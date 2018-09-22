CLOSE

The Detroit News' Angelique S. Chengelis and Bob Wojnowski discuss Michigan's 56-10 win over Nebraska. Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

Ann Arbor — We had an inkling the Wolverines were a little frosty about Nebraska and its first-year head coach. But my goodness, this was downright cruel.

It’s hard to tell if this was more illuminating for Michigan and its offensive line, or simply humiliating for the Cornhuskers, who didn’t seem interested in tackling, or blocking, or competing. Whatever it was, the domination was astounding in its completeness.

The Wolverines pummeled Nebraska 56-10 Saturday, punishing the Cornhuskers for sins of the past and present. Jim Harbaugh wouldn’t admit it but his players did — this was a pounding with a purpose.

The Wolverines wanted to make a point about their oft-questioned offensive line and running game, and they punched early and never stopped. They opened holes so big for Karan Higdon, he rushed for 136 yards on a mere 12 carries. On his 44-yard touchdown run, the Cornhuskers practically escorted him to the end zone.

Yes, Nebraska (0-3) is awful right now, and has lost seven straight. But Michigan (3-1) played with impressive physical force, rushing for 285 yards and holding the Cornhuskers to 39.

“It’s a statement game, and there’s more to come,” Higdon said. “I think other people that we play will watch this film and say, wow, those guys upfront are bringing it.”

The Wolverines still have to prove they can bring it when tougher opponents show up, but for the Big Ten opener, the wounded Cornhuskers provided the perfect punching bag. Nebraska has major problems under Scott Frost, the prodigal son who came home to resurrect a wrecked program. Not as easy as it looks, huh? Issues were evident after the Cornhuskers lost to Troy last week, when Frost questioned whether players were all aboard with the new program. It was evident during the week, when players questioned whether the entire team was “buying in.”

And it was evident from the opening snap Saturday, as Michigan mercilessly attacked. The last time Frost stood on the Michigan Stadium sideline, he was the Central Florida coach two years ago. After Michigan beat UCF 51-14 that day, Frost insisted his team “out-hit” the Wolverines and stood up to them physically.

UM defensive end Chase Winovich said he detected early that Nebraska had retreated emotionally Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

Hit-fest

Of course, Frost is never shy about airing his opinion. He was the quarterback of the 1997 Nebraska team that split the national title with Michigan, and he unabashedly campaigned for a share of the prize. Last season, he led UCF to a 13-0 record, and wasn’t pleased the Knights got no consideration for the playoff.

Harbaugh said he didn’t remember the “out-hit” line, but the players sure did. Defensive coordinator Don Brown brought the comments up in meetings, and then right before the game, the offensive line got riled up by reminding themselves.

“We took that to heart,” offensive tackle Jon Runyan said. “We didn’t forget the coach’s comments. All week, coach Harbaugh, (offensive line coach Ed) Warinner talked about out-toughing them, and that’s what we did.”

They did it with ruthless efficiency, scoring touchdowns on their first three possessions, and the message was clear. Whether it was a feisty rebuttal to past comments, or just a present-day necessity, the Wolverines pounded. It was no coincidence 254-pound fullback Ben Mason was a focal point, scoring touchdowns on runs of 1, 1 and 4 yards. The sophomore now has 12 career carries, six for touchdowns.

Michigan knew it could run against Nebraska’s 3-4 front, and Mason’s power drives into the end zone were done with emphasis, not empathy. The Cornhuskers caved pretty quickly, so it’s difficult to know exactly what it all means. It could be more a statement on Nebraska’s disarray than Michigan’s revival.

But you certainly can say the Wolverines’ offensive line is getting better, and the running game was so dominant, Shea Patterson didn’t have to do much — 15-for-22 for 120 yards. The lopsidedness was borderline absurd. At halftime, Michigan led 39-0 and had outgained Nebraska 305-17. Even fast-food giant Wendy’s jumped in, sending this Tweet on its official account: “Might need a Scott Frosty to ice down the beating Nebraska is taking."

Frost or Frosty, it didn’t really matter. The Cornhuskers melted.

 “It seemed like they didn’t really want to be out there at some points,” said Chase Winovich, who notched one of Michigan’s four sacks. “I know that’s gonna come off as very controversial. … I just didn’t feel like they wanted it as bad as we did. And we wanted it bad, so I don’t blame them.”

UM left tackle Jon Runyan said they were motivated by Nebraska coach Scott Frost's comments after the UM game two years ago when he was UCF coach Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

Setting the tone

The difference was apparent almost immediately. Did the Wolverines detect they broke Nebraska’s spirit early?

“Most definitely,” Higdon said. “That was one thing we talked about, just bringing it to them, unleashing everything all at once. We did that, and those guys didn’t like it. I mean, I don’t think you’d like to be punched in the face either. … We don’t look back, but I think (Frost) can eat his words.”

Harbaugh insisted he didn’t recall Frost’s words until asked in the postgame news conference. And if he did harbor any ill will, it wasn’t noticeable afterward, as he and Frost shook hands and exchanged back slaps.

Harbaugh wasn’t interested in digging back, but pushing forward. He lauded his offensive line’s improvement, then got to say something he loves to say.

