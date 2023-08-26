Report: Michigan adds 6-foot-9 big man Lee Aaliya to 2023 class

Michigan basketball went outside the country to fill a roster need and one of its two remaining scholarships for next season.

Lee Aaliya, a big man from Argentina and a class of 2023 recruit, committed to the Wolverines on Saturday, according to a report from ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

It’s the second consecutive season that coach Juwan Howard went the international route to make a late addition to the incoming recruiting class. Last year, forward Youssef Khayat, a Lebanon native who was playing in France, committed to Michigan in late June.

According to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, Aaliya, 18, was cleared by the NCAA in early August — making him eligible to enroll in college and play this season — and was contacted by roughly 20 high-major programs once his recruitment opened.

Aaliya, a 6-foot-9 forward/center, shined for Argentina during the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup this summer and upped his game throughout the tournament, highlighted by a 31-point, 20-rebound performance against Canada.

He averaged 17.1 points, nine rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.3 steals in 28.1 minutes across seven games and earned All-Second Team honors at the World Cup. He posted three double-doubles and finished the tournament fourth in both scoring and rebounds.

Last year, Aaliya played on Argentina’s Under-18 team, which finished second at the FIBA U18 South American Championship and fourth at the FIBA U18 Americas Championship.

Aaliya figures to serve as the backup big behind sophomore center Tarris Reed Jr., a role that former signee Papa Kante was set to fill before an academic issue led to him requesting a release from his National Letter of Intent in April.

While he’s a force around the basket at both ends, Aaliya isn’t exactly a shooter. At the World Cup, he shot 33.3% on 3-pointers (4-for-12) and 30.8% on free throws (8-for-26).

Aaliya — whose father, Jeff, is a Ghanaian professional wrestler better known as Musambe Tutu — joins guard George Washington III as the second member of the 2023 class. He’ll also be the fifth new face on Michigan’s 2023-24 roster, which will feature three grad transfers, with Alabama guard Nimari Burnett, Seton Hall forward Tray Jackson and Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua.

