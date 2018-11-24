CLOSE

Wojo, Niyo and Angelique The Detroit News

Columbus, Ohio — They foolishly thought they could just do what they’ve done, line up and smash away. Instead, the Wolverines duped themselves and everyone else, and delivered one of the rivalry’s all-time embarrassments.

This ruins just about everything for Michigan this season — no Big Ten title, no playoff, no Revenge Tour culmination — and should change some things. In a game that was supposed to finally turn the rivalry, confirm Jim Harbaugh’s prowess and hasten Urban Meyer’s demise, the exact opposite happened. It confirmed the Wolverines still aren’t ready for anything like this, no matter what their 10-2 record says, and Harbaugh has to take another hard look at himself and his program.

His previously top-rated defense, coordinated by Don Brown, was completely exposed by quarterback Dwayne Haskins and Ohio State’s batch of speedy receivers. Harbaugh’s beloved power offense looked like a pickup truck on a race track, incapable of keeping up or catching up. For the Wolverines, this was an inexplicable nightmare, a 62-39 beating by the Buckeyes that was so thorough and shocking, it requires deeper digging for answers.

The Wolverines can’t lament one fateful play this time. They trailed 24-19 at halftime, then fell apart with a blocked punt and an interception. After they cut the deficit to 41-25, they let receiver Parris Campbell get loose on a simple sweep for a 78-yard touchdown run.

If they were separated from the Buckeyes by a couple inches two years ago in the double-overtime defeat, they now look separated by miles and years, with their 14th loss in 15 meetings. Meyer, dogged all season by off-field issues and health concerns, had a masterful game plan, popping Michigan’s normally aggressive defense with quick crossing routes, then hitting ‘em deep.

Harbaugh and his players didn’t have much to say afterward, and didn’t spend much time stating the obvious. The Buckeyes’ offense was flawless and Michigan’s defense was awful. And Ohio State’s defense, so roasted it was the reason Michigan was favored, pummeled Shea Patterson, sacking him three times and knocking him out of the game with a knee contusion.

Looking out of date

The Wolverines broke down in every conceivable area, out-schemed and out-sped. It’s hard to pinpoint the biggest flaw, but it’s not hard to pinpoint the man hired to win games like this.

It’s ultimately on Harbaugh, now 0-4 against Ohio State, and he looked as surprised as anyone.

“When things go great, then good,” Harbaugh said. “And when it doesn’t, you take responsibility for it. … I thought Ohio State played really well in all phases.”

The Buckeyes’ embattled defense had assumed a possum-like stance much of the season, and the Wolverines failed to fully exploit it. But their offensive talent is obvious, as Haskins set all sorts of Big Ten passing records. If they beat Northwestern in the championship game, they’ll have a solid shot at the playoff.

Ohio State 62, Michigan 39
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry lays injured on the field after a play in the third quarter. Gentry was later diagnosed with a concussion.
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry lays injured on the field after a play in the third quarter of Saturday's 62-39 loss to Ohio State at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. Gentry was later diagnosed with a concussion. David Guralnick, Detroit News
A Michigan fan stands alone among a sea of Ohio State fans as the clock winds down in the fourth quarter.
A Michigan fan stands alone among a sea of Ohio State fans as the clock winds down in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ohio State cornerback Jeffrey Okudah plays to the crowd after Ohio State wide receiver K.J. Hill scored on a one-yard touchdown pass to make it 55-32 in the fourth quarter.
Ohio State cornerback Jeffrey Okudah plays to the crowd after Ohio State wide receiver K.J. Hill scored on a 1-yard touchdown pass to make it 55-32 in the fourth quarter. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh walks off the field after the 62-39 loss.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh walks off the field after the 62-39 loss. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave blocks a punt by Michigan punter Will Hart in the third quarter. The ball was recovered by Ohio State for a touchdown.
Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave blocks a punt by Michigan punter Will Hart in the third quarter. The ball was recovered and returned by Ohio State for a touchdown. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ohio State cornerback Sevyn Banks scores a touchdown after a Michigan punt was blocked in the third quarter.
Ohio State cornerback Sevyn Banks scores a touchdown after a Michigan punt was blocked in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ohio State running back Mike Weber runs the ball in for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Ohio State running back Mike Weber runs the ball in for a touchdown in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins is stopped at the goal line during a two-point conversion attempt in the fourth quarter.
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins is stopped at the goal line during a two-point conversion attempt in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson is sacked while attempting a two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson is sacked while attempting a two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan fullback Ben Mason falls into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Michigan fullback Ben Mason falls into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan and Ohio State line up for a play in the fourth quarter.
Michigan and Ohio State line up for a play in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Joe Milton runs the ball for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Michigan quarterback Joe Milton runs the ball for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Joe Milton runs the ball for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Michigan quarterback Joe Milton runs the ball for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich walks off the field after the game with his father Peter and mother Nina.
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich walks off the field after the game with his father, Peter, and mother, Nina. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ohio State fans celebrate on the field after the game.
Ohio State fans celebrate on the field after the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass in the third quarter.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass in the third quarter.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan linebacker Devin Bush, left, and linebacker Devin Gil tackle Ohio State defensive end Chase Young in the third quarter.
Michigan linebacker Devin Bush, left, and linebacker Devin Gil tackle Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown signals to his players in the third quarter.
Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown signals to his players in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan linebacker Devin Bush is helped off the field after being injured in the third quarter.
Michigan linebacker Devin Bush is helped off the field after being injured in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh calls to the officials in the third quarter.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh calls to the officials in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon is tackled by Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison in the third quarter.
Michigan running back Karan Higdon is tackled by Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry can't hold onto a low pass while under pressure from Ohio State cornerback Jeffrey Okudah in the third quarter.
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry can't hold onto a low pass while under pressure from Ohio State cornerback Jeffrey Okudah in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh reacts after Ohio State blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh reacts after Ohio State blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller intercepts a ball intended for Michigan tight end Sean McKeon in the third quarter.
Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller intercepts a ball intended for Michigan tight end Sean McKeon in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks is tackled in the third quarter.
Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks is tackled in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh calls to the officials in the third quarter.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh calls to the officials in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon runs the ball in the fourth quarter.
Michigan running back Karan Higdon runs the ball in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon pushes away from Ohio State safety Brendon White during a run for a first down in the fourth quarter.
Michigan running back Karan Higdon pushes away from Ohio State safety Brendon White during a run for a first down in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ohio State defensive end Jonathon Cooper was given a facemask penalty on this play with Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson in the fourth quarter.
Ohio State defensive end Jonathon Cooper was given a facemask penalty on this play with Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson is sacked by Ohio State defensive end Jonathon Cooper in the fourth quarter. Patterson was injured on the play.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson is sacked by Ohio State defensive end Jonathon Cooper in the fourth quarter. Patterson was injured on the play. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones reaches out to quarterback Shea Patterson who was injured on a play in the fourth quarter.
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones reaches out to quarterback Shea Patterson who was injured on a play in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters takes a snap after quarterback Shea Patterson was injured in the fourth quarter.
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters takes a snap after quarterback Shea Patterson was injured in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Chris Evans is tackled before crossing the goal line in the fourth quarter.
Michigan running back Chris Evans is tackled before crossing the goal line in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich tries to run past Ohio State offensive lineman Thayer Munford in the fourth quarter.
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich tries to run past Ohio State offensive lineman Thayer Munford in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Joe Milton throws a pass after starting quarterback Shea Patterson was injured in the fourth quarter.
Michigan quarterback Joe Milton throws a pass after starting quarterback Shea Patterson was injured in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson walks off the field at Ohio Stadium after a through and stunning defeat at the hands of the Ohio State Buckeyes 62-39 in Columbus, ending Michigan's 10-game winning streak their hopes for a Big Ten title.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson walks off the field at Ohio Stadium after a through defeat at the hands of Ohio State, ending Michigan's 10-game winning streak and hope for a Big Ten title. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh once again shakes hand with Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer after his Wolverines were throughly beaten by the Buckeyes 62-39 at Ohio Stadium, ending their 10-game winning streak their hopes for a Big Ten title.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh once again shakes hand with Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer after his Wolverines were throughly beaten by the Buckeyes. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Ohio State running back Mike Weber lunges but is stopped short of the goal line despite teammate Demetrius Knox crushing a Michigan player with a block in the fourth quarter.
Ohio State running back Mike Weber lunges but is stopped short of the goal line despite teammate Demetrius Knox crushing a Michigan player with a block in the fourth quarter. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Ohio State's Chris Olave (17) celebrates his blocked punt with teammate Binjimen Victor (9). Olave's block was returned for a touchdown by teammate Sevyn Banks in the second half.
Ohio State's Chris Olave (17) celebrates his blocked punt with teammate Binjimen Victor (9). Olave's block was returned for a touchdown by teammate Sevyn Banks in the second half. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters, replacing injured starter Shea Patterson throws a pass down to Michigan running back Chris Evans down to the one-yard line to set up a fourth quarter touchdown.
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters, who was replacing injured starter Shea Patterson, throws a pass down to Michigan running back Chris Evans down to the 1-yard line to set up a fourth-quarter touchdown. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Chris Evans appears to score on a pass from quarterback Brandon Peters, but he was ruled down at the one-yard-line. Fullback Ben Mason would score on the next play in the fourth quarter. *** Michigan loses to Ohio State 62-39 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, November 24, 2018. (John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Michigan running back Chris Evans appears to score on a pass from quarterback Brandon Peters, but he was ruled down at the 1-yard line. Fullback Ben Mason would score on the next play in the fourth quarter. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon tackles Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller (4) after Fuller intercepted a Shea Patterson pass deep in Michigan territory in the fourth quarter.
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon tackles Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller (4) after Fuller intercepted a Shea Patterson pass deep in Michigan territory in the fourth quarter. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh instructs his offensive players during a timeout in the fourth quarter.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh instructs his offensive players during a timeout in the fourth quarter. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Ohio State and Michigan fans react to a touchdown by Ohio State wide receiver Parris Campbell on a 78-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. *** Michigan loses to Ohio State 62-39 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, November 24, 2018. (John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Ohio State and Michigan fans react to Ohio State wide receiver Parris Campbell's 78-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws an interception to Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller deep in Michigan territory in the fourth quarter.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws an interception to Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller deep in Michigan territory in the fourth quarter. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Tru Wilson (13) and wide receiver Nico Collins look bitterly disappointed on the visitors sideline after Ohiot State's Parris Campbell scored on a 78-yard touchdown run in make it 48-25 in the fourth quarter. *** Michigan loses to Ohio State 62-39 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, November 24, 2018. (John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Michigan running back Tru Wilson (13) and wide receiver Nico Collins look bitterly disappointed on the visitors sideline after Ohio State's Parris Campbell scored on a 78-yard touchdown run in make it 48-25 in the fourth quarter. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins makes a touchdown catch despite coverage by Ohio State cornerback Kendall Sheffield in the second quarter during a game at Ohio Stadium, in Columbus, November 24, 2018.
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins makes a touchdown catch despite coverage by Ohio State cornerback Kendall Sheffield in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter.
Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins makes a touchdown catch despite coverage by Ohio State cornerback Kendall Sheffield in the second quarter.
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins makes a touchdown catch despite coverage by Ohio State cornerback Kendall Sheffield in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson is sacked while attempting a two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson is sacked while attempting a two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus pushes Ohio State wide receiver Parris Campbell out of bounds in the first quarter.
Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus pushes Ohio State wide receiver Parris Campbell out of bounds in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan linebacker Devin Gil stops Ohio State running back Demario McCall during a run in the first quarter.
Michigan linebacker Devin Gil stops Ohio State running back Demario McCall during a run in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell is tackled by Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade in the first quarter.
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell is tackled by Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison tackles Michigan running back Karan Higdon in the first quarter.
Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison tackles Michigan running back Karan Higdon in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ohio State defensive end Chase Young is tackled by the Michigan defense in the second quarter.
Ohio State defensive end Chase Young is tackled by the Michigan defense in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer yells after a non-call in the second quarter.
Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer yells after a non-call in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive back Brandon Watson was given an interference penalty on this play with Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave in the second quarter.
Michigan defensive back Brandon Watson was given an interference penalty on this play with Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins is sacked by Michigan linebacker Devin Bush, left, and defensive lineman Rashan Gary in the second quarter.
Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins is sacked by Michigan linebacker Devin Bush, left, and defensive lineman Rashan Gary in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ohio State wide receiver Parris Campbell is tackled by Michigan linebacker Khaleke Hudson in the second quarter.
Ohio State wide receiver Parris Campbell is tackled by Michigan linebacker Khaleke Hudson in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ohio State wide receiver Johnnie Dixon is all alone in the endzone for this touchdown reception in the second quarter.
Ohio State wide receiver Johnnie Dixon is all alone in the endzone for this touchdown reception in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon runs the ball in the second quarter.
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon runs the ball in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon is pulled out of bounds by Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette in the second quarter.
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon is pulled out of bounds by Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Chris Evans scores a touchdown late in the second quarter.
Michigan running back Chris Evans scores a touchdown late in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Defensive coordinator Don Brown yells for his players to come into a huddle late in the second quarter.
Defensive coordinator Don Brown yells for his players to come into a huddle late in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill breaks up a pass to Ohio State wide receiver Parris Campbell with a vicious hit in the first half.
Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill breaks up a pass to Ohio State wide receiver Parris Campbell with a vicious hit in the first half. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Ohio State defensive lineman Robert Landers sacks Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson in the first half.
Ohio State defensive lineman Robert Landers sacks Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson in the first half. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan's Ambry Thomas is upendes by Ohio State place kicker Blake Haubeil on a kick return in the first half.
Michigan's Ambry Thomas is upendes by Ohio State place kicker Blake Haubeil on a kick return in the first half. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh eyes the action in the first half.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh eyes the action in the first half. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass in the first half.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass in the first half. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave scores on a touchdown reception in the second quarter, while Michigan defensive back Brandon Watson stumbles.
Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave scores on a touchdown reception in the second quarter, while Michigan defensive back Brandon Watson stumbles. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Ohio State coach Urban Meyer eyes the action from the Buckeyes sideline.
Ohio State coach Urban Meyer eyes the action from the Buckeyes sideline. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Johnnie Dixon in the second quarter to put the Buckeyes up 21-6 after the extra point.
Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Johnnie Dixon in the second quarter to put the Buckeyes up 21-6 after the extra point. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Ohio State wide receiver Johnnie Dixon (1) celebrates his second quarter touchdown reception with teammate Binjimen Victor (top), which put the Buckeyes up 21-6 after the extra point.
Ohio State wide receiver Johnnie Dixon (1) celebrates his second quarter touchdown reception with teammate Binjimen Victor, which put the Buckeyes up 21-6 after the extra point. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Ohio State fans rush the field in celebration after the Buckeyes once again defeat the Wolverines in Columbus.
Ohio State fans rush the field in celebration after the Buckeyes once again defeat the Wolverines in Columbus. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Ohio State fans mob the field at Ohio Stadium after another Buckeyes victory in their rivalry with 'that team up north.' *** Michigan loses to Ohio State 62-39 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, November 24, 2018. (John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Ohio State fans mob the field at Ohio Stadium after another Buckeyes victory in their rivalry with 'that team up north.'  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer shakes hands with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh as they greet one another briefly during pregame warmups.
Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer shakes hands with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh as they greet one another briefly during pregame warm-ups. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass during warmups.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass during warm-ups. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon warms up before the game.
Michigan running back Karan Higdon warms up before the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Berkley Edwards, who was carted off the field on a stretcher after a vicious hit on special teams last week against Indiana, was dressed in street clothes and his jersey before the game.
Michigan running back Berkley Edwards, who was carted off the field on a stretcher after a vicious hit on special teams last week against Indiana, was dressed in street clothes and his jersey before the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich warms up before the game. Knocked out of last weeks game against Indiana, Winovich appears to be ready to play against the Buckeyes.
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich warms up before the game. Knocked out of last week's game against Indiana, Winovich appears to be ready to play against the Buckeyes. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Peter Winovich (wearing a long blond wig) and Nina Winovich, mother and father of Michigan senior defensive lineman Chase Winovich watch the players warmup before the game.
Peter Winovich (wearing a long blond wig) and Nina Winovich, mother and father of Michigan senior defensive lineman Chase Winovich, watch the players warm up before the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh walks with the team into Ohio Stadium.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh walks with the team into Ohio Stadium. David Guralnick, Detroit News
The Michigan Marching Band plays before the start of the game against Ohio State University, at Ohio Stadium, in Columbus, Ohio, November 24, 2018.
The Michigan Marching Band plays before the start of the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich walks with the team into Ohio Stadium.
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich walks with the team into Ohio Stadium. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive lineman Carlo Kemp steps off the team bus as it arrives at Ohio Stadium before the game.
Michigan defensive lineman Carlo Kemp steps off the team bus as it arrives at Ohio Stadium. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Nine-year-old Nevaeh LeVan, of Troy, OH, holds a sign while walking outside of Ohio Stadium before the game.
Nine-year-old Nevaeh LeVan, of Troy, Ohio, holds a sign while walking outside of Ohio Stadium before the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh runs off the field with his team at the end of warmups.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh runs off the field with his team at the end of warm-ups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan linebacker Devin Bush steps off the team bus as it arrives at Ohio Stadium before the game.
Michigan linebacker Devin Bush steps off the team bus as it arrives at Ohio Stadium before the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan fans cheer and greet the players as they arrive at Ohio Stadium before the game.
Michigan fans cheer and greet the players as they arrive at Ohio Stadium before the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive lineman Lawrence Marshall steps off the team bus as it arrives at Ohio Stadium before the game.
Michigan defensive lineman Lawrence Marshall steps off the team bus as it arrives at Ohio Stadium before the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan fans are badly out-numbered among the live audience for ESPN's College Game Day pre-game television show just outside Ohio Stadium in Columbus hours before the noon kickoff of 'The Game' as fourth-ranked Michigan (10-1) faces tenth-ranked Ohio State (10-1) on Saturday, November 24, 2018.
Michigan fans are badly outnumbered among the live audience for ESPN's "College GameDay" pregame television show just outside Ohio Stadium. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan fans are badly out-numbered among the live audience for ESPN's College Game Day pre-game television show just outside Ohio Stadium.
Michigan fans are badly outnumbered among the live audience for ESPN's "College GameDay" pregame television show just outside Ohio Stadium. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
A mixed couple (one OSU fan and one Michigan fan) look over at a group of four Buckeye fans making the 'Ohio' symbol in front of the ESPN Game Day bus parked outside Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio hours before the noon kickoff of 'The Game'.
A mixed couple (one OSU fan and one Michigan fan) look over at a group of four Buckeyes fans making the "Ohio" symbol in front of the ESPN "GameDay" bus. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
A empty Ohio Stadium, soaked all morning in rain, awaits a capacity crowd and a noon kickoff of 'The Game.'
An empty Ohio Stadium, soaked all morning in rain, awaits a capacity crowd and a noon kickoff of "The Game." John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan will go to a top bowl, maybe even the Rose Bowl, and will keep gathering talent and win games. But as he did after going 8-5 last season, Harbaugh will have to mull changes to freshen up his offense. Michigan’s power style can crush lesser foes, but against a fast, motivated opponent like Ohio State, it looks outdated, in need of an overhaul.

    Michigan acted like a team that figured it could win as it has all year, nothing special, nothing different for the Buckeyes. The true power programs evolve all the time, from Alabama to Clemson to Ohio State, updating with up-tempo attacks.

    No, you don’t have to adopt Big 12-style helter-skelter offenses. But when it’s clear the opponent is capable of lighting it up, you can’t lean on ego and arrogance and stubbornly run the ball up the middle, again and again. You certainly can’t count on it unless you have a mauling offensive line, and while Michigan’s had improved, it was beaten soundly Saturday.

    In what might be Patterson’s final regular season game in his only season here, he did what he’s pretty much done all season. He completed 20 of 34 for 187 yards, made a few plays with his legs but couldn’t pop enough big ones. And he threw an interception on a desperate heave late in the third quarter that led to another quick Ohio State score and a 41-19 lead. 

    “I’m the quarterback and I had the ball in my hand every snap, and I take full responsibility for our faults on offense,” Patterson said. “We prepared like we had the last 10 weeks, and it was a good Ohio State team. We had Big Ten championship hopes and playoff hopes, and maybe that got in the way a little bit.”

    Defenseless

    It’s impossible to say if the Wolverines’ larger ambitions clouded the focus on their rival. If it did, that’s a horrible miscalculation by Harbaugh, his staff and the team’s seniors. This can’t be about Karan Higdon’s tepid “guarantee” of victory, although for an Ohio State team burned by criticism, motivation burned deeply. It always seems to burn deeper for the Buckeyes.

     “I’ve been saying this for seven years — how do you tackle a rivalry?” said Meyer, 7-0 against Michigan. “You show the most incredible amount of respect you can for that rivalry. And how do you do that? You work your you-know-what off. It’s not a one-week thing; it’s 365 that we work on it.”

    The Buckeyes’ first two touchdowns were almost identical 24-yard strikes by Haskins to dynamic freshman receiver Chris Olave. That speaks to Ohio State’s depth of talent and speed, and while the Wolverines have playmaking receivers in Nico Collins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Tarik Black, they don’t involve them as much.

    While there was some mystery to Michigan’s defensive woes, there was nothing remotely mysterious about the offense, and that’s the problem against a high-power opponent. Asked about a conservative game plan, Harbaugh would only say “we wanted to run our best plays, outside zone, inside power, dropback, zone read, it was all in the plan.” It was all disrupted by the Buckeyes’ pass rush, while Michigan’s defense was strangely, unacceptably quiet.

    Brown’s touted group excelled against lesser quarterbacks in the mediocre Big Ten, but they can’t be fooled by it. They didn’t record a single sack or quarterback hurry against the Buckeyes, and were timid even before losing linebacker Devin Bush (hip) and cornerback David Long (hip). Harbaugh said the injuries weren’t long term, but serious enough to keep them out.

    Brown has won plenty of plaudits for his attacking style, and the numbers back him up. But on this day, against this swift opponent, the defense played as if scared, rarely blitzed, and still wasn’t able to handle slant passes or deep passes.

    “We made adjustments at halftime, and they came out and beat us with something else in the second half,” safety Tyree Kinnel said. “Credit to them and their coaches, they had a great game plan and they completely beat us. Our mindset as a defense was to play like we’ve been playing all year. We had a high confidence and felt we had a good shot at dominating this game, so I’m pretty shocked at the outcome.”

    Shocked and embarrassed, that’s how the Wolverines should feel. They didn’t rise to the moment or take many risks, a damning lesson Harbaugh should take very seriously.

    bob.wojnowski@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @bobwojnowski

