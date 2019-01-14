Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Jan. 14
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) and forward Isaiah Livers (4) celebrate with center Jon Teske, right, after Teske made consecutive three-point baskets in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019.
Go through the gallery to view the Big Ten power rankings for the week of Jan. 14, compiled by Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News. Tony Ding, AP
Michigan center Jon Teske (15) reacts after making a basket in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019.
1 Michigan (17-0, 6-0) – The resumption of Big Ten play has officially got the Wolverines playing like one of the best teams in the country again. After just getting by late in nonconference play, Michigan has been cruising along in the conference, getting past a pesky Illinois team on the road before rolling over Northwestern at home on Sunday night. The only game this week will be an interesting one as the Wolverines head to Wisconsin on Saturday. Last week: 1 Tony Ding, AP
Michigan State's Cassius Winston (5) takes off with the ball after a steal against Penn State's Myreon Jones (0) during first half action of an NCAA college basketball game in State College, Pa. Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019.
2. Michigan State (15-2, 6-0) – The Spartans are down two key players as Joshua Langford has missed four games with an injured ankle and Kyle Ahrens sat out Sunday’s game at Penn State with a bad back, but it has not slowed them down. They’ve won 10 straight, despite a sloppy performance Sunday at Penn State. Another tough road test is next as Michigan State travels this week to Nebraska for its only game. Last week: 2 Chris Knight, Associated Press
Maryland forward Bruno Fernando, of Angola, reacts in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, in College Park, Md.
3. Maryland (14-3, 5-1) – It was a big week for the Terrapins, who beat Minnesota on the road before outlasting a ranked Indiana team at home to extend their winning streak to five games. The Terps are young but have plenty of talent and look to be a team that will at least hang around and make life tough for the conference leaders. Last week: 6. Patrick Semansky, AP
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery, right, talks with Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp, left, during a break in action during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 72-62.
4. Iowa (14-3, 3-3) – The turnaround has been quick and impressive for the Hawkeyes, who opened Big Ten play with three straight losses, two of them being one-sided. So, the fact Fran McCaffery got his team to respond with three consecutive wins has resurrected hope in Iowa City. Two of the three victories came over ranked teams and the third was on the road as Iowa looks to build momentum this week against Penn State and Illinois. Last week: 9 Matthew Putney, AP
Minnesota center Daniel Oturu celebrates during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota defeated Rutgers 88-70.
5. Minnesota (13-3, 3-2) – The Golden Gophers were rolling, having won six straight, including a victory at Wisconsin, before falling at home to Maryland. They got back on track by beating Rutgers and will get a break from the schedule makers as Illinois and Penn State are up this week, affording the Gophers a chance to bounce back and stay in the hunt. Last week: 3 Andy Clayton-King, AP
Purdue's Trevion Williams (50) dunks over Wisconsin's Nate Reuvers (35) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, in Madison, Wis.
6. Purdue (10-6, 3-2) – It was a tough week for the Boilermakers as they had games at Michigan State and at Wisconsin. After playing poorly in the loss at Michigan State, Carsen Edwards exploded for 36 points to lead Purdue to an overtime victory at Wisconsin. The week perfectly summed up the Boilermakers this season – if Edwards is rolling, so are they. Last week: 8 Andy Manis, AP
Indiana forward De'Ron Davis walks on the court in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, in College Park, Md.
7. Indiana (12-4, 3-2) – Things were going well for the Hoosiers heading into last weekend’s showdown with Michigan. However, two losses later, Archie Miller’s group is desperate for a win after losing by three on the road against Maryland. It won’t be a simple task this week as the young Hoosiers team gets Nebraska at home before heading to Purdue. Last week: 5 Patrick Semansky, AP
