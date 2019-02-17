Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Feb. 18
Michigan State's Matt McQuaid reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 62-44. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for men's basketball for the week of Feb. 18, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Al Goldis, AP
EAST LANSING, MI - FEBRUARY 17: Cassius Winston #5 of the Michigan State Spartans drives to the basket while defended by Kaleb Wesson #34 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first half at Breslin Center on February 17, 2019 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
1. Michigan State (21-5, 12-3) – It turned out to be a big week for the Spartans as they followed Tuesday’s road win over Wisconsin by overcoming a rough offensive performance to knock off Ohio State on Sunday for their third straight win. Compensating for the loss of Nick Ward will be the focus in the coming days and weeks. The Spartans next welcome Rutgers before hitting the road to take on Michigan next Sunday in a first-place showdown. Last week: 3. Rey Del Rio, Getty Images
Michigan's Isaiah Livers puts down a slam over Maryland's Darryl Morsell in the first half. University of Michigan vs. Maryland at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan on February 16, 2019. (Image by Daniel Mears / The Detroit News)
2. Michigan (23-3, 12-3) – It’s hard to explain what happened at Penn State, but it’s likely more of an example of the difficulty of winning on the road in the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions don’t have a good record, but they’ve rarely been blown out and they took advantage. The key for the Wolverines was the bounce-back at home against Maryland. It was hardly an offensive masterpiece, but the defense continues to be outstanding as things are about to get really interesting. Last week: 2. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Purdue center Matt Haarms (32) blocks the shot of Penn State guard Rasir Bolton (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Purdue defeated Penn State 76-64. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
3. Purdue (18-7, 11-3) – The Boilermakers missed a perfect opportunity to sit alone in first place by losing on the road to Maryland. There’s no real shame in that, but it did end an eight-game winning streak for the Boilermakers. The schedule the rest of the way is the easiest among the Big Ten contenders, but four of the final six games do come on the road and it’s been proven there are few gimmes this season in the conference. Last week: 1. Michael Conroy, AP
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) celebrates with teammates after defeating Rutgers 71-69 in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
4. Iowa (20-5, 9-5) – The Hawkeyes are living quite the charmed life these days. After beating Northwestern with a 3-pointer in the final seconds last Sunday, the Hawkeyes again looked beaten at Rutgers on Saturday. Instead, freshman Joe Wieskamp hit your standard bank-shot triple from the corner at the buzzer to give the Hawkeyes the win and keep them within striking distance of the conference leaders. Last week: 4. Adam Hunger, AP
Maryland forward Ricky Lindo Jr. dunks as Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
5. Maryland (19-7, 10-5) – It was a bit of a rollercoaster week for the Terrapins as they ended Purdue’s eight-game winning streak at home before heading to Michigan to play an awful first half in a loss that kept the Terps from positioning itself one game behind the conference leaders. Winning the conference will be tough now, but the Terps do still get another shot at Iowa and will host Michigan in the final week of the season. Last week: 6. Carlos Osorio, AP
Wisconsin's Nate Reuvers (35) and Michigan States's Kenny Goins (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Michigan State won 67-59. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
6. Wisconsin (17-8, 9-5) – The Badgers have to be done with the state of Michigan. After losing at Michigan last weekend, they dropped their second straight to Michigan State at home early this week. Getting things turned around quickly will be imperative for the Badgers to remain in the race, but only one remaining game is against a team in the top six in the conference standings. Last week: 5. Andy Manis, AP
Illinois guard Trent Frazier drives against Ohio State during an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Illinois won 63-56. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
7. Illinois (10-15, 6-8) – How about the Fighting Illini? If not for a handful of close losses in the non-conference season, the Illini might be an NCAA Tournament team. They sure have become the team no one wants to play these days, having now won four straight and five of the last six after winning at Ohio State this week. They’ve almost certainly played themselves into a bye in the Big Ten tournament, and with games still against Wisconsin and Purdue, they could keep causing headaches. Last week: 8. Paul Vernon, AP
