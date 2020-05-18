Detroit News 2020 Detroit Lions schedule predictions
Go through the gallery to view the Lions' 2020 NFL schedule, along with predictions from Rod Beard of The Detroit News.
Sept. 13 vs. Bears (1 p.m.): The season opens with a big test, as the Lions draw a divisional rival in the opener for the first time since 2013. The Lions are 3-1-1 in their last five season openers, but they have lost the last four meetings against the Bears. That streak ends, as the Lions make a nice opening statement. Prediction: Win
Sept. 20 at Packers (1 p.m.): It’s not just one, but two consecutive divisional games to start the season. The Packers, who lost in the NFC Championship last season, again should be the favorite in the division and although the Lions don’t have to deal with frigid weather at Lambeau Field, Aaron Rodgers is too much to overcome. Prediction: Loss
Sept. 27 at Cardinals (4:25 p.m.): The Lions get another shot at Kyler Murray (1), who orchestrated an epic comeback in the opener last season. Murray has another weapon in receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was acquired from the Texans. They’ll also see rookie linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who was a draft consideration. Prediction: Loss
Oct. 4 vs. Saints (1 p.m.): The schedule doesn’t get any easier with another playoff team and an unenviable matchup against one of the league’s best offenses. It’s the Saints’ first trip to Ford Field since 2014, a game the Lions won in the last two minutes. Prediction: Loss
Oct. 18 at Jaguars (1 p.m.): The breakout season from Gardner Minshew was a revelation or the Jags, but they’ll have some bigger concerns on the defensive side, trying to replace Calais Campbell. After the bye week, a road game in the heat won’t be too tough for the Lions to overcome. Prediction: Win
Oct. 25 at Falcons (1 p.m.): Atlanta’s offense gets a boost with the addition of Todd Gurley to the backfield, but their bigger issue was defense, where they used four of their first five draft picks to address that side of the ball. After a rough start, they finished last season with four straight wins. Prediction: Win
Nov. 1 vs. Colts (1 p.m.): The Colts made some nice upgrades, with the additions of veteran quarterback Philip Rivers and by drafting receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and running back Jonathan Taylor. After a tough 7-9 season, the Colts’ new-look offense will have the bugs worked out by the midpoint of the season, but the Lions will get a surprising victory. Prediction: Win
Nov. 8 at Vikings (1 p.m.): Minnesota has won five straight games handily in the head-to-head series, by an average of 13 points. After making the playoffs last season, the Vikings are poised for another good season, behind Michigan State product Kirk Cousins (8). Prediction: Loss
Nov. 15 vs. Washington (1 p.m.): Washington rallied to tie and then move ahead with a pair of field goals in the final two minutes to take a 19-16 win last season. It could be another slugfest this year, but Washington’s defense, with the addition of No. 2 overall pick Chase Young, will be significantly improved. Prediction: Win
Nov. 22 at Panthers (1 p.m.): Teddy Bridgewater takes the reins from Cam Newton at quarterback, and the test will be whether he can produce as the every-week starter will be intriguing. Having Christian McCaffrey (22) in the backfield will take some of the pressure off Bridgewater. Prediction: Win
Nov. 26 vs. Texans (12:30 p.m.): The Thanksgiving game won’t be an easy one. Houston looked to have things moving in the right direction, but inexplicably dealt receiver DeAndre Hopkins for David Johnson. The offense, behind Deshaun Watson, still will be formidable enough to hold off the Lions. Prediction: Loss
Dec. 6 at Bears (1 p.m.): The schedule starts to take a toll on the Lions and, at a point in the schedule where they alternate home and road games, the big divisional matchup against the Bears catches them. One team has swept their head-to-head matchups in eight of the last 10 years, but the Bears get the first split since 2016. Prediction: Loss
Dec. 13 vs. Packers (1 p.m.): Both pairings with Chicago and Green Bay are back-to-back, which is less than ideal. It could be worse — it could be on the road at Lambeau Field in the middle of the winter. The Lions, though, have had better success against the Packers in recent years and will put up a decent fight. Prediction: Loss
Dec. 19-20 at Titans (TBD): The Lions face both runners-up in each conference, which doesn’t bode well for their strength of schedule. The Titans will feed off their running game, with Derrick Henry (left) carrying the load. Ryan Tannehill is comfortable as the field general, and the Titans may not make another long run, but they’ll be formidable. Prediction: Loss
Dec. 26-27 vs. Buccaneers (TBD): A matchup against Tom Brady (pictured) and the revamped Tampa Bay offense should be interesting, especially this late in the season. The talented Bucs offense racked up four touchdowns last season with Jameis Winston. With Brady and now Rob Gronkowski, it could get ugly. Prediction: Loss
Jan. 3 vs. Vikings (1 p.m.): With a tough back-loaded schedule, the season ends on a rocky note, which likely will have some bigger ramifications for the front office and possibly the coaching staff. Another lost season and another high draft pick. Prediction: Loss. Final record prediction: 6-10
    Detroit — Even now, after most of us have accepted the new reality, it still seems unfathomable. We will have sports again, if not by the force of passion, by the force of money. And by most projections, there will be no fans in the stadiums or arenas, not for a while.

    Sports could become what it’s essentially been for many people — a TV show. Perhaps as early as July, you could binge-watch an 82-game Major League Baseball schedule. Or hey, check out the other channels showing continuous episodes of the NBA and NHL playoffs.

