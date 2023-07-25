Michigan's Harbaugh could be facing 4-game suspension in NCAA investigation

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh likely will be suspended four games this season, as he and the NCAA continue working toward a negotiated resolution after the NCAA alleged he lied to and mislead investigators for penalties stemming from rules violations in 2021 during a COVID recruiting dead period.

The negotiation resolution has not yet been finalized. Yahoo Sports was the first to report the news, which The Detroit News confirmed with sources. The suspension is expected to apply for game days only, according to a source. In 2018, then-Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer was suspended three games and was able to coach practice but not games.

“We are continuing to work cooperatively with the NCAA staff on an enforcement matter,” Tom Mars, Harbaugh’s attorney, said in a text to The Detroit News on Tuesday. “At this time, we are not allowed to comment on possible penalties or other aspects of the matter.”

Big Ten media days begin Wednesday and Harbaugh is scheduled to speak to the media on Thursday.

“Michigan is unable to comment since this is an ongoing case,” Michigan football spokesman Dave Ablauf said Tuesday.

Michigan, the two-time defending Big Ten champion, opens the season with four games at home, beginning with East Carolina, then UNLV, Bowling Green and the Big Ten opener against Rutgers on Sept. 23. It is unclear if Harbaugh would be suspended during the game-week preparations or game-day only, and who will be the interim coach for the games Harbaugh would miss.

"We are continuing to work cooperatively with the NCAA staff on an enforcement matter," Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement. "At this time, we cannot comment further on any aspect of the matter."

Harbaugh and Michigan received an NCAA Notice of Allegations on Jan. 5 that spelled out alleged Level II violations during a 2021 COVID recruiting dead period and, more significantly, a Level I allegation, the most severe, against Harbaugh for lying to and misleading NCAA investigators. A source had told The News earlier in January that Harbaugh would not admit on or off the record that he had lied to the NCAA.

Current offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore, who coaches the offensive line, and tight ends coach Grant Newsome, also are expected to receive sanctions, according to a source, but it is unclear how severe those may be. Mike McDonald, who spent one season (2021) as Michigan defensive coordinator and is now defensive coordinator with the Baltimore Ravens, also will be sanctioned.

A holdup in contract discussions between Michigan and Harbaugh regarding a long-term deal has been attributed to the NCAA issues. Harbaugh, about to begin his ninth season at Michigan, has gone 74-25 and revived a program that had gone a combined 46-44 the previous seven seasons.

Harbaugh led the Wolverines to a 25-3 record the last two seasons with back-to-back Big Ten championships, the first at Michigan since 2004, and appearances in the College Football Playoff semifinals in 2021 and 2022. Both times, Michigan has failed to advance to the national title game, the most recent disappointment, a 51-45 loss to TCU on New Year’s Eve to finish the 2022 season 13-1 and ranked No. 3 nationally in the final AP and Coaches polls.

This has been among the offseason issues for Harbaugh and Michigan football. Most recently, Glenn “Shemy” Schembechler, the son of the late former Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler, resigned three days after he announced on social media he had been hired as assistant director of Michigan football recruiting. Schembechler’s Twitter timeline had a number of posts and “likes” of multiple offensive and insensitive posts, including several suggesting slavery and Jim Crow were a positive to strengthen Black individuals and families.

In February, Matt Weiss, who had been co-offensive coordinator and quarterback coach, was fired after the UM Police Department opened an investigation into alleged computer crimes at Schembechler Hall, the football building. The investigation remains ongoing.

