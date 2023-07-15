Tigers hit three homers, Rodriguez shines, Detroit holds off Seattle for 5-4 win to open second half

Seattle — The Tigers went into slug mode to start the second half.

Home runs by Kerry Carpenter, Akil Baddoo and Nick Maton accounted for all the runs in the Tigers’ 5-4 win over the Seattle Mariners Friday night at T-Mobile Park.

Carpenter hit a two-run home run (406 feet) in the first and Baddoo a solo shot in the fifth (402). Both hit two-strike changeups from Mariners’ starter Luis Castillo.

Maton, recalled from Triple-A Toledo before the game, swatted a slider off reliever Ty Adcock in the seventh. The two-run shot re-established the three-run lead that was trimmed to one in the fifth.

Maton played a key role in keeping the game from being tied, or worse, in the fifth.

Lefty starter Eduardo Rodriguez allowed just one base runner and posted six strikeouts through the first four innings, but it wasn’t quite the breeze you’d expect. Three balls were hit to the wall against him. One of those, a 395-foot blast by Julio Rodriguez, was headed over the wall in center until Matt Vierling leaped up and caught it.

The Mariners ended up hitting five balls that were caught at or over the wall.

It seemed only a matter of time before the Mariners broke through. It happened in the fifth and Rodriguez set the table for it by walking Eugenio Suarez and hitting Tom Murphy on a 1-2 pitch to start the inning.

After AJ Pollock singled to load the bases, No. 9 hitter Dylan Moore lined a two-run double off the wall in left, cutting the Tigers’ lead to 3-2. The tying run never crossed the plate.

Pollock was at third base and the Tigers’ infield was drawn in when leadoff hitter J.P. Crawford hit a ground ball in the hole between first and second base. Maton, playing second base, made a diving stop of the ball and threw out Crawford from his knees.

Inexplicably, Pollock never moved off third base.

Rodriguez seemingly pitched around Julio Rodriguez with first base open and two outs, walking him on five pitches. That brought right-handed hitter Ty France to the plate. Rodriguez struck France out, getting a favorable call on a borderline 2-2 pitch from home plate umpire Marvin Hudson.

France slammed his bat to the ground at home plate and then his helmet and then he had to be restrained from going after Hudson further. He was promptly ejected.

It was the seventh strikeout of the game for Rodriguez, who ended up allowing just three hits with the two walks and hit batsman in five innings. Mostly with his four-seam fastball, he got 11 swinging strikes and 14 called strikes (four called third strikes).

After Jose Cisnero pitched a clean sixth inning and lefty Tyler Holton got four straight outs, the Mariners scratched again against Jason Foley.

With one out in the eighth, Rodriguez beat out an infield single and he came around to score on a double by Jarred Kelenic. Rodriguez was initially called out at the plate. The Tigers executed a crisp relay from Vierling to shortstop Javier Baez to catcher Jake Rogers.

After video review -- which was initiated by Hudson, the crew chief on the request of the Mariners who had lost their challenge earlier in the game -- the call was overturned.

Foley was able to strand Kelenic at third, striking out Teoscar Hernandez and Suarez. Foley was ejected after the inning. He had words for Hudson as he was walking off the mound.

Foley's night was over anyway. Alex Lange was summoned to get the final three outs, which he did, earning his 14th save. But it was a fight. He gave up a one-out solo home run to pinch-hitter Mike Ford and then with two outs walked No. 9 hitter Moore and then Crawford.

That brought Rodriguez to the plate. Lange on his 29th pitch of the inning, stuck him out looking at a curve ball.

