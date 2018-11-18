CLOSE

Justin Rogers, Bob Wojnowski, and John Niyo break down the Detroit Lions' 20-19 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

Detroit — In one exhilarating flurry, all seemed good again for the Lions. There was Cam Newton, standing, looking, standing, looking, finally firing a pass high and wide into the end zone, past the receiver, into the turf.

Ford Field erupted as Carolina’s two-point conversion failed with 1:07 left and the Lions escaped with a 20-19 victory Sunday. In a snapshot, it was a celebratory moment for the Lions and their success-starved fans, a credit to Matt Patricia for rallying his team in the midst of growing criticism.

But in the grand scheme, what does it truly mean? Unfortunately for the Lions, not as much as it could have, not enough. They’re 4-6, and may have lost rookie star Kerryon Johnson to a left knee injury. He departed in the third quarter after a 3-yard run, and was in pain and tears on the sideline training table before heading to the locker room.

More: Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Performance vs. Carolina worthy of honor roll

More: Rod Wood: Lions ‘have a great head coach’ in Matt Patricia

The Lions won the game without injured receiver Marvin Jones, and now likely will be without Johnson when the Bears visit on Thanksgiving. Patricia had no update on Johnson’s condition, although there were reports it was a knee sprain.

If Johnson is out for an extended period, that bad news trumps the good news of a solid victory. Johnson has been a marvel at times, and was on his way again Sunday, finishing with 87 yards on 15 carries. For the season, the second-round pick from Auburn has 641 yards and a 5.4 average, and possesses a burst that suggests he’ll be special.

If he’s sidelined, the Lions will use LeGarrette Blount and Theo Riddick more, and perhaps Zach Zenner. They also might regret letting Ameer Abdullah go just two weeks ago.

Win or wilt

This was a game both teams desperately needed, for Carolina (6-4) to stay in the playoff hunt and for the Lions to snap a three-game losing streak and show they weren’t ready to cash anything in. By winning, they perhaps assured a more festive atmosphere in Ford Field Thursday. Beyond that, finding deeper meaning in a Lions game is always a difficult, dangerous exercise.

One thing seems certain: Kenny Golladay is an emerging star and a quiet leader, with eight receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown. He’s fast and physical and feisty, and his acrobatic 19-yard touchdown catch from Matthew Stafford with 5:13 remaining proved to be the winner. There’s a big chunk of the offense waiting to be grabbed, and Golladay seems determined to grab it.

“Of course (defenses) know Golden (Tate) is gone, they know Marvin is out, so who else are they going to look to?” Golladay said. “And you know, I just got to take on that challenge. The whole offense has to take on the challenge. They’re going to double me and do whatever they want to do, and other guys have to pick up the slack, which we all did.”