Minnesota's Gabe Kalscheur (22) strips the ball away from Indiana's Rob Phinisee (10) as Jordan Murphy (3) watches in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 84-63. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
8. Minnesota (17-9, 7-8) – Boy, did it help having a disengaged Indiana team on the schedule. The Golden Gophers entered Saturday’s home game with the Hoosiers on a four-game skid and looking like they were having trouble keeping their footing on the NCAA Tournament bubble. The blowout win might be the turnaround the Gophers need, though the next time they hit the court it will be Michigan on the other side, not Indiana. Last week: 9. Bruce Kluckhohn, AP
Rutgers guard Geo Baker (0) reacts after Iowa hit a go ahead basket with less then a second remaining during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Piscataway, N.J. Iowa won 71-69. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
9. Rutgers (12-13, 5-10) – The Scarlet Knights were seconds away from a perfect week when their hearts were stomped on by Iowa freshman Joe Wieskamp, whose 3-pointer from the corner off the glass at the buzzer wiped out Geo Baker’s triple at the other end that looked like the winner. It was a tough loss, but it was another example of the direction coach Steve Pikiell has the program headed in his third season. Last week: 10. Adam Hunger, AP
Michigan State's Kenny Goins, right, draws a charging foul against Ohio State's Musa Jallow (2) as Michigan State's Thomas Kithier, left, defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
10. Ohio State (16-9, 6-8) – The Buckeyes find themselves back on the NCAA Tournament bubble after dropping a home game to Illinois followed by a loss at Michigan State when they made just four shots in a miserable 13-point second half. The Buckeyes are now playing for their tournament lives with little room for error. Northwestern comes to town this week before a huge trip to Maryland next weekend. Last week: 7. Al Goldis, AP
Nebraska's James Palmer Jr. (0) dunks as Northwestern's Dererk Pardon (5) watches during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
11. Nebraska (15-11, 5-10) – There has to be some credit given to Tim Miles and the Cornhuskers, who entered the week having lost seven straight and were basically playing out the miserable string after a promising non-conference run. Wins over Minnesota and Northwestern won’t raise too many eyebrows, but considering the state the program has been in the last couple of months, it at least showed there was still some fight in Lincoln. Last week: 13. Nati Harnik, AP
Purdue guard Nojel Eastern (20) defends Penn State guard Rasir Bolton (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Purdue defeated Penn State 76-64. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
12. Penn State (9-16, 2-12) – For a few minutes on Saturday, it looked like the Nittany Lions might get a winning streak going before Purdue took over down the stretch. Still, it was a positive week for the Penn State after beating Michigan at home for its second victory in three games. They’ve been playing teams close but haven’t made enough plays down the stretch. The last two weeks have shown there is a glimmer of hope things could change by next season. Last week: 14. Michael Conroy, AP
Indiana's De'Ron Davis (20) watches as the ball gets away from Minnesota's Daniel Oturu (25) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 84-63. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
13. Indiana (13-12, 4-10) – So, it looks like the win at Michigan State a couple of weeks ago was the aberration many suspected it might have been. The Hoosiers lost seven straight entering that game and have now lost three in a row since. They got blown out at Minnesota on Saturday and now face a week that includes a visit from rival Purdue and a trip to Iowa. If they can’t get up for the Boilermakers things could get even uglier in Bloomington. Last week: 11. Bruce Kluckhohn, AP
Northwestern's Vic Law (4) shoots against Nebraska's James Palmer Jr., left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Nebraska won 59-50. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
14. Northwestern (12-13, 3-11) – The Wildcats entered the week stinging from the collapse at Iowa last Sunday and it showed in a loss at home to Rutgers followed by a loss at Nebraska. Trying to find something to play for over the final couple of weeks will be tough as the Cats look destined for a Wednesday game in the Big Ten tournament and a likely early exit as they’ve now lost six in a row. Last week: 12. Nati Harnik, AP
    East Lansing — It was never going to be easy, not in a rugged Big Ten race. But for Michigan State, the task just grew significantly tougher, and roles just shifted dramatically yet again.

