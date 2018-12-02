CLOSE

Justin Rogers, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski break down the Lions' 30-16 loss to the Rams and talks about what the franchise needs to add to become competitive. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — The NFL is the biggest mirage-maker in sports. The difference between winning and losing seems so narrow, and the scores often suggest how narrow, yet the gap still can be monstrous.

The Lions officially are staring into a gnawing gap that has grown, not shrunk, and that makes this season an utter failure, although you probably already knew that. When GM Bob Quinn fired Jim Caldwell and hired Matt Patricia, the intent was to show how close the Lions were. Now at 4-8, with five losses in six games, they’ve shown precisely the opposite.

Oh, the Lions played hard Sunday and battled the powerhouse Rams to the closing minute before falling, 30-16. It wasn’t until Todd Gurley scored on a 2-yard run with 1:54 left that Los Angeles wrapped it up and moved to 11-1. The game may have been closer than the score indicated, but don’t mistake effort for progress.

The Lions have regressed, with four of their past five losses by double digits, with Matthew Stafford and the depleted offense basically just winging and hoping now. Stafford was the one asset the Lions figured they could count on, and now it’s a noisy, necessary debate whether he’s a quarterback that can get the job done.

Patricia and his staff managed to coax a solid effort out of the defense against the Rams, holding prolific quarterback Jared Goff to 207 yards passing. For a short while, there was evidence the Lions could compete with the best. But with this team, it’s always a very short while, and now the sobering reality — it could be a long while before they’re truly ready to do so.

What's the plan?

Where have they improved this season? What happened to the promise this wasn’t a rebuild, that this team was better than its record under Caldwell? What was Quinn’s precise answer when asked in January if the Lions’ talent was better than 9-7?

He said “yes” then, and has said very little since. At some point, Quinn will have to emerge from the bunker and explain what happened, and how he plans to fix it. At the draft, he talked passionately about making the Lions physically and mentally tougher, and in some ways, they are. Their defensive line, with the addition of Damon Harrison and the development of A’Shawn Robinson and Da’Shawn Hand, no longer gets completely trucked. When healthy, rookie Kerryon Johnson showed he can be a hard-running star.

Beyond that, what pieces have the Lions added to their foundation? The offense is a mish-mash under coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, who surely will have to be replaced after the season. The Lions did throw everything at the Rams, including a nifty 11-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to tackle-eligible Taylor Decker. They also tried a double-pass that didn’t work, and a surprise onside kick in the third quarter that Sam Martin botched.

Then, with a chance to take the lead in the fourth quarter, down 16-13, Stafford was sacked by the great Aaron Donald and coughed up the ball. Moments later, Gurley dashed 13 yards for the go-ahead touchdown.

More: Niyo: Suh's return serves painful reminder for Lions

More: Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Defense battled, offense rattled