Lions 20, Panthers 19
 Fullscreen

Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay makes the winning touchdown catch in front of Panthers cornerback James Bradberry late in the fourth quarter.
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay catches the winning touchdown in front of Panthers cornerback James Bradberry late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay makes the game-winning touchdown catch in front of Panthers cornerback James Bradberry late in the fourth quarter. The Lions beat the Panthers 20-19 as Carolina's two-point conversion failed late in the game at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Nov. 18, 2018.
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay catches the winning touchdown in front of Panthers cornerback James Bradberry late in the fourth quarter. The Lions beat the Panthers 20-19 as Carolina's 2-point conversion failed late in the game at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Nov. 18, 2018. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay makes the winning touchdown catch in front of Panthers cornerback James Bradberry late in the fourth quarter.
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay catches the winning touchdown in front of Panthers cornerback James Bradberry late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions defensive back Tracy Walker rips away a reception from Panthers receiver Curtis Samuel for the interception late in the second quarter.
Lions defensive back Tracy Walker rips away a reception from Panthers receiver Curtis Samuel for an interception late in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions teammates chase after Tracy Walker after intercepting a Panthers quarterback Cam Newton pass in the second quarter.
Lions teammates chase after Tracy Walker after intercepting a Panthers quarterback Cam Newton pass in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Former University of Michigan head coach Brady Hoke, now the Panthers' defensive line coach, is seen on the sidelines.
Former University of Michigan head coach Brady Hoke, now the Panthers' defensive line coach, is seen on the sideline. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson tries to grab an interception on a bobbled pass to Panthers receiver Devin Funchess (Michigan) in the second quarter.
Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson tries to grab an interception on a bobbled pass to Panthers receiver Devin Funchess (Michigan) in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws an incompletion to tight end Luke Willson in the second quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws an incompletion to tight end Luke Willson in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson races up field in the first quarter.
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson races up field in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Panthers need coach Ron Rivera watches over his team in the first quarter.
Panthers need coach Ron Rivera watches over his team in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay brings down a reception over Panthers' James Bradberry in the first quarter.
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay brings down a reception over Panthers' James Bradberry in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Kenny Golladay picks up extra yardage after pulling down a reception over Panthers' James Bradberry in the first quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay picks up extra yardage after pulling down a reception over Panthers' James Bradberry in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson works up field after a first quarter run.
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson works up field after a first quarter run. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Da' Shawn Hand sacks Panthers quarterback Cam Newton in the first quarter.
Lions' Da' Shawn Hand sacks Panthers quarterback Cam Newton in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
The Lions defense celebrates after teammate Da'Shawn Hands sacks Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, on the ground, in the first quarter.
The Lions defense celebrates after teammate Da'Shawn Hands sacks Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, on the ground, in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
A Lions punter Sam Martin kick is corralled by special teams players near the goal line to put Carolina once again in bad field position in the second quarter.
A Lions punter Sam Martin kick is corralled by special teams players near the goal line to put Carolina once again in bad field position in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Nevin Lawson tries to grab an interception on a bobbled pass to Panthers' Devin Funchess in the second quarter.
Lions' Nevin Lawson tries to grab an interception on a bobbled pass to Panthers' Devin Funchess in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey gets around Lions' Ricky Jean Francois on a run in the second quarter.
Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey gets around Lions' Ricky Jean Francois on a run in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
A young Lions fan shows her support for the team during the 20-19 victory over Carolina.
A young Lions fan shows her support for the team during the 20-19 victory over Carolina. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions kicker Matt Prater celebrates with teammates after making a field goal in the second quarter to go up 10-7.
Lions kicker Matt Prater celebrates with teammates after making a field goal in the second quarter to go up 10-7. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Tracy Walker rips away a reception from Panthers' Curtis Amuel for the interception late in the second quarter.
Lions' Tracy Walker rips away a reception from Panthers' Curtis Samuel for the interception late in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Nevion Lawson and Jarrad Davis bring down Panthers wide receiver Jarius Wright in the second quarter.
Lions' Nevin Lawson and Jarrad Davis bring down Panthers wide receiver Jarius Wright in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore brings down a reception in front of the Lions' Mike Ford in the third quarter.
Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore brings down a reception in front of the Lions' Mike Ford in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah slows down Panthers' Torrey Smith, with the defense finishing the job for a loss in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah slows down Panthers' Torrey Smith, with the defense finishing the job for a loss in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah in between plays in the third quarter.
Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah in between plays in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Jarrad Davis brings down Panthers quarterback Cam Newton for a sack in the third quarter.
Lions' Jarrad Davis brings down Panthers quarterback Cam Newton for a sack in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Jarrad Davis brings down Panthers quarterback Cam Newton for a sack in the third quarter.
Lions' Jarrad Davis brings down Panthers quarterback Cam Newton for a sack in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis celebrates a sack on Panthers quarterback Cam Newton in the third quarter.
Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis celebrates a sack on Panthers quarterback Cam Newton in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver makes some moves, evading Panthers Donte Jackson on a run in the third quarter.
