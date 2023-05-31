Big Ten announces kickoff times for five Michigan football games

Five Michigan football kickoffs were announced by the Big Ten and its television partners on Wednesday and three — including the season opener against East Carolina — will start at noon.

But, on what networks and streaming platforms the games will appear will take some getting used to.

Michigan, which opens with four straight home games, opens the season on Sept. 2 at Michigan Stadium against East Carolina, and the noon kickoff will be streamed exclusively on Peacock, the NBC-owned digital platform. The Big Ten on Wednesday announced game-time and network designations with its newest TV partners, NBC and CBS, as well as Fox.

A week later, U-M will host UNLV on Sept. 9 in a nationally-televised game at 3:30 p.m. on CBS.

The Wolverines will play their first night game of the season, on Sept. 16 against Bowling Green, in a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on the Big Ten Network. The next week, Michigan will kick off the Big Ten season against Rutgers in a Homecoming game on Sept. 23 at noon, but a network designation has not yet been made.

Also, Michigan’s game at Penn State on Nov. 11 will be at noon on FOX's Big Noon Kickoff. The Michigan-Ohio State game already has been announced as a noon kickoff on FOX on Nov. 25. The remaining games can be selected before the season or during the six- and 12-day selection process with the networks during the season.

Here are Michigan’s kickoff times so far

▶ Sept. 2: vs. East Carolina, Noon (Peacock)▶ Sept. 9: vs. UNLV, 3:30 pm (CBS)▶ Sept. 16: vs. Bowling Green, 7:30 pm (Big Ten Network)▶ Sept. 23: vs. Rutgers, Noon (TBD)▶ Nov. 11: at Penn State, Noon (Fox)▶ Nov. 25: vs. Ohio State, Noon (Fox)