'Addressing mistakes': Michigan self-imposes 3-game suspension for Harbaugh

Michigan has self-imposed a three-game suspension for coach Jim Harbaugh effective this season in response to an NCAA investigation, specifically a Level I charge against Harbaugh for allegedly lying to and misleading investigators looking into Level II recruiting violations.

The university announced the suspension on Monday afternoon.

The suspension, which will begin with the season opener Sept. 2 against East Carolina and continue through the matchup against Bowling Green on Sept. 16. Harbaugh would return to the sidelines for the Big Ten opener against Rutgers on Sept. 23.

"While the ongoing NCAA matter continues through the NCAA process, today's announcement is our way of addressing mistakes that our department has agreed to in an attempt to further that process," said Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel. "We will continue to support Coach Harbaugh, his staff, and our outstanding student-athletes. Per the NCAA's guidelines, we cannot comment further until the matter is resolved."

A negotiated resolution between Harbaugh and the NCAA that was expected to include a four-game suspension this season was not approved by the NCAA Committee on Infractions on Aug 11. Harbaugh has admitted the Level II infractions occurred but not to lying to investigators. Sources told The Detroit News at the time that Michigan voluntarily self-imposing game suspensions for Harbaugh was still on the table, despite it appearing a suspension this season would not happen with the case heading to a hearing.

This is a goodwill effort by Michigan in the hopes the NCAA won’t add further penalties.

The NCAA sent Michigan a draft of a Notice of Allegations on Jan. 5, regarding its investigation of alleged recruiting violations that occurred in 2021 during an NCAA-mandated COVID-19 recruiting dead period. Sherrone Moore, now the offensive coordinator, Grant Newsome, a graduate assistant at the time of the recruiting violations and now the tight ends coach, and former defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, now with the Baltimore Ravens in the same role, were included in the NCAA’s report.

The case has taken some interesting turns to this point with several public leaks of information, most recently on Aug. 12, with news of the derailment of the negotiated resolution. The NCAA, typically mum on investigations, uncharacteristically issued a statement on request to a number of news outlets, including The News.

“The Michigan infractions case is related to impermissible on- and off-campus recruiting during the COVID-19 dead period and impermissible coaching activities — not a cheeseburger,” Derrick Crawford, NCAA vice president of hearing operations, said in the statement, referencing what has mostly been Michigan fan message board fodder suggesting buying a burger for a recruit is what the situation has essentially been about.

“It is not uncommon for the COI to seek clarification on key facts prior to accepting. The COI may also reject an NR (negotiated resolution) if it determines that the agreement is not in the best interests of the Association or the penalties are not reasonable. If the involved parties cannot resolve a case through the negotiated resolution process, it may proceed to a hearing, but the committee believes cooperation is the best avenue to quickly resolve issues.”

Lawyer Tom Mars, representing Harbaugh, responded to Crawford’s statement in a social media post.

"Pursuant to the NCAA's internal operating procedures, and under threat of penalties, Michigan, the involved coaches, and their lawyers are prohibited from uttering a word about this ongoing case. Yet the NCAA can issue a public statement putting its spin on the case?" Mars wrote, challenging the NCAA’s gag rule on discussing the case.

Three days later, when Harbaugh, in his ninth season coaching the Wolverines, met with reporters to discuss the midway point of preseason camp, he was asked about the NCAA response.

“No. No, I can’t comment,” Harbaugh said Aug. 15.

The day before Big Ten media days late last month, news broke of a negotiated resolution proposing what likely would be a four-game suspension for Harbaugh. Harbaugh touched briefly on the investigation.

“As you probably already know, I'm not allowed to talk about any aspect of that ongoing situation,” Harbaugh said at Big Ten media days. “I'm with you — I would love to lay it all out there. Nothing to be ashamed of. But now is not that time. That's about all there is to say about that.”

He declined comment multiple times to expound on that remark during a separate interview session with reporters.

Harbaugh, 59, has an overall record of 74-25 through eight seasons at Michigan, including a 25-3 record the last two years that included wins over Ohio State and back-to-back Big Ten championships and College Football Playoff appearances. The Wolverines, ranked No. 2 in the AP preseason poll, have not yet advanced beyond the NCAA national semifinal to reach the national championship game. They were selected as the Big Ten favorite in an informal poll of Big Ten media.

Michigan players have been asked about the possibility of playing games without Harbaugh on the sideline and said it would serve as additional motivation.

“If anything, it’s going to make us go even harder,” running back Blake Corum said at Big Ten media days. “We’re going to do this for Coach Harbaugh, if that’s the case.”

Cornerback Mike Sainristil, a returning captain, also said at media days that the players had not spent much time discussing the possibility that Harbaugh might be suspended. He said the team would respond positively.

“I know what he’d want us to do is go out there and play a great brand of football and lead on for the Block M and play Michigan football, play fast, play hard, play physical,” Sainristil said. “Do what it is that he prepares us to do. Whether he’s with us or not, we’re going to play as if he was right there coaching us.”

It remains unclear who will replace Harbaugh on the sideline when he’s suspended. An interim coach could be named or a different coach could handle each game. Harbaugh in June made what he described as a “bold statement” to a small group of reporters regarding his staff.

“Every one of our assistant coaches will be a head coach,” Harbaugh said in June. “I'd even say four after this season. The talent, the coaching acumen and talent is really good.”