Lions wide receiver makes some moves, evading Panthers Donte Jackson on a run in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Bruce Ellington picks up extra yardage after the catch in the third quarter.
Lions wide receiver Bruce Ellington picks up extra yardage after the catch in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson stiff arms Panthers' Mike Adams on a run in the third quarter.
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson stiff arms Panthers' Mike Adams on a run in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Charles Washington brings down Panthers' Damiere Byrd on a kick return in the third quarter.
Lions' Charles Washington brings down Panthers' Damiere Byrd on a kick return in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Charles Washington flexes his muscles after bringing down Panthers' Damiere Byrd on a kick return in the third quarter.
Lions' Charles Washington flexes his muscles after bringing down Panthers' Damiere Byrd on a kick return in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is slow to get up after a hit in the third quarter.
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is slow to get up after a hit in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions defense including Tavon Wilson and Detroit's defense bring down Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey in the fourth quarter.
Lions defense including Tavon Wilson and Detroit's defense bring down Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Panthers' Curtis Samuel brings down a touchdown reception in front of Lions' Teez Tabor to tie the game at 13 with a failed extra point attempt keeping the teams tied in the fourth quarter.
Panthers' Curtis Samuel brings down a touchdown reception in front of Lions' Teez Tabor to tie the game at 13 with a failed extra point attempt keeping the teams tied in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay heads back to the bench after pulling in a game winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay heads back to the bench after pulling in a winning touchdown in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Panthers kicker Graham Gano's extra point attempt goes wide and Detroit and Carolina stay tied at 13 in the fourth quarter. \
Panthers kicker Graham Gano's extra-point attempt goes wide and Detroit and Carolina stay tied at 13 in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn pushes Lions wide receiver Bruce Ellington out of bounds and maybe beyond that but it was ruled a fair play in the fourth quarter.
Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn pushes Lions wide receiver Bruce Ellington out of bounds and maybe beyond that but it was ruled a fair play in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Theo Riddick finds some open room for a first down run in the fourth quarter.
Lions running back Theo Riddick finds some open room for a first down run in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Panthers' Vernon Butler and Julius Peppers sack Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the fourth quarter.
Panthers' Vernon Butler and Julius Peppers sack Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws a long first down reception to wide receiver Kenny Golladay in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws a long first down reception to wide receiver Kenny Golladay in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay is all smiles on the bench after pulling in a game winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay is all smiles on the bench after pulling in a game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel pulls in a reception over Lions' Nevin Lawson late in the fourth quarter.
Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel pulls in a reception over Lions' Nevin Lawson late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Panthers' D.J. Moore brings in a touchdown reception to put Carolina down one point with the extra point left to kick late in the fourth quarter. Carolina decided to go for the two point conversion to go ahead instead of the tie with a minute left in the game but the attempt failed.
Panthers' D.J. Moore brings in a touchdown reception to put Carolina within one late in the fourth quarter. Carolina decided to go for the 2-point conversion instead with a minute left in the game but the attempt failed. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Panthers wide receiver Jarius Wright lets out a yell after not being able to pull down a high pass in the end zone on a two point conversion that would of put Carolina ahead with a minute to go in the fourth quarter.
Panthers wide receiver Jarius Wright lets out a yell after not being able to pull down a high pass in the end zone on a 2-point conversion that would of put Carolina ahead with a minute to go in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and Lions quarterback Matthew Staffoerd meet at the center of the field after the 20-19 Detroit victory.
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and Lions quarterback Matthew Staffoerd meet at the center of the field after the 20-19 Detroit victory. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford runs into the tunnel after beating the Carolina Panthers 20-19.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford runs into the tunnel after beating the Carolina Panthers 20-19. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Picked up after the trade of Lions wide receiver Golden Tate, wide receiver Bruce Ellington warms up on the field before the Lions-Panthers game.
Picked up after the trade of Lions wide receiver Golden Tate, wide receiver Bruce Ellington warms up on the field before the Lions-Panthers game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions general manager Bob Quinn and Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill chat on the sidelines during warm-ups before Detroit takes on Carolina at Ford Field.
Lions general manager Bob Quinn and Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill chat on the sidelines during warm-ups before Detroit takes on Carolina at Ford Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
U.S. Air Force technical sergeants Josh Wood, Zachary Carey and Holly Graham gets a selfie with Detroit Lions cornerback DeShawn Shead before the NFL Salute to Service game against the Carolina Panthers.
U.S. Air Force technical sergeants Josh Wood, Zachary Carey and Holly Graham gets a selfie with Detroit Lions cornerback DeShawn Shead before the NFL Salute to Service game against the Carolina Panthers. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Ford Field's Christmas tree is lit before the Lions take on the Carolina Panthers.
Ford Field's Christmas tree is lit before the Lions take on the Carolina Panthers. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Ricky Jean Francois signs autographs before Detroit takes on the Carolina Panthers at Ford Field.
Lions' Ricky Jean Francois signs autographs before Detroit takes on the Carolina Panthers at Ford Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up on the field before the game against Carolina.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up on the field before the game against Carolina. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in a reception during warm-ups.
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in a reception during warm-ups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    There were good signs, the same signs we’re always waiting to see more consistently from the Lions. Part of that is the nature of the up-and-down NFL, and part is the nature of a Lions team still searching for a strength to lean on.