    The painful wince on Nick Ward’s face told part of the story during the Spartans’ hard-fought, 62-44 victory over Ohio State on Sunday. The rest of the story came afterward, when the team announced Ward suffered a hairline fracture of his left hand and there was no timetable for his return.

    Notably, the statement said “it is hoped” the 6-9 junior would return before the end of the season, and he’d be reevaluated weekly. Also of note, Ward’s a left-handed shooter and the team’s second-leading scorer. As the Spartans churn toward the finish of a frantic Big Ten race, Tom Izzo has been relying more and more on the unexpected, and that’s really going to ratchet now.

    Nothing much has gone as planned for the Spartans, who earlier lost Joshua Langford for the season, but they’ve kept digging and unearthing different pieces. For instance, one-time walk-on Kenny Goins has become a clutch-time shooter. For instance, touted shooter Matt McQuaid has become a lockdown defender. Those two were the difference against the Buckeyes in a game tighter than the score indicated, and they’ll have to be even bigger differences now.

    Ward’s injury doesn’t destroy the Spartans’ Big Ten championship hopes because they still have Cassius Winston and still play sound, smothering defense. And there’s a possibility Ward will be back at some point. But it’s a staggering blow to their chances for an NCAA Tournament run.

    Their Big Ten hopes were cracking a bit before they glued them back together with a ferocious defensive flurry to bury the Buckeyes. In the grand scheme, it was an inartistic effort. In the smaller scheme, this is what the Spartans (21-5) have to do now, as they climbed back into a first-place tie with Michigan. Both are 12-3, one week before the first hotly anticipated Mitten Madness showdown in Ann Arbor Sunday. In between, Michigan plays at Minnesota and Michigan State hosts Rutgers.

    Look who's here

    Anything can happen in this league, as we’ve seen, but if neither stumbles, we should have a clash of top-10 teams for the top spot in the Big Ten. And if you thought the Spartans were cooked unless Winston is starring, or Ward is pounding, they’re giving you something else to think about.

    Ward missed most of the second half after getting injured late in the first half. He sat on the bench, grimacing, with his left hand heavily taped. Against the lesser Buckeyes at home in Breslin Center, not a huge deal, right?

    Michigan State 62, Ohio State 44
    Michigan State's Kenny Goins, grabs a rebound against Ohio State's Andre Wesson during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. At left is Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens. Michigan State won 62-44.
    Michigan State's Kenny Goins, grabs a rebound against Ohio State's Andre Wesson during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. At left is Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens. Michigan State won 62-44. Al Goldis, AP
    Cassius Winston #5 of the Michigan State Spartans celebrates from the sidelines during a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half.
    Cassius Winston #5 of the Michigan State Spartans celebrates from the sidelines during a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half. Rey Del Rio, Getty Images
    Ohio State's Kaleb Wesson, right, shoots and draws a foul against Michigan State's Xavier Tillman during the first half.
    Ohio State's Kaleb Wesson, right, shoots and draws a foul against Michigan State's Xavier Tillman during the first half. Al Goldis, AP
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston, left, drives against Ohio State's Kaleb Wesson during the first half.
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston, left, drives against Ohio State's Kaleb Wesson during the first half. Al Goldis, AP
    Ohio State's Kaleb Wesson, top, works against Michigan State's Nick Ward during the first half.
    Ohio State's Kaleb Wesson, top, works against Michigan State's Nick Ward during the first half. Al Goldis, AP
    Kyle Ahrens of the Michigan State Spartans shoots the ball over Luther Muhammad of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first half.
    Kyle Ahrens of the Michigan State Spartans shoots the ball over Luther Muhammad of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first half. Rey Del Rio, Getty Images
    Michigan State's Nick Ward (44) goes up for a dunk against Ohio State's Justin Ahrens (10) and Andre Wesson (24) during the first half.
    Michigan State's Nick Ward (44) goes up for a dunk against Ohio State's Justin Ahrens (10) and Andre Wesson (24) during the first half. Al Goldis, AP
    Kaleb Wesson #34 of the Ohio State Buckeyes blocks the shot of Nick Ward #44 of the Michigan State Spartans in the first half.
    Kaleb Wesson #34 of the Ohio State Buckeyes blocks the shot of Nick Ward #44 of the Michigan State Spartans in the first half. Rey Del Rio, Getty Images
    Cassius Winston #5 of the Michigan State Spartans shoots the ball while defended by C.J. Jackson #3 and Andre Weeson #24 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first half.
    Cassius Winston #5 of the Michigan State Spartans shoots the ball while defended by C.J. Jackson #3 and Andre Weeson #24 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first half. Rey Del Rio, Getty Images
    Cassius Winston #5 of the Michigan State Spartans drives to the basket while defended by Kaleb Wesson #34 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first half.
    Cassius Winston #5 of the Michigan State Spartans drives to the basket while defended by Kaleb Wesson #34 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first half. Rey Del Rio, Getty Images
    Andre Weeson #24 of the Ohio State Buckeyes battles for a loose ball against Kenny Goins #25 of the Michigan State Spartans in the second half.
    Andre Weeson #24 of the Ohio State Buckeyes battles for a loose ball against Kenny Goins #25 of the Michigan State Spartans in the second half. Rey Del Rio, Getty Images
    Michigan State's Kenny Goins, right, draws a charging foul against Ohio State's Musa Jallow (2) as Michigan State's Thomas Kithier, left, defends during the second half.
    Michigan State's Kenny Goins, right, draws a charging foul against Ohio State's Musa Jallow (2) as Michigan State's Thomas Kithier, left, defends during the second half. Al Goldis, AP
    Michigan State coach Tom Izzo gives instructions during the second half.
    Michigan State coach Tom Izzo gives instructions during the second half. Al Goldis, AP
    Head coach Chris Holtmann of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts as his team plays the Michigan State Spartans in the first half.
    Head coach Chris Holtmann of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts as his team plays the Michigan State Spartans in the first half. Rey Del Rio, Getty Images
    Thomas Kithier #15 of the Michigan State Spartans grabs a rebound in the second half.
    Thomas Kithier #15 of the Michigan State Spartans grabs a rebound in the second half. Rey Del Rio, Getty Images
    Luther Muhammad #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes shoots the ball and draws a foul from Matt McQuaid #20 of the Michigan State Spartans in the second half.
    Luther Muhammad #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes shoots the ball and draws a foul from Matt McQuaid #20 of the Michigan State Spartans in the second half. Rey Del Rio, Getty Images
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston (5) shoots against Ohio State's Musa Jallow during the second half.
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston (5) shoots against Ohio State's Musa Jallow during the second half. Al Goldis, AP
    Michigan State's Nick Ward, right, talks with Joshua Langford, center, and Jack Hoiberg, left, while on the bench during the second half.
    Michigan State's Nick Ward, right, talks with Joshua Langford, center, and Jack Hoiberg, left, while on the bench during the second half. Al Goldis, AP
    Jack Hoiberg #10 of the Michigan State Spartans celebrates his made basket during a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half.
    Jack Hoiberg #10 of the Michigan State Spartans celebrates his made basket during a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half. Rey Del Rio, Getty Images
      Well, except backup big man Xavier Tillman was in foul trouble. Except Winston looked exhausted at times, and hit only three of 15 shots. Except with 8:40 to go, the score was 39-39 and Michigan State’s lineup on the court was this: Goins, McQuaid, Kyle Ahrens, and freshmen Thomas Kithier and Foster Loyer.

