Big Boy, Big House team up for location at Michigan Stadium, opening Saturday

Big Boy and the Big House are teaming up.

The restaurant group is bringing a location to Michigan Stadium, which will begin operation in Saturday's football home opener against East Carolina.

The three-year agreement includes putting a Big Boy statue — decked out in maize and blue — in the stadium, and an outlet where fans can have their favorite Big Boy menu items and have a photo opportunity with the statue.

“This is an exciting moment for Big Boy” said Tamer Afr, CEO of Big Boy Restaurant Group. “We know many of the fans at Michigan Stadium are also longtime fans of Big Boy. We are excited to reintroduce them to our menu, and also give them a taste of what we offer at all of our locations across the region.”

The menu is slated to include the classic Big Boy burger and Slim Jim sandwich, along with waffle fries and shakes.