Michigan's Jim Harbaugh on NCAA investigation: 'Nothing to be ashamed of'

Indianapolis — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, facing what likely will be a four-game suspension as part of a negotiated resolution with the NCAA, took the podium on the final day of Big Ten media days and said he couldn’t comment on the penalty or investigation.

Harbaugh faced a Level I allegation from the NCAA for allegedly making false statements about recruiting violations during the 2021 COVID dead period in recruiting and for misleading investigators.

“As you probably know I’m not allowed to talk about any aspect of that ongoing situation,” Harbaugh said Thursday. “I’m with you. I’d love to lay it all out there — nothing to be ashamed of — but now is not that time.”

Michigan’s first four games, all at home, are against East Carolina, UNLV, Bowling Green and Rutgers. A source told The Detroit News that the suspensions would involve game days only.

Three Michigan players attended Big Ten media days — running back Blake Corum, defensive back Mike Sainristil and defensive tackle Kris Jenkins — and they all said the team simply will move on and continue to prepare as always, even when Harbaugh is absent on game days.

“Honestly, it’s nothing we’ve brought up since the news came out," Sainristil said. "We just focus on preparing in the weight room, getting ready for camp next week. We know Coach Harbaugh is going to be there at camp coaching. Whether he’s there those first four games or not, I know what he’d want us to do is go out there and play a great brand of football and lead on for the Block M and play Michigan football. Play fast, play hard, play physical, do what it is that he prepares us to do.

"Whether he’s with us the four games or not, we’re going to play as if he was right there coaching us."

Jenkins said the players haven't had much conversation about the potential Harbaugh suspension. They said it may be a source of added inspiration those four games.

“We’ve just got to attack it the same way as we’ve been attacking every other game," Jenkins said. "This is an unfortunate situation, but we have to continue to be the same team we want to be and embody that. So even if he’s not going to be with us, he’s definitely going to be with us in spirit and we’ve got to play for him like we play for him on any other game day.

“If anything, there probably will be more motivation to play for him and be the best team we could be for him like we’ve always tried to be. That will probably be the biggest point of emphasis."

Michigan received a draft of a notice of allegations from the NCAA in early January. The staff was charged with four Level II violations with regard to allegedly meeting with recruits during the COVID dead period.

Corum said he doesn't know much of the details regarding the situation with the NCAA, but he knows how he plans to respond when the time comes at the start of the season when Harbaugh is not expected to be on the sideline for the first four games. Corum said as a leader on the team, he will help to rally his teammates.

“If anything, it’s going to make us go even harder," Corum said. "We’re going to do this for Coach Harbaugh if that’s the case.”