Ohio State guard Duane Washington, center, dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 72-62.
8. Ohio State (12-4, 2-3) – The Buckeyes are another team that has seen things go the wrong direction in rapid fashion. Entering last weekend’s game with Michigan State, the Buckeyes were a top-15 team tied atop the Big Ten. But they’ve lost three in a row since then, including at Rutgers and Iowa to extend the skid. Getting back on the winning side this week will be a challenge as Maryland and Purdue both come to Columbus. Last week: 4 Matthew Putney, AP
Wisconsin's Ethan Happ (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Purdue won 84-80 in overtime.
9. Wisconsin (11-5, 3-2) – Things have gone off the rails a bit for the Badgers as Big Ten play has resumed. After a loss to Western Kentucky to cap off non-conference action, the Badgers have lost two of three, falling to Purdue in overtime on Saturday. Ethan Happ continues to play like the conference player of the year, but the rest of the roster has been unable to perform consistently. Last week: 7 Andy Manis, AP
Nebraska's James Palmer Jr. (0) passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State in Lincoln, Neb., Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.
10. Nebraska (12-4, 2-3) – The Cornhuskers continue to be the team everyone is waiting for to start playing like a conference contender. Instead, the Huskers lost two straight at Maryland and Iowa and just got by Penn State at home to avoid a third straight loss. This week doesn’t get any easier as the Huskers hit the road to take on Indiana before hosting Michigan State. Last week: 10. Nati Harnik, AP
Rutgers guard Geo Baker (0) is congratulated by teammate Luke Nathan as he leaves late in the second half against Minnesota during a NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota defeated Rutgers 88-70.
11. Rutgers (8-7, 1-4) – It will have to be minor victories this season for Steve Pikiell’s young group, and the Scarlet Knights got a significant one last week by knocking off Ohio State. The momentum was lost a few days later, though, with a loss at Minnesota, but the Scarlet Knights are showing some signs of being a tough out in conference play. They won’t finish in the top half of the standings, but there could be a few more upset wins down the road. Last week: 13 Andy Clayton-King, AP
Northwestern center Dererk Pardon (5) dunks next to Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019.
12. Northwestern (10-7, 1-5) – It wasn’t that long ago the Wildcats were feeling good about losing to Indiana and Michigan by two points each. Those days seem like a distant memory as the Cats got blown out in the rematch with the Wolverines on Sunday night, capping a week where they nearly lost at home to Illinois, which is winless in the Big Ten. Last week: 11 Tony Ding, AP
Penn State's Josh Reaves (23) dunks against Michigan State during second-half action of an NCAA college basketball game in State College, Pa. Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019.
13. Penn State (7-10, 0-6) – The Nittany Lions nearly earned their first victory on the road at Nebraska before falling short, a game that turned out to be the highlight of the week as they capped things at home with a lackluster loss to a short-handed Michigan State team. The energy around the program has all-but evaporated making it tough to see a point where coach Pat Chambers turns things around. Last week: 12 Chris Knight, AP
CHAMPAIGN, IL - JANUARY 10: Ayo Dosunmu #11 of the Illinois Fighting Illini goes up for a shot against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half of action at State Farm Center on January 10, 2019 in Champaign, Illinois.
14. Illinois (4-12, 0-5) – The Fighting Illini keep piling up the losses, but they’re not making it easy on the other teams in the Big Ten. After nearly getting a road win at Northwestern last week, the Illini pushed undefeated Michigan for 40 minutes only to come up short. Right now, the talent isn’t there, meaning finding a win on the schedule is tough as Minnesota and Iowa are up next this week. Last week: 14. Michael Hickey, Getty Images
    The numbers keep growing, gaudier and gaudier. The possibilities keep mounting, higher and higher.

