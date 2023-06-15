Michigan AD Manuel: Athletic department to receive increase of $5.2 million from Big Ten

Ann Arbor — Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel projects a 2024 budget of $214.5 million and an increase of $5.2 million from the Big Ten to member institutions, he told the University of Michigan Regents on Thursday.

The payout from the Big Ten in 2023 was approximately $58.8 million and will increase to approximately $64 million next year.

Operating revenues were $215.1 million in 2023 and expenses were $214.9 million, according to Manuel, who said operating expenses will be about the same next year at $214.5 million.

Spectator admissions are projected to decrease by $8.7 million in 2024 because Michigan football will host seven games at Michigan Stadium, down a game from 2023.