      “Everyone keeps asking about that weird lineup,” said Goins, a 6-7 senior. “I don’t even know who was out there. All I know is, it was pretty much four-and-a-half white guys.”

      Goins laughed, and in that moment he flashed the confidence and good-humored ease that comes with being a seasoned senior. He’s a former walk-on who admittedly didn’t work hard on his outside shot until this past summer, and now here he was, in a tie game, directing a lineup that had never played together.

      Goins went straight to work, draining a 3-pointer for a 42-39 lead, launching a closing 23-5 run. After a rough first half, the Spartans trailed 31-25 and Goins was scoreless, and Izzo was furious. By the end, Goins had 10 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and two clutch 3-pointers. That production, as well as vocal leadership, will be needed more now.

      “I feel more confident now than I ever have here,” Goins said. “Sometimes you gotta direct people around, and they can get the deer-in-the-headlights look. That’s the time I feel I need to stay calm and keep us moving as a machine.”

      Pressure on McQuaid

      The Spartans aren’t a well-oiled machine, after their recent three-game losing streak and a jumbled rotation, especially with Langford out. That’s why their defense is as important as ever, as suffocating as ever. That’s why McQuaid is as important as ever, one of the best defenders in the league.

      The 6-5 senior has raised that part of his game without diminishing his shooting. He hit four of six 3-pointers against the Buckeyes and now leads the team in 3-point percentage (44.2). Winston was 1-for-7 and dropped to 43.7.

      CLOSE

      Michigan State coach Tom Izzo discusses Sunday's win over Ohio State. The Detroit News

      McQuaid came to Michigan State as a touted shooting guard out of Texas, but has been reluctant at times to fire away. Once Langford went down, his role immediately went up, and he knew the only way to consistently contribute on an Izzo team was to play defense. So he plays it maniacally, and helped hold Ohio State freshman Luther Muhammad to 1-for-9 shooting.

      “Matt McQuaid plays with a sense of urgency every minute,” Izzo said. “(CBS commentator) Bill Raftery just told me, “Wow, that McQuaid is impressive on defense.’ Talk about the sacrifice that kid has made for this team. He was a shooter his whole life, and it’s really nice to see him do both.”

      Now, would Izzo prefer to be talking about another spectacular Winston performance? Sure. Is he concerned about the junior guard wearing down? Sure.

      Is he shaken by the Ward news? Probably. Immediately after the game, Ward was still being evaluated, so Izzo didn’t yet know the severity. If he did, it likely wouldn’t have altered his message, that the Spartans can’t always rely on top performances from their top players. If they’re to survive, plenty must pitch in.

      “My two glue guys, McQuaid and Goins, got us going,” Izzo said. “Kenny’s shot looks very smooth now, almost better than anybody on our team. He might have been the reason we won the game, but part of the reason we were in trouble in the first half was because guys weren’t doing their job. (It’s important) for my guys to figure out you gotta win different ways, and we know we have to win some games like this.”

      Forced to go to a bunch of bench guys, the Spartans didn’t drop a notch on the toughness scale. They held the Buckeyes to 4-for-21 shooting the second half, using pretty much everyone. Little did we know it was a preview of the challenge ahead. With the somber news on Ward, it won’t be the last time everyone is needed.

      Bob.wojnowski@detroitnews.com

      Twitter: @bobwojnowski

       