“I thought our team played very physical in all phases, offensively, defensively, special teams,” Harbaugh said. “It showed up in a lot of the one-on-one matchups, goal-line, short-yardage.”

Frost spent more time lamenting the state of his team, and acknowledging how badly it was beaten. Freshman quarterback Adrian Martinez played with a brace on his injured right knee, but he was battered into submission, finally pulled in the second half.

Nebraska finished with almost as many penalty yards (79) as passing yards (93), and Frost became the first Nebraska coach to start 0-3 since good ol’ Potsy Clark back in 1945.

“Physically, we got whipped,” Frost said. “I think it was pretty clear, we’re not ready to compete against a team like that. Coach Harbaugh has done a great job, he’s been here long enough to get his guys and get it installed. But we’re going to keep fighting.”

Michigan took the fight right to them and never relented. Again, we’ll see where this leads when the road gets rougher, but it’s an encouraging sign for the Wolverines. Getting mad is fine, hitting back is better.

bob.wojnowski @detroitnews.com

Twitter @bobwojnowski

Michigan 56, Nebraska 10
Michigan fullback Ben Mason runs the ball in for his first touchdown of the day in the first quarter during a game against the University of Nebraska, at Michigan Stadium, September 22, 2018. Mason would end up with three touchdowns during the Wolverine's 56-10 win over the Cornhuskers.
Michigan fullback Ben Mason runs the ball in for his first touchdown of the day in the first quarter during a game against Nebraska at Michigan Stadium on September 22, 2018. Mason would finish with three rushing touchdowns during the Wolverines' 56-10 win over the Cornhuskers. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez bats down a deflected pass that came back at him in front of Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson in the second quarter. The play was ruled a safety. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Tru Wilson runs the ball past Nebraska defensive back Aaron Williams in the second quarter.
Michigan running back Tru Wilson runs the ball past Nebraska defensive back Aaron Williams in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
(From left) Michigan offensive lineman Ben Bredeson, tight end Nick Eubanks, and fullback Ben Mason celebrate Mason's first touchdown of the day in the first quarter.
From left, Michigan offensive lineman Ben Bredeson, tight end Nick Eubanks, and fullback Ben Mason celebrate Mason's first touchdown of the day in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry celebrates after catching a pass for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry celebrates after catching a pass for a touchdown in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan fullback Ben Mason scores his third touchdown of the day in the second quarter.
Michigan fullback Ben Mason scores his third touchdown of the day in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez bats down a deflected pass that came back at him in front of Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson in the second quarter. The play was ruled a safety. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez bats down a deflected pass that came back at him in front of Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson in the second quarter. The play was ruled a safety. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is confused on the result of a play where Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez batted down a deflected pass that came back at him near the end zone in the second quarter. The play was ruled a safety.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is confused on the result of a play where Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez batted down a deflected pass that came back at him near the end zone in the second quarter. The play was ruled a safety. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive back Tyree Kinnel celebrates after a safety was called on Nebraska in the second quarter.
Michigan defensive back Tyree Kinnel celebrates after a safety was called on Nebraska in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez is tackled by Michigan linebacker Jordan Glasgow in the first quarter.
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez is tackled by Michigan linebacker Jordan Glasgow in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich, left, and linebacker Jordan Glasgow celebrate a sack on Nebraska in the first quarter.
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich, left, and linebacker Jordan Glasgow celebrate a sack on Nebraska in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon flies into the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Michigan running back Karan Higdon flies into the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, left, and running back Karan Higdon celebrate Higdon's first quarter touchdown.
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, left, and running back Karan Higdon celebrate Higdon's first-quarter touchdown. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon is all smiles after a touchdown in the first quarter.
Michigan running back Karan Higdon is all smiles after a touchdown in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh congratulates running back Karan Higdon after Higdon's first quarter touchdown.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh congratulates running back Karan Higdon after Higdon's first-quarter touchdown. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary sacks Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez in the first quarter.
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary sacks Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich goofs around after the defense sacked Nebraska in the first quarter.
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich goofs around after the defense sacked Nebraska in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh congratulates fullback Ben Mason after Mason's first touchdown of the day in the first quarter.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh congratulates fullback Ben Mason after Mason's first touchdown of the day in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson looks for an open man in the second quarter.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson looks for an open man in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan place kicker Quinn Nordin, right, celebrates with punter Will Hart after completing a 55 yard field goal in the second quarter.
Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin, right, celebrates with punter Will Hart after making a 50-yard field goal in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus forces Nebraska wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey to drop a pass in the second quarter.
Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus forces Nebraska wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey to drop a pass in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins completes a pass in the second quarter.
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins catches a pass in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson hands the ball off to running back Karan Higdon in the second quarter.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson hands the ball off to running back Karan Higdon in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan linebacker Josh Ross, left, and defensive lineman Chase Winovich celebrate after sacking Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez in the second quarter.
Michigan linebacker Josh Ross, left, and defensive lineman Chase Winovich celebrate after sacking Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown celebrates after a sack on Nebraska in the second quarter.
Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown celebrates after a sack on Nebraska in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan linebacker Devin Bush, left, and defensive back Josh Metellus celebrate a sack in the second quarter.
Michigan linebacker Devin Bush, left, and defensive back Josh Metellus celebrate a sack in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon runs the ball in the second quarter.