Rams 30, Lions 16
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Ram's Cory Littleton, with former Lions, Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh finishing it up in the first quarter of the 30-16 loss to Los Angeles at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on December 2, 2018.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Los Angeles Rams' Cory Littleton, with former Lion and Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh finishing it up in the first quarter of a 30-16 loss on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Ford Field in Detroit. Daniel Mears / Detroit News
Fullscreen
A pass intended for Ram's Brandin Cooks goes over his head as well as over the hand of Lions Darius Slay but waiting is Lions' Quandre Diggs who makes the interception in the second quarter. NFL Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on December 2, 2018.
A pass intended for Rams receiver Brandin Cooks goes over his head and over the hand of Lions cornerback Darius Slay before Lions' Quandre Diggs makes the interception in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia in the second quarter.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / Detroit News
Fullscreen
Rams' Robert Woods pulls in a reception in front of Lions' Darius Slay down the sidelines in the first quarter.
Rams' Robert Woods pulls in a reception in front of Lions' Darius Slay down the sidelines in the first quarter. Daniel Mears / Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Ram's Cory Littleton, with former Lions, Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh finishing it up in the first quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Rams' Cory Littleton, with former Lion and Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh finishing it up in the first quarter. Daniel Mears / Detroit News
Fullscreen
Rams running back Todd Gurley II works the ball up field in the second quarter, but a Rams penalty calls the play back.
Rams running back Todd Gurley II works the ball up field in the second quarter, but a penalty on the Rams calls the play back. Daniel Mears / Detroit News
Fullscreen
Rams running back Todd Gurley II works the ball up field in the second quarter, but a Rams penalty calls the play back.
Rams running back Todd Gurley II works the ball up field in the second quarter, but a penalty on the Rams calls the play back. Daniel Mears / Detroit News
Fullscreen
Rams' Robert Woods pulls in a touchdown reception under Lions' Darius Slay in the second quarter.
Rams' Robert Woods pulls in a touchdown reception under Lions' Darius Slay in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / Detroit News
Fullscreen
Rams' Cory Littleton gets by Lions' Theo Riddick and sacks Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the second quarter.
Rams' Cory Littleton gets by Lions' Theo Riddick and sacks Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / Detroit News
Fullscreen
A pass intended for Ram's Brandin Cooks goes over his head as well as over the hand of Lions Darius Slay but waiting is Lions' Quandre Diggs who makes the interception in the second quarter.
Buy Photo
A pass intended for Rams receiver Brandin Cooks goes over his head and over the hand of Lions cornerback Darius Slay before Lions' Quandre Diggs makes the interception in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A Lions fan shows some faith early in the 30-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Buy Photo
A Lions fan shows some faith early in the 30-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Rams quarterback Jared Goff looks for a receiver downfield in the second quarter.
Buy Photo
Rams quarterback Jared Goff looks for a receiver downfield in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Rams running back Todd Gurley II works the ball up field in the second quarter, but a Rams penalty calls the play back.
Buy Photo
Rams running back Todd Gurley II works the ball upfield in the second quarter, but a penalty on the Rams calls the play back. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Rams running back Todd Gurley II on a long first down run with Lions' Darius Slay defending in the second quarter.
Buy Photo
Rams running back Todd Gurley II on a long first down run with Lions' Darius Slay defending in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford fumbles the ball as he sacked by Rams' Cory Littleton with Los Angeles recovering but after an officials reviewed Stafford was ruled down with Detroit retaining possession in the second quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford fumbles the ball as he sacked by Rams' Cory Littleton with Los Angeles recovering. After a review, Stafford was ruled down with Detroit retaining possession in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Rams quarterback Jared Goff throws with pressure from Lions' Jarrad Davis in the second quarter.
Buy Photo
Rams quarterback Jared Goff throws with pressure from Lions' Jarrad Davis in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions running back Theo Riddick is upended after a run in the third quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions running back Theo Riddick is upended after a run in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Rams' Ndamukong Suh gets a horse-collar penalty bringing down Lions running back Zach Zenner in the third quarter.
Buy Photo
Rams' Ndamukong Suh gets a horse-collar penalty while bringing down Lions running back Zach Zenner in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Rams' Ndamukong Suh gets a horse-collar penalty bringing down Lions running back Zach Zenner in the third quarter.
Buy Photo
Rams' Ndamukong Suh gets a horse-collar penalty while bringing down Lions running back Zach Zenner in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Rams' Ndamukong Suh gets a horse-collar penalty bringing down Lions running back Zach Zenner in the third quarter.
Buy Photo
Rams' Ndamukong Suh gets a horse-collar penalty while bringing down Lions running back Zach Zenner in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions running back Theo Riddick can't pull in a reception near the end zone in the third quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions running back Theo Riddick can't pull in a reception near the end zone in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' T.J. Jones pulls in a reception in front of Rams' Marcus Peters but is is waved off on an offensive interference call on Jones in the third quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions' TJ Jones pulls in a reception in front of Rams' Marcus Peters but is is waved off after offensive pass interference was called on Jones in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions A'Shawn Robinson works on Rams' Rob Havenstein in the third quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions' A'Shawn Robinson works on Rams' Rob Havenstein in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions running back LeGarrette Blount is stopped by the Rams defense in the third quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions running back LeGarrette Blount is stopped by the Rams defense in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions tight end Levine Toilolo pulls in a first down reception in the third quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions tight end Levine Toilolo pulls in a first-down reception in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions tight end Levine Toilolo is upended by Rams' Marcus Peters after a first down reception in the third quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions tight end Levine Toilolo is upended by Rams' Marcus Peters after a first-down reception in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
On a trick play, Lions wide receiver Bruce Ellington throws into the end zone after catching a lateral from quarterback Matthew Stafford but is incomplete in the third quarter.
Buy Photo
