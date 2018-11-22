CLOSE

Justin Rogers and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News break down Detroit's loss to Chicago on Thanksgiving and what it means for Matthew Stafford and Jim Bob Cooter.

Detroit – On days like this, in tough games like this, a good quarterback is supposed to lift a wounded team, supposed to compensate for what’s missing.

Matthew Stafford, in his 10th season as a starter, couldn’t do it. Bears backup Chase Daniel, making the third start of his nine-year career, could.

Marinate on that stinking scenario, as damning an indictment of Stafford as we’ve seen. The Lions are done as a competitive factor this season, done in by a great Bears defense, done in by Stafford’s mistakes, the same maddening stuff we’ve seen too many times. Asked to rally a depleted offense, Stafford couldn’t get it done, and threw two critical interceptions in the Lions’ 23-16 loss on Thanksgiving Day.

We’ve seen enough in Matt Patricia’s first season, with the Lions 4-7, to recognize he won’t be an immediate difference-maker. We’ve seen more than enough to recognize the offense isn’t just injured, it’s broken. Whatever coordinator Jim Bob Cooter did to help Stafford in previous seasons isn’t working anymore, and Patricia will have to make a change. If he doesn’t want to fire Cooter now, he should do it shortly after the season.

But this is the vexing double-edged blade with Stafford. Coaches always praise his talent and work ethic, then fail to fully tap it. Maybe it’s not fully tap-able, and Stafford simply is what he is, a guy who can make nice throws and pile up yards with good receivers, but can’t do the special, exceptional things to make a team successful.

What Stafford did in this game was inexcusable, not because he was supposed to beat an excellent Bears team, but because he wasn’t supposed to be the guy that lost it. Less than two weeks ago, he was battered by the Bears, sacked six times, in a 34-22 loss. So this time, the plan was to get rid of the ball quicker, which requires quicker decisions and precision, which Stafford couldn’t execute in clutch situations.

“Teams that hold the ball against those guys don’t get the ball off quite a bit,” Stafford said. “So we just tried to make sure we mixed it up, and for the most part, if I don’t make those two turnovers, I don’t make those poor plays, we’re right where we want to be.”

Major changes needed

Yes, the Lions were missing rookie runner Kerryon Johnson and receiver Marvin Jones. Yes, tight end Michael Roberts was partly to blame for both interceptions, including the clincher in the end zone with 1:07 left. Yes, the Bears’ defense swipes passes from just about anyone, and safety Eddie Jackson is terrific. But with the game tied 16-16 with six minutes left and the Lions on their own 41, Stafford made a gaffe he simply can’t make.

Jackson easily plucked the toss in the left flat and returned it 41 yards for the go-ahead touchdown, as if he knew exactly where Stafford was headed. Every opponent seems to know exactly where the Lions offense is headed, which is why major changes are needed.

Stafford’s numbers (28-for-38 for 236 yards) were almost identical to Daniel’s (27-for-37 for 230). In fact, Daniel faced more pressure, sacked four times. The difference was, he avoided the huge blunder, zero interceptions. The other difference was, the Bears defense is one of the best in the league, and the Lions hover just below average.

