Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore to serve one-game suspension

Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore, who also coaches the offensive line, will serve a one-game suspension, a penalty approved by the NCAA Committee on Infractions as part of a negotiated resolution.

Moore’s suspension is expected to be for the season opener, a source told The Detroit News on Saturday.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and the program, including assistants Moore and tight ends coach Grant Newsome, who was a graduate assistant at the time, were charged with four Level II recruiting violations by the NCAA that included impermissible visits during the COVID dead period in 2021. Harbaugh faces a Level I, the most severe, for allegedly misleading and lying to NCAA investigators.

Harbaugh will not be on the sideline the first three games while serving a three-game suspension self-imposed by Michigan. The No. 2 Wolverines open the season next Saturday against East Carolina, the first of four straight games at Michigan Stadium.

Newsome is not expected to face a suspension from the NCAA.

A Michigan spokesman said Saturday he could not comment on anything associated with the NCAA investigation.

There will be different assistants handling the head coaching duties the first three games, Harbaugh announced last Friday. Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter will coach the first game, Game 2 against UNLV will be split between special teams coordinator/safeties coach Jay Harbaugh, who will handle the first half, and running backs coach/run game coordinator Mike Hart the second half, and Moore will coach the prime-time game against Bowling Green.

Harbaugh will return to the sideline as coach Sept. 23 when Michigan opens the Big Ten against Rutgers.

Michigan announced last Tuesday the decision to self-impose a three-game suspension for Harbaugh, game days only, in response to an NCAA investigation, specifically a Level I charge against Harbaugh for allegedly lying to and misleading investigators looking into Level II recruiting violations.

A negotiated resolution between Harbaugh and the NCAA that was expected to include a four-game suspension this season was not approved by the NCAA Committee on Infractions on Aug 11. Harbaugh has admitted the Level II infractions occurred but not to lying to investigators. Self-imposing a suspension suggests a good-will effort by Michigan in the hopes that as the NCAA process continues, it will not add further penalties.

angelique.chengelis@detroitnews.com

X (formerly Twitter): chengelis