    Michigan is 17-0, the best start in program history, and 31-1 in nearly a year. You can’t ignore the records, although John Beilein wouldn’t mind if you did. The second-ranked Wolverines beat Northwestern 80-60 Sunday night at Crisler Center, and they’ve been running so smoothly, the biggest challenge might be handling the hype.

    Actually, it could be a state-wide epidemic, with No. 6 Michigan State (15-2) also unbeaten in the Big Ten, riding its own 10-game winning streak. The Mitten state is transforming into a college basketball showcase, and while it won’t ever top football in popularity, it’s way ahead in possibilities at the moment.

    March Madness? Sure, in a couple months. Right now it’s Mitten Madness (copyrighted!).

    It’s not quite Tobacco Road connecting Duke and North Carolina, but it’s the best it’s ever been around here. Michigan and Michigan State are both ranked in the top six for the first time in the AP poll’s 71-year history, and ESPN bracket expert Joe Lunardi has both slotted, for now, as No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament.

    With the Wolverines, it’s amazing to watch, although not a surprise anymore. On a cold Sunday night, where the Crisler stands used to be half full, the place was packed to the top row to see a little slice of Michigan history. It wasn’t a fair fight, as the Wildcats were missing leading scorer Vic Law due to injury and the mood was celebratory from the opening tip.

    The Wolverines attacked like they generally do, from all directions, from the defense outward. It began with rapidly emerging junior center Jon Teske alternating dunks and 3-pointers, before point guard Zavier Simpson took the spotlight. When Simpson stole the ball and swept in for a layup with seven seconds left in the first half, Michigan was on top 50-28 and the crowd was on its feet and roaring.

    A sight to behold

    Electric, eclectic and entertaining, that’s how the Wolverines roll these days. On this night, they got sharp shooting from two unlikely sources — the 7-foot-1 Teske and their defense-oriented leader, Zavier Simpson. Northwestern opted to back off them and try to stop everyone else, and the dare failed. The Teske-Simpson combo hit 8-of-15 3-pointers. Simpson finished with 24 points and Teske added 17.

    “It’s hard to guard five or six guys that can shoot the 3,” said Teske, who has been encouraged to shoot it more and more. “It gives this team a different dimension, pick and pop, pick and roll, we can play small ball or go big.”

    You know who’s noticing? Pretty much everybody.

    Opposing coaches keep coming into Crisler and leaving dazed by what they experienced. After Michigan slugged North Carolina, Roy Williams gushed about how Beilein outcoached him. After Michigan slugged South Carolina, Frank Martin was effusive, talking about the Wolverines’ “championship DNA.”

    This time it was Chris Collins, whose team played Michigan tougher than anyone, losing 62-60 at Northwestern in December. Of Michigan’s 17 victories, only two have been by single digits (70-62 over Western Michigan was the other).

    “It’s probably the most well-rounded team (under Beilein),” Collins said. “They don’t have many flaws, they put pressure on you offensively and defensively. I’m just a big fan of their team. I feel they can compete with anybody I’ve seen so far in the country.”

    Beilein might agree, although he certainly won’t say it. He doesn’t downplay how good his team might be, but he’s not interested in pumping the hype either. The first record he wrote on the locker-room whiteboard after the game was 6-0 (their Big Ten mark), not 17-0.

    “Probably everybody would like me to make some great statement about being 17-0, but it’s just another game,” Beilein said with a smile. “Long way to go.”

    Michigan and Michigan State are so clearly the best teams in the Big Ten right now, it makes you think hallucinogenic thoughts. Like, could both be 16-0 in the conference when they meet for the first time Feb. 24 in Ann Arbor? They play again March 9 in the regular-season finale in East Lansing.

    OK, that’s taking Mitten Madness to an extreme. No, the Wolverines and Spartans will not be unscathed until then. Too many tough road games ahead.

     

    Spartan strong

    But Tom Izzo has the type of team he loves, with a savvy, sharp-shooting leader in Cassius Winston and an array of players focused on defense, not star-chasing. Beilein also has the type of team he loves, pretty much like the team that went all the way to the NCAA championship game last spring.

    That group lost to Villanova, Michigan’s only setback since a 61-52 defeat at Northwestern on Feb. 6, 2018. Gone from that team are Moe Wagner, Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman and Duncan Robinson. In their place: Super smooth freshman Ignas Brazdeikis, and larger roles for Jordan Poole, Isaiah Livers and Teske.

    “Knock on wood, we’re like a no-maintenance type of team,” Beilein said recently. “It’s a purposeful way we recruit, to get a kid that’s gonna embrace this thing, that it’s all about the team.”

    A new basketball culture definitely has grown here, just like one has grown for years at Michigan State — similar ways, although with dissimilar playing styles. Selflessness, defense, hype-averse. After the Spartans beat Penn State in a sloppy game Sunday, Izzo lamented, “Maybe we’re all talking too much about how good we are.”