Bears 23, Lions 16
Lions' Darius Slay is on defense against Bears' Allen Robinson II who can't pull in a long pass in the end zone in the second quarter. Bears win, 23-16.
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay defends a pass intended for Chicago Bears receiver Allen Robinson in the end zone in the second quarter on Thursday, Nov. 22, at Ford Field. The Bears won the Thanksgiving Day matchup, 23-16. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bears' Allen Robinson II pulls in a reception over Lions' Darius Slaty in the second quarter.
Bears' Allen Robinson pulls in a reception over Lions' Darius Slay in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Mike Ford (38) breaks up a pass intended for Bears' Taylor Gabriel In the fourth quarter. Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2018. Bears win, 23-16. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Lions' Mike Ford (38) breaks up a pass intended for Bears' Taylor Gabriel in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bears' Eddie Jackson looks back as he takes his interception towards the end zone to score In the fourth quarter.
Bears' Eddie Jackson looks back as he takes his interception toward the end zone in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back LaGarrette Blount breaks free for long yardage In the fourth quarter. Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2018. Bears win, 23-16. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Lions running back LeGarrette Blount breaks free for long yardage In the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bears' Kyle Fuller (23) upends Lions running back LaGarrette Blount on a run In the fourth quarter.
Bears' Kyle Fuller (23) upends Lions running back LeGarrette Blount on a run in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bears' Kyle Fuller (23) upends Lions running back LaGarrette Blount on a run In the fourth quarter.
Bears' Kyle Fuller (23) upends Lions running back LeGarrette Blount on a run in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks for an open man late In the fourth quarter. Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2018. Bears win, 23-16. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks for an open man late in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to pass the ball In the fourth quarter. Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2018. Bears win, 23-16. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to pass the ball in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Chicago Bears do a group celebration after Kyle Fuller made an interception in the Lions end zone In the fourth quarter. Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2018. Bears win, 23-16. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
The Bears' defense does a group celebration after Kyle Fuller made an interception in the Lions end zone in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Papa Lions holds one of his sleeping cubs In the second quarter. Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2018. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Papa Lion holds one of his sleeping cubs in the second quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bears' Roquan Smith comes in to sack Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford In the second quarter. Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2018. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Bears' Roquan Smith comes in to sack Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the second quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Nevin Lawson on the tackle of Bears' Anthony Miller In the second quarter.
Lions' Nevin Lawson on the tackle of Bears' Anthony Miller in the second quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bears' Tarik Cohen runs to the endzone for a touchdown In the fourth quarter.
Bears' Tarik Cohen catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bears' Tarik Cohen acts out taking a nap as part of his post touchdown celebration In the fourth quarter.
Bears' Tarik Cohen acts out taking a nap as part of his touchdown celebration in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Bears' Khalil Mack comes in to pressure Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford In the fourth quarter.
Bears' Khalil Mack (52) comes in to pressure Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bears' Allen Robinson II pulls in a reception over Lions' Darius Slaty in the second quarter.
Bears' Allen Robinson pulls in a reception over Lions' Darius Slaty in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' LaGarrette Blount scores a touchdown in the second quarter. Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2018.
Lions' LeGarrette Blount scores a touchdown in the second quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' LaGarrette Blount, center, celebrates his second half touchdown with Kenny Wiggins, left, and Frank Ragnow (77) In the second quarter. Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2018. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Lions' LeGarrette Blount, center, celebrates his second touchdown with Kenny Wiggins, left, and Frank Ragnow (77) in the third quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Mike Posner and his band perform during half time.
Mike Posner and his band perform during halftime. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Damon Harrison Sr. (98) and Romeo Okwara, top, sack Chicago quarterback Chase Daniel (4) In the first quarter.
Lions' Damon Harrison Sr. (98) and Romeo Okwara, top, sack Bears quarterback Chase Daniel in the first quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Damon Harrison Sr. (98) and Romeo Okwara, top, sack Chicago quarterback Chase Daniel In the first quarter.
Lions' Damon Harrison Sr. (98) and Romeo Okwara, top, sack Bears quarterback Chase Daniel in the first quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford reacts after a delay of game penalty In the second quarter. Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2018. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford reacts after a delay of game penalty in the second quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Darius Slay (23) defends a catch by Bears' Allen Robinson II, left, n the second quarter.
Lions' Darius Slay (23) defends a catch by Bears' Allen Robinson in the second quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Mike Posner and his band perform during half time.
Mike Posner and his band perform during halftime. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford gives one of his three daughters a kiss before heading out for warmups.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford gives one of his three daughters a kiss before heading out for warm-ups. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' DeShawn Shead punches the ball out of Bears' Trey Burtons arms and Lions' Jarrad Davis recovers in the second quarter.
Lions' DeShawn Shead punches the ball out of Bears tight end Trey Burton's arms and Lions' Jarrad Davis recovers in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' DeShawn Shead punches the ball out of Bears' Trey Burtons arms and Lions' Jarrad Davis recovers in the second quarter.
Lions' DeShawn Shead punches the ball out of Bears tight end Trey Burton's arms and Lions' Jarrad Davis recovers in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Jarrad Davis recovers a fumble by Bears; Trey Burton, punched out by Lions' DeShawn Shead in the second quarter. NFL Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on November 22, 2018. (Image by Daniel Mears / The Detroit News)
Lions' Jarrad Davis recovers a fumble by Bears tight end Trey Burton that was punched out by Lions' DeShawn Shead in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Nick Bellore pulls in a tipped ball on 4th and one to get the first down in the second quarter.
Lions' Nick Bellore pulls in a tipped pass on fourth-and-1 to get the first down in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Theo Riddick continues to work up field on a run in the second quarter.
