and even the match, 5-5. Quinn held serve to go up, 6-5 and went on to win the tiebreaker, 7-5.

“Honestly, just put another ball in, force him to do something, play loose," Quinn said of what he was thinking at that point. "Just playing like that with big forehands, playing with the confidence I’m still in the match."

Quinn broke Styler’s serve to open the third set and built a 1-2 lead but Styler broke back for 2-2. Quinn broke Styler again the next game and won the next three games for the title.

Styler praised Quinn's game and mental toughness after the match.

"He's an unbelievable player," Styler said. "He's going to have a great career."

Styler said he's going to take a few weeks off to rest and think about his future, which may or may not include continuing his tennis career, and plans to work again this summer in New York as an investment banking analyst for Credit Suisse UBS.

Earlier this year it was announced that players who reached the NCAA men's singles quarterfinals would earn special exemption entries in the ATP Challenger-level professional tournaments. Styler qualified as did Michigan teammate Andrew Fenty, who fell in the quarters to Quinn.

"That threw a curveball in January with that, and now being at the end of the season and qualifying for that, it adds another element in my decision," Styler said. "If the economy's not great, maybe I'll reconsider, who knows, but as of right now, the plan doesn't change. I need to take some time off and figure out what I'm going to do with my life.

"The plan the last few months was to enjoy every match like it's the last one, and that's what I did. I'm always an advocate of you shouldn't make all the decisions whenever everything is working out as well as you shouldn't make the decisions when nothing's working out at the moment. I want to take some time off, cool off and make a decision when it's the right time."

Michigan tennis coach Adam Steinberg, sitting to Styler's right in the post-match news conference, took a moment to relish the Wolverines' season and what Styler and the seniors have meant to the program.

“I tell the seniors you want to leave the program better than you found it," Steinberg said. "It can’t be a truer statement for our seniors, specifically Sty. They’ve changed Michigan tennis forever. They’ve set a standard and a bar we hopefully can reach with them leaving. It’s been a lot of fun watching this guy play. I was so happy to see him playing healthy and to have the best time I’ve seen him have playing tennis, especially these past few weeks. It’s been a joy to watch."