Michigan running back Karan Higdon runs the ball in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh talks to quarterback Shea Patterson after a touchdown in the second quarter.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh talks to quarterback Shea Patterson after a touchdown in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh argues a call in the second quarter.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh argues a call in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey is pushed out of bounds by Nebraska defensive back Lamar Jackson (#21) while running with the ball in the third quarter.
Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey is pushed out of bounds by Nebraska defensive back Lamar Jackson (21) while running with the ball in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive back Ambry Thomas can't hold onto this pass while under pressure from Nebraska defensive back Aaron Williams, left, and defensive back Dicaprio Bootle in the fourth quarter.
Michigan's Ambry Thomas can't hold onto this pass while under pressure from Nebraska defensive back Aaron Williams, left, and defensive back Dicaprio Bootle in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive lineman Reuben Jones tackles Nebraska running back Devine Ozigbo in the fourth quarter.
Michigan defensive lineman Reuben Jones tackles Nebraska running back Devine Ozigbo in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters throws a pass in the fourth quarter.
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters throws a pass in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Nebraska defensive back Deontai Williams intercepts a pass intended for Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks in the end zone in the fourth quarter.
Nebraska defensive back Deontai Williams intercepts a pass intended for Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks in the end zone in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan offensive lineman Stephen Spanellis (#72) holds the ball as the two teams line up during the third quarter.
Michigan offensive lineman Stephen Spanellis (72) holds the ball as the two teams line up during the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Oliver Martin runs with the ball in the third quarter.
Michigan wide receiver Oliver Martin runs with the ball in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey holds onto the ball during a third quarter run.
Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey holds onto the ball during a third-quarter run. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell runs for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell runs for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell is lifted into the air after catching a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell is lifted into the air after catching a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive back Ambry Thomas tackles Nebraska wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey in the fourth quarter.
Michigan defensive back Ambry Thomas tackles Nebraska wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Nebraska running back Devine Ozigbo is tackled by the Michigan defense in the fourth quarter.
Nebraska running back Devine Ozigbo is tackled by the Michigan defense in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson tackles Nebraska quarterback Andrew Bunch in the fourth quarter.
Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson tackles Nebraska quarterback Andrew Bunch in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive lineman Donovan Jeter rushes in to tackle Nebraska quarterback Andrew Bunch in the fourth quarter.
Michigan defensive lineman Donovan Jeter rushes in to tackle Nebraska quarterback Andrew Bunch in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Christian Turner tries to evade a tackle by Nebraska defensive back Antonio Reed in the fourth quarter.
Michigan running back Christian Turner tries to evade a tackle by Nebraska defensive back Antonio Reed in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan linebacker Khaleke Hudson leaves the field after being given a targeting penalty in the fourth quarter. It was the second game in a row that Hudson was penalized for targeting.
Michigan linebacker Khaleke Hudson leaves the field after being given a targeting penalty in the fourth quarter. It was the second game in a row that Hudson was penalized for targeting. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye is tended to after being injured in the fourth quarter.
Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye is tended to after being injured in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh shake hands after the game.
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh shake hands after the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon walks off the field after the game.
Michigan running back Karan Higdon walks off the field after the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson walks off the field after the game.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson walks off the field after the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey high-fives the fans after the game.
Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey high-fives the fans after the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost, left, and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh chat before the start of at Michigan Stadium, in Ann Arbor, September 22, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost, left, and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh chat before the start of at Michigan Stadium, in Ann Arbor, September 22, 2018. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks, left, and tight end Joseph Files pump each other up before the start of the game.
Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks, left, and tight end Joseph Files pump each other up before the start of the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich is all smiles during pre-game warmups.
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich is all smiles during pregame warm-ups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson warms up before the game.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson warms up before the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones catches a pass during pre-game warmups.
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones catches a pass during pregame warm-ups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive back Hunter Reynolds makes a one-handed catch during pre-game warmups.
Michigan defensive back Hunter Reynolds makes a one-handed catch during pregame warm-ups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass during pre-game warmups.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass during pregame warm-ups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
University of Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh high-fives the fans as the team arrives before the start of a game against the University of Nebraska at Michigan Stadium, in Ann Arbor, September 22, 2018.
Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh high-fives the fans as the team arrives before the start of a game against Nebraska at Michigan Stadium. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Bryan Bitterman, of Los Angeles, wears paint on his head outside of Michigan Stadium before the game.
Bryan Bitterman, of Los Angeles, wears paint on his head outside of Michigan Stadium before the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson high fives a fan as the team arrives at the stadium.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson high-fives a fan as the team arrives at the stadium. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Five-year-old Ollie Sevener, of Omaha, Nebraska, rides on the shoulders of his father Paul outside of Michigan Stadium before the game.
Five-year-old Ollie Sevener, of Omaha, Nebraska, rides on the shoulders of his father Paul outside of Michigan Stadium before the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