Lions' Theo Riddick continues to work up field on a run in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bears quarterback Chase Daniel is pressured by Lions' Ezekiel Ansah into throwing incomplete in the second quarter.
Bears quarterback Chase Daniel is pressured by Lions' Ziggy Ansah into throwing an incomplete pass in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' DeShawn Shead celebrates a tackle in the second quarter.
Lions' DeShawn Shead celebrates a tackle in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Bruce Ellington is upended by Bears' Prince Amukamara in the second quarter.
Lions' Bruce Ellington is upended by Bears' Prince Amukamara in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford gets sacked by Bears' Roquan Smith in the second quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford gets sacked by Bears' Roquan Smith in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bears' Taquan Mizzell Sr. is all alone, pulling in a first down pass in the second quarter.
Bears' Taquan Mizzell Sr. is all alone, pulling in a first-down pass in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Despite Bears' Adrian Amos Jr. all over Lions running back LeGarrett Blount, Blount charges into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Despite Bears' Adrian Amos Jr.'s efforts, Lions running back LeGarrette Blount charges into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back LeGarrette Blount celebrates his touchdown run in the second quarter.
Lions running back LeGarrette Blount celebrates his touchdown run in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Marty Peck of Plymouth, left, talks with an unidentified man after Peck gives him a turkey dinner during tailgating before the game. Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2018.
Marty Peck of Plymouth, left, talks with an unidentified man after Peck gives him a turkey dinner during tailgating before the game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Linda Bonell of Plymouth eats some of the turkey dinner she made for everyone during tailgating before the game. Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2018.
Linda Bonell of Plymouth eats some of the turkey dinner she made for everyone during tailgating before the game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Staffored waits to come out of the tunnel for the Thanksgiving Day against the Chicago Bears.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford waits to come out of the tunnel for the Thanksgiving Day against the Chicago Bears. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A sea of smiling Lions cheerleaders during the pregame ceremony between Detroit and the Chicago Bears.
A sea of smiling cheerleaders during the pregame ceremony between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Bruce Ellington is pushed out of bounds before the first down by Bears' Bryce Callahan in the first quarter.
Lions' Bruce Ellington is pushed out of bounds before the first down by Bears' Bryce Callahan in the first quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions offensive line coach Jeff Davidson works the sidelines in the first quarter.
Lions offensive line coach Jeff Davidson works the sidelines in the first quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bears' Eddie Jackson breaks up a pass intended for Lions' Kenny Golladay in the first quarter.
Bears' Eddie Jackson breaks up a pass intended for Lions' Kenny Golladay in the first quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bears' Eddie Jackson breaks up a pass intended for Lions' Kenny Golladay in the first quarter. NFL Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on November 22, 2018. (Image by Daniel Mears / The Detroit News)
Bears' Eddie Jackson breaks up a pass intended for Lions' Kenny Golladay in the first quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bears quarterback Chase Daniel is sacked by Lions' Romeo Okwara and Damon Harrison Sr. in the first quarter.
Bears quarterback Chase Daniel is sacked by Lions' Romeo Okwara and Damon Harrison Sr. in the first quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Michael Roberts dives for extra yardage along the sidelines with Bears' Bryce Callahan defending in the first quarter.
Lions' Michael Roberts dives for extra yardage along the sidelines with Bears' Bryce Callahan defending in the first quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions coach Matt Patricia on the sidelines in the first half.
Lions coach Matt Patricia on the sidelines in the first half. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Singer, songwriter Mike Posner, 30 gets ready to come out to perform during halftime at Ford Field between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears.
Singer and songwriter Mike Posner, 30, gets ready to come out to perform during halftime at Ford Field between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Detroit Lions charge out of the tunnel to take on the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit.
The Detroit Lions charge out of the tunnel to take on the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Detroit Lions charge out of the tunnel before taking on the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on Thanksgiving Day.
The Detroit Lions charge out of the tunnel before taking on the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on Thanksgiving Day. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Detroit Lions charge out of the tunnel before taking on the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on Thanksgiving Day.
The Detroit Lions charge out of the tunnel before taking on the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on Thanksgiving Day. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders perform during a break in the action between quarters.
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders perform during a break in the action between quarters. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bears' Tarik Cohen goes into the end zone after a reception with Lions' Nevin Lawson defending in the fourth quarter.
Bears' Tarik Cohen goes into the end zone after a reception with Lions' Nevin Lawson defending in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bears quarterback Chad Daniel is sacked by Lions' Ezekiel Ansah in the third quarter.
Bears quarterback Chase Daniel is sacked by Lions' Ziggy Ansah in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
106 year old WWII U.S. Army photographer Stanley Wrona is recognized during a break in the action.
WWII U.S. Army photographer Stanley Wrona, 106, is recognized during a break in the action. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bears' Allen Robinson II pulls in a low pass in front of Lions Darius Slay in the third quarter.
Bears' Allen Robinson pulls in a low pass in front of Lions' Darius Slay in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah helps on a sack of Bears quarterback Chase Daniel in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Ziggy Ansah helps on a sack of Bears quarterback Chase Daniel in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks up at the replay of his intercepted pass, intended for Lions' Michael Roberts late in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks up at the replay of his intercepted pass that was intended for Michael Roberts late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bears' James Daniel drags running back Tarik Cohen over the first down line so that Chicago could run out the clock late in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Buy Photo
A helmet wearing gobbler contemplates the Lions 23-16 loss to Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day.
Buy Photo
    But we can’t keep lowering the bar for Stafford, no matter how dysfunctional the Lions have been over the years. He’s paid like an elite quarterback, he’s touted like one, and he doesn’t play like one nearly enough, not against the best teams. On the final interception, it was third-and-9 from Chicago’s 11, and Stafford lofted a pass toward the right corner of the end zone. Roberts veered outside but the ball fluttered inside, and cornerback Kyle Fuller picked it off.