    If it’s the only way to make it work during the pandemic, I suppose we do it. But I’m concerned once the no-fan curiosity wears off, the games will look like stilted exhibitions. And here’s what else is concerning — what if it works too well? What if leagues grow accustomed to the arrangement, and fans find it adequate to sit at home and watch? What if sports entities find the easiest way to address safety issues is by keeping fans away even longer?

    I’ve often wondered, if a quarterback falls in a forest of tacklers and no one is there to make noise, did it happen? OK, I’ve never wondered that. And I understand ticket revenue must be recouped. But what if teams find it lucrative just to put up more advertising in the arenas and stadiums with more people watching on TV, theoretically?

    The Grand Experiment began Sunday in Darlington, S.C., with a NASCAR event featuring no fans in the stands, the first of seven races in 11 days. The infield was barren, the cars sped past empty stands and Fox had only one reporter — wearing a face-covering — in the pit area. It was a sterile look, not unlike the baseball games on ESPN from South Korea, where they’re playing in empty stadiums, not counting the life-sized cardboard cutouts of fans.

    New normal

    This is new to all of us, and the logistics are incredibly daunting just to get players back in uniform. In MLB, there’s already a fight brewing between owners and players over revenue. Eventually, financially, sports will need fans in the venues, and it shouldn’t be treated as a luxury that requires years to figure out.

    Planes will be nearly full again. Malls and amusement parks and cruise ships will be operational again. The problem for sports is, people don’t need to attend to enjoy them. People need to fly on planes to reach destinations and go on vacations. The amusement-park experience can only be felt in-person. Retail stores have suffered because of online shopping, which used to be a matter of convenience and now also is a matter of safety, a cautionary tale for any business.

    More: Wojo: MLB plan to return is fascinating but also fraught with peril

    More: New MLB rules: Shower at home, don’t spit, Paws stay away

    Sports, which have incurred attendance drops for a while, could face the crisis that movie theaters face, with the in-home experience safer, easier and cheaper, although perhaps not as fulfilling. I’m not being an alarmist, quite the opposite. I’m suggesting leagues and college football commissioners need to appreciate the full-fan experience when mapping plans to reopen. There should be an abundance of caution, but 100-percent safety is unattainable, even with a vaccine. Eventually, people will have to accept at least minimal risk, and many sectors of the economy already have.

    Restrictions will be necessary, according to the medical professionals, and that’s fine. By wearing face masks and practicing social distancing, fans could gradually be let in. Some will be more eager to attend than others, but with space between seats and rows, there won’t be 70,000 tickets available anyhow, not initially.

    The fan-less environment will stir curiosity at first, and if the competition is spirited, ratings will rise. But only so much music and crowd noise can be piped in to enhance the viewing experience. March Madness was going to provide the empty-arena test case, but the plan was scratched as the coronavirus spread. College sports are different than the pros, with campus traditions and amateur athletes and rabid fan bases.

    The NFL is plowing ahead with its plan to play on schedule in September, and TV ratings for the draft were monstrous. The fan-less concept has taken time to grasp, with all the possible quirks. The other day, Matthew Stafford mused about the oddness, with a slight twist.

    “It would be an adjustment for everybody,” Stafford said. “But for a quarterback, quiet is great. I love that, I can talk, I can hear what they’re saying on defense and try to use it to my advantage. Like playing a home game everywhere you go.”

    Other players might miss the noise-induced adrenaline rush. Fans influence outcomes, with statistics to prove home-field advantage. And of course, crowds add to the spectacle. Would Magglio Ordonez’s home run to clinch the 2006 World Series berth be as memorable without the Comerica Park fans shrieking and waving towels?

    Latest spit-take

    It wouldn’t just be a bizarre look in the stands. In a 67-page proposal released over the weekend, MLB outlined safety measures it’s considering. After getting rightly criticized for leaping straight to the money issue, the owners’ health proposal is especially imposing, almost like a scare tactic. With such stringent rules for players, it’s hard to envision a reasonable guideline for fans.

    Among the items in MLB’s Operations Manual sent to the players:

    No mascots, bat boys or bat girls on the field. No exchange of lineup cards at home plate. No high-fives or fist bumps. No licking (fingers) and no spitting (good luck enforcing that). For players, no unnecessary socializing with an opponent (good luck telling Miguel Cabrera).

    More: MLB’s restart proposal doesn’t call for daily coronavirus testing

    More: For Tigers, MLB draft has yielded its share of productive players, pitfalls

    In the proposal, a baseball will be removed after it’s handled by several players, and throwing it around the infield will be discouraged. Third-base coaches won’t be allowed to touch their face to give signs. Managers, coaches and batting practice pitchers would wear masks, and everyone would get temperature checks twice a day. Some players would sit in the stands near the dugouts to achieve social distancing.

    On road trips, use of Ubers and subways won’t be permitted, and team personnel will be banned from eating in restaurants. Players will be encouraged to arrive at ballparks in uniform, and discouraged from using the clubhouse showers. And yes, everyone must stand six feet apart during the national anthem.

    When players digest all this, I’m not sure they’ll want to come back, and I’m not even kidding. The only people who truly might enjoy it are the umps, who will be protected from face-to-face arguments and won’t have to hear all that clever heckling from the stands.

    There’s more, including complicated protocols for anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. It makes sense, health-wise. But if it takes that much to get a team and its support staff safely into and out of a stadium, how can it work for fans?

    It can’t, not at first, and then not with large crowds. But that must remain the goal, to get people back as quickly as possible, understanding risk will always exist. At some point, it’ll be up to the fans to decide if it’s worth it.

    bob.wojnowski@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @bobwojnowski

