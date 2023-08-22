Michigan Athletics, Peloton partner; deal includes NIL opportunities

The Detroit News

The University of Michigan and Peloton are partnering in a new venture that will make the fitness brand the official connected fitness partner of the athletic department.

With the partnership, the Wolverines will have co-branded Peloton bikes on the football sidelines at Michigan Stadium, as well as in training facilities for football, baseball, hockey and Olympic sports teams. Fans also will be able to access fitness instruction, co-branded content and in-venue activations.

“We’re pleased to partner with Peloton as its first collegiate activation,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement. “We look forward to collaborating with Peloton and LEARFIELD on projects ranging from beneficial opportunities for our student-athletes to enhanced membership possibilities and content for the entire U-M community.”

A unique part of the joint venture includes Peloton sponsoring the "Maize Rage," the student section that supports men's and women's basketball.

There will be NIL (name, image and likeness) opportunities for student-athletes.

As part of the deal, Michigan students will receive discounted pricing ($6.99/month) for the Peloton App One tier.