    Stafford and Roberts both admitted to miscommunication, or misreads, without blaming each other. Patricia wasn’t willing to assign blame, but wasn’t absolving anyone either.

    “We can’t have those situations,” Patricia said. “When they come up, they’re not good.”

    Stafford now has 10 interceptions, after throwing 10 all of last season. The Lions coincidentally just matched their loss total from Jim Caldwell’s final 9-7 slate.

    Stagnant offense

    Patricia was hired for his defensive prowess, with the idea that Stafford and Cooter were comfortable running the offense. Maybe too comfortable. While teams like the Rams and Chiefs are cranking up the creativity and point totals, the Lions have been stagnating, even before Johnson and Jones went out and Golden Tate was traded.

    One guy who’s won elsewhere tried to explain what he’s seen here, but had no easy answers.

    “It sucks,” LeGarrette Blount said. “We’re not playing good football, we’re not playing complementary football. We’re turning the ball over, we’re not finishing drives, we’re stalling inside the 5, a plethora of things that say why we’re not coming out on top.”

    Others actually stepped nicely into the void, including Blount, who rushed for 88 yards and two touchdowns. He wasn’t given the chance on fourth-and-1 from the Bears 2 midway through the fourth quarter as Patricia opted for the conservative path, and Matt Prater’s 20-yard field goal tied it 16-16.

    That ultra-safe mentality may work when you’re coaching the better team, or have the superior quarterback. The Lions had the superior quarterback in this game, in theory, certainly not in practice.

    “I don’t like to point fingers, and I don’t think you can put all the blame on Stafford,” Blount said. “Obviously he’s an elite quarterback, one of the best in this league. I don’t think it’s his fault. There’s no quarterback that’s gonna go through a full season and not make any mistakes. He’s human, he makes mistakes, I make mistakes, we all make mistakes. And a lot of mistakes give you an L.”

    The Lions always stand behind their quarterback, perhaps partly because they have no choice, partly because they keep expecting to see more. This was the perfect day for Stafford to show more, to beat a weary Bears team starting a quarterback with 78 career passes. It didn’t happen, and the more it doesn’t happen, the more you question whether it’ll ever happen for Stafford in a big way, here or anywhere.

    bob.wojnowski@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @bobwojnowski

     