    After three straight dispiriting losses, they showed again that given time and protection, Stafford can be an effective quarterback (one sack, zero interceptions). We also saw Patricia again scheme together a patchwork defense against a tough opponent, as the Lions shut down Carolina’s running game and at least partly contained Newton.

    In three home victories, the Lions have beaten Tom Brady and the Patriots, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, and Newton’s Panthers. They’ve also lost to the likes of the Jets and the 49ers.

    More: Lions' Matthew Stafford downplays play-call wrist band

    More: Lions CB Mike Ford makes most of promotion from practice squad

    Hey, after years and years of trying, maybe the Lions are stumbling across the mystery winning formula. First, make sure opposing kickers keep shanking and clanking kicks. Carolina’s Graham Gano banged a 34-yard field-goal attempt off the left upright, and also missed an extra point. Six weeks ago, Green Bay’s Mason Crosby famously stared down Ford Field’s menacing goalposts and missed five kicks.

    Second, make sure MVP-type quarterbacks keep coming to Ford Field. I asked safety Glover Quin if the Lions are especially inspired by opposing stars, and he shook it off.

    “It ain’t nothing really about them,” Quin said. “We’re playing at home, the home crowd is awesome, we come out and play with energy and make some plays and get going. I don’t know if it’s getting up more for certain quarterbacks, but if that’s what you want to call it, sure, run with it.”

    There’s one player who readily admits to craving the challenge, and he’s the Lions’ most important defensive player, cornerback Darius Slay. With Slay sidelined last week in Chicago, the Lions were carved up by Mitch Trubisky.

    Slay factor

    Back in the lineup Sunday, Slay was his usual energetic self, and his biggest play came at the end of a botched play. Newton completed a pass to DJ Moore, who was churning toward an apparent touchdown, when Slay caught him from behind at the Lions’ 12 after an 82-yard gain. Three plays later, Gano clanked the field goal attempt.

    Slay was in the end zone on the key two-point play too, when Panthers coach Ron Rivera gambled to go for the win. It wasn’t a bad bet, considering Gano’s struggles and Newton’s mobility, but the Lions’ secondary held up fine as Newton had plenty of time to throw, before finally misfiring.

    The Lions said they weren’t insulted the Panthers went for the win, and in fact, Slay appreciated it.

    “I love when they put the pressure on the defense,” Slay said. “We try to take as much pressure as we can off No. 9 (Stafford), because he’s already got a lot. Quarterback is the toughest position to play, so we try to make his job easier. We want all the pressure on the defense.”

    Ah, be careful what you wish for, although in the Lions’ biggest victories, the defense has made the big plays. The other predictive factor for success: Johnson’s rushing. In the four victories, he averaged 104 yards. In the six defeats, he averaged 37.5.

    Losing that factor for a while would dampen this victory, and put more pressure back on Stafford and the defense. Can they handle it again? The Lions may be forced to find out.

    Bob.wojnowski@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @bobwojnowski

