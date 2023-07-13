Michigan adds 4-star edge rusher to 2024 class

Jacob Smith, a four-star edge rusher from Connecticut, has joined his twin, Jerod, as 2024 Michigan commitments.

He announced his decision Thursday via social media, nearly three months after Jerod, a four-star defensive lineman, committed to the Wolverines. Among the finalists for the 6-foot-4, 230-pounder were Notre Dame, Alabama and Georgia, along with others.

The brothers used to attend the Loomis Chaffee School but have transferred to Cheshire Academy in Connecticut. Michigan now has 26 commitments, and the class ranks No. 4 nationally by 247Sports Composite.