On a trick play, Lions wide receiver Bruce Ellington throws into the end zone after catching a lateral from quarterback Matthew Stafford, but the pass falls incomplete in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions fans celebrate a touchdown by Detroit's Taylor Decker in the third quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions fans celebrate a touchdown by Detroit's Taylor Decker in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Rams quarterback Jared Goff throws in complete with pressure from Lions' Ezekiel Ansah and the defense in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Rams quarterback Jared Goff throws an incompletion with pressure from Lions' Ziggy Ansah and the defense in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions tackle Taylor Decker runs into the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions tackle Taylor Decker runs into the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' Taylor Decker throws his touchdown ball into the crowd after scoring in the third quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions' Taylor Decker throws his touchdown ball into the crowd after scoring in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' Eli Harold sacks Rams' Jared Goff in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions' Eli Harold sacks Rams' Jared Goff in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Rams' Aaron Donald gets around Lions' Frank Ragnow and sacks Matthew Stafford in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Rams' Aaron Donald gets around Lions' Frank Ragnow and sacks Matthew Stafford in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford's fumble bounces past Frank Ragnow and Rams' Aaron Donald with Los Angeles eventually recovering in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford's fumble bounces past Frank Ragnow and Rams' Aaron Donald with Los Angeles eventually recovering in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' Frank Ragnow and Matthew Stafford sees Staffords fumbled football but can't get to it with the Rams recovering in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions' Frank Ragnow and Matthew Stafford see the fumbled football but can't get to it with the Rams recovering in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' Rick Wagner and Matthew Stafford watch the replay of Stafford's fumble, with Los Angeles recovering in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions' Rick Wagner and Matthew Stafford watch the replay of Stafford's fumble that the Rams recovered in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Rams' Marcus Peters is called for pass interference on a pass intended for Lions' Kenny Golladay in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Rams' Marcus Peters is called for pass interference on a pass intended for Lions' Kenny Golladay in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' Matthew Stafford is pressured out of the pocket by Ethan Westbrooks and the Rams and is sacked, but off-setting penalties, forces both teams to replay the down in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions' Matthew Stafford is pressured out of the pocket by Ethan Westbrooks and is sacked but offsetting penalties force the teams to replay the down in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' Matthew Stafford is pressured out of the pocket by Ethan Westbrooks and the Rams and is sacked, but off-setting penalties, forces both teams to replay the down in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions' Matthew Stafford is pressured out of the pocket by Ethan Westbrooks and is sacked but offsetting penalties force the teams to replay the down in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' Matthew Stafford is pressured out of the pocket by Rams' Ethan Westbrooks and John Johnson III and is sacked, but off-setting penalties, forced both teams to replay the down in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions' Matthew Stafford is pressured out of the pocket by Ethan Westbrooks and is sacked but offsetting penalties force the teams to replay the down in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' Matthew Stafford is pressured out of the pocket by Ethan Westbrooks and the Rams and is sacked, but off-setting penalties, forced both teams to replay the down in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions' Matthew Stafford is pressured out of the pocket by Ethan Westbrooks and is sacked but offsetting penalties force the teams to replay the down in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford scrambles out of the pocket, with pressure from Rams' Ndamukong Suh, but throws an incompletion in the end zone late in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford scrambles out of the pocket while being pressured by Rams' Ndamukong Suh, but throws an incompletion in the end zone late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford scrambles out of the pocket but throws an incompletion in the end zone late in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford scrambles out of the pocket but throws an incompletion in the end zone late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Instead of running into the end zone, Rams running back Todd Gurley II runs along the goal line, burning off time on the clock, late in the fourth quarter. Gurley and the Rams scored on a following play.
Buy Photo
Instead of running into the end zone, Rams running back Todd Gurley II runs along the goal line to burn time off the clock late in the fourth quarter. Gurley and the Rams scored two plays later. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' Kenny Golladay pulls in a reception along the sidelines but is ruled he stepped out of bounds in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions' Kenny Golladay pulls in a reception along the sidelines but is ruled out of bounds in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' Levione Toilolo pulls in a reception over Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman late in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions' Levine Toilolo pulls in a reception over Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford walks off the field after throwing an interception, turning the ball over to the Rams who ran out the clock late in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford walks off the field after throwing an interception, which allowed the Rams to run out the clock late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford walks off the field after throwing an interception, turning the ball over to the Rams who ran out the clock late in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford walks off the field after throwing an interception, which allowed the Rams to run out the clock late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Former Detroit Lions, Los Angeles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh leaves the field after warmups before Detroit takes on the Rams at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on December 2, 2018.
Buy Photo
Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, a former Lion, leaves the field after warm-ups. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' cornerback Darius Slay and former Detroit Lions, Los Angeles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh chat as they leave the field before Detroit takes on the Rams at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on December 2, 2018.
Buy Photo
Lions cornerback Darius Slay and Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, a former Lion, chat as they leave the field. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Former Detroit Lions, now Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh warms up on the field before the game at Ford Field.
Buy Photo
Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, a former Lion, warms up on the field before the game at Ford Field. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' cornerback Darius Slay and former Detroit Lions, Los Angeles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh chat as they leave the field before Detroit takes on the Rams at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on December 2, 2018.
Buy Photo
Lions cornerback Darius Slay and Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, a former Lion, chat as they leave the field. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' cornerback Darius Slay and former Detroit Lions, Los Angeles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh chat as they leave the field after warmups.
Buy Photo
Lions cornerback Darius Slay and Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, a former Lion, chat as they leave the field after warm-ups. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Former Detroit Lions, Los Angeles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh leaves the field after warmups before Detroit takes on the Rams at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on December 2, 2018.
Buy Photo
Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, a former Lion, leaves the field after warm-ups. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Former Detroit Lions, now Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh leaves the field after warmups.
Buy Photo
Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, a former Lion, leaves the field after warm-ups. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    In his 10th season, Stafford symbolizes the Lions’ uncertainty. He’s stuck between regimes, stuck between the need to take risks and the need to avoid mistakes, stuck between average and a bit above average. It’s the same thing with the Lions’ offense, which has no identity whatsoever. They can run the ball a bit now, but that actually hasn’t helped Stafford as much as it should, and he’s thrown 11 interceptions.