    Beilein also declines to count up victories or count out anyone. He notes the Wolverines have had a favorable schedule early in the Big Ten, although they do play at Wisconsin on Saturday.

    Poole is the flashy one who sometimes has to be corralled, and leads the team in 3-point shooting (.452) and gasp-inducing drives. Simpson and Charles Matthews do more of the dirty work, and happily embrace maniacal defense.

    “As we’ve shown, you never know who can be the leading scorer or leading rebounder or leading assist man, we just play to win,” Matthews said. “Championships aren’t won until April, or March. We understand this record means absolutely nothing right now. But we’re still happy we have it.”

    The Wolverines’ feisty attitude and defensive diligence have been evident for a while now, ramped up with back-to-back Big Ten tournament titles. They also have two NCAA title-game appearances since 2013, and that team that lost the championship to Louisville was the last Michigan squad to start 16-0.

    Again, Beilein isn’t interested in comparing, or touting. There will be plenty of time for that. Coaches don’t want to feed the hype because January successes don’t always foreshadow March runs, and Mitten Madness is a relatively new thing. But it’s rooted in sound basketball, excellent coaching and uniquely talented players. For now, savor the possibilities.

    Bob.wojnowski: @detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @bobwojnowski

    Michigan 80, Northwestern 60
    Michigan center Jon Teske (15) reacts after making a basket in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019.
    Michigan center Jon Teske (15) reacts after making a basket in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. Tony Ding, AP
    Northwestern guard Anthony Gaines, top left, goes to the basket while defended by Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) and center Jon Teske, right, in the first half.
    Northwestern guard Anthony Gaines, top left, goes to the basket while defended by Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) and center Jon Teske, right, in the first half. Tony Ding, AP
    Northwestern center Dererk Pardon (5) dunks next to Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) in the first half.
    Northwestern center Dererk Pardon (5) dunks next to Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) in the first half. Tony Ding, AP
    Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) and forward Isaiah Livers (4) celebrate with center Jon Teske, right, after Teske made consecutive three-point baskets in the first half.
    Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) and forward Isaiah Livers (4) celebrate with center Jon Teske, right, after Teske made consecutive three-point baskets in the first half. Tony Ding, AP
    Northwestern guard Anthony Gaines (11) defends Michigan guard Charles Matthews, right, in the second half.
    Northwestern guard Anthony Gaines (11) defends Michigan guard Charles Matthews, right, in the second half. Tony Ding, AP
    Northwestern guard Ryan Taylor, right, drives against Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) in the first half.
    Northwestern guard Ryan Taylor, right, drives against Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) in the first half. Tony Ding, AP
    Northwestern forward A.J. Turner (21) defends Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis (13) in the second half.
    Northwestern forward A.J. Turner (21) defends Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis (13) in the second half. Tony Ding, AP
    Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) drives toward the basket, defended by Northwestern forward Pete Nance (22) in the second half.
    Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) drives toward the basket, defended by Northwestern forward Pete Nance (22) in the second half. Tony Ding, AP
    Michigan center Jon Teske, top left, defends the basket from Northwestern guard Anthony Gaines (11) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. Michigan won 80-60.
    Michigan center Jon Teske, top left, defends the basket from Northwestern guard Anthony Gaines (11) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. Michigan won 80-60. (AP Photo/Tony Ding) Tony Ding, AP
    Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) handles the ball, defended by Northwestern forward A.J. Turner (21), in the second half.
    Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) handles the ball, defended by Northwestern forward A.J. Turner (21), in the second half. Tony Ding, AP
    Michigan head coach John Beilein reacts to a play in the first half.
    Michigan head coach John Beilein reacts to a play in the first half. Tony Ding, AP
    Northwestern forward Miller Kopp (10) defends Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis (13) in the second half.
    Northwestern forward Miller Kopp (10) defends Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis (13) in the second half. Tony Ding, AP
    Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (4) celebrates making a three pointer in the first half.
    Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (4) celebrates making a three pointer in the first half. Tony Ding, AP