    For all the aggressive gadgets they tried Sunday, they still played it safe, still handing the ball to Theo Riddick in second- and third-and-long situations, drawing loud boos. And no, those weren’t “Suuuuhs” for former Lion Ndamukong Suh, who picked up a couple personal fouls and was a general menace, but did no overt harm.

    Patricia stood up for his players’ effort, which is fine. But that can’t be a team’s only defining element.

    “I give my team credit for being tough,” Patricia said, chomping on the words. “I’ll just tell you, we have tough players, starting with our quarterback. This guy’s one of the toughest guys we have. So everybody’s out there competing, everybody’s out there trying to win.”

    Reality setting in

    Nobody expected the Lions to beat the Rams, or even come that close. But early in the season, against similar daunting odds, they beat New England and Green Bay, the mirage-makers. It takes so much more to win consistently, so much more than the Lions have, probably much more than Patricia thought he was inheriting.

    Remember, it was Quinn who declared the talent level better than 9-7, not Patricia. It also was Quinn who let tight end Eric Ebron leave without a suitable replacement, and later traded Golden Tate for a third-round pick. Those might have made business sense, but also were acknowledgements nothing substantial was going to be won now.

    Without explicitly saying so, it was a veiled plea for patience, as reality settles in. Players know the record means nothing now, the playoffs are beyond reach, and jobs are on the line. For the final four games, starting with a trip to Arizona this week, expectations are altered, and everyone starts eyeing the future.

    “It’s disappointing to lose, it’s not a good feeling, but I’m proud of our guys,” Stafford said. “A lot of effort, a lot of guys toughed it out and really battled. It was a big challenge. I thought for the most part our guys stepped up.”

    The Lions always sound like they have a plan, but you know what they don’t have? They don’t have a program, a dependable system that gets them through tough times. On consecutive plays in the fourth quarter, Romeo Okwara and Eli Harold dropped possible pick-six interceptions, and on the next possession, Stafford fumbled the ball.

    When a team doesn’t have anything reliable, everyone tries to be the hero, and every blown play is blown up even bigger. Rams coach Sean McVay praised the Lions for an “excellent job,” even as L.A. clinched the NFC West title in a hard-fought game.

    “It just sounds cute, sounds good enough to make a story that, oh, we gave a run at the L.A. Rams,” said Ricky Jean Francois, the Lions defensive tackle who played for Patricia in New England. “But if there were such things as moral victories, a lot more teams would make the playoffs. We just gotta get to that point where we’re tired of losing. That has to irk you. That has to keep you up at night, you have to have a breaking point.”

    That’s what the Lions’ new guys always say, and maybe what Quinn and Patricia always thought. Three-fourths of the way through the season, the raw reality has been laid bare, and there’s distressingly little evidence they’re any better than they were a year ago.

    bob.wojnowski@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @bobwojnowski

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE