Bob Wojnowski and Matt Charboneau break down MSU's win over LSU in the NCAA Tournament while looking ahead to the matchup with Duke. The Detroit News

Washington — Invincible? Not anymore. Insurmountable? Hardly. Intimidating? Doubtful.

Duke hasn’t been beaten in this NCAA Tournament, but the Blue Devils have been chopped down to a manageable behemoth, no matter how daunting Zion Williamson appears. And Michigan State has risen as a legitimate combatant, no matter what the head-to-head history suggests.

Ignore the hype, break it down to physical basketball, and this should be a bruising clash Sunday at 5:05 p.m., with the winner advancing to the Final Four. Of course, we have to address the mythological obstacles, the white whale and the white elephant. Duke is the Moby Dick beast Tom Izzo has been chasing most of his career, the level he’s sought since he won the national title in 2000. And Mike Krzyzewski’s 11-1 record against Izzo is the elephant in the locker room.

Suddenly, amazingly, this has morphed into the Spartans’ best chance. The only time they beat Duke in Izzo’s 24 seasons was 2005, for a spot in the Elite Eight. The numbers don’t mean anything in this game, but give Izzo credit, he chuckles at the obsession about his obsession.

Tom Izzo vs. Coach K: The agony of (many) defeats
Coaching legends Mike Krzyzewski and Tom Izzo will meet for the 13th time Sunday, in the Elite Eight. Coach K is 11-1 all-time against Izzo. Matt Charboneau of The News takes a look back at the previous 12 meetings.
Coaching legends Mike Krzyzewski and Tom Izzo will meet for the 13th time Sunday, in the Elite Eight. Coach K is 11-1 all-time against Izzo. Matt Charboneau of The News takes a look back at the previous 12 meetings. Darron Cummings, Associated Press
Dec. 2, 1998: Duke 74, Michigan State 67 -- In the old Great Eight that was still played at the Palace of Auburn Hills, a top-10 matchup featured a Duke team loaded with NBA talent and an MSU team with a bunch of scrappers from Flint, a young group led by Mateen Cleaves, Morris Peterson, Charlie Bell and Antonio Smith. The Blue Devils got the better of MSU that day in what proved to be the first of two meetings that season.
March 27, 1999: Duke 68, Michigan State 62 -- This was Izzo’s first moment on the game’s biggest stage, his first appearance in the Final Four. The Spartans were still the up-and-comer and Duke simply had too many weapons as the Blue Devils advanced to the national title game. But Michigan State would win the national championship the next year, part of three straight trips to the Final Four.
Dec. 3, 2003: Duke 72, Michigan State 50 -- This is probably the game in the series most would like to forget. It was another top-10 matchup and still the only time Duke has played at Michigan State. The Spartans were humbled in a big way as the Blue Devils hammered the Spartans, a team that played a brutal non-conference schedule and never recovered, bowing out in the first round of the NCAA Tournament that season.
Nov. 30, 2004: Duke 81, Michigan State 74 -- This was Michigan State’s first trip to Cameron Indoor Stadium in what proved to be the first of two meetings that season. The Blue Devils, behind J.J. Redick and Daniel Ewing, who each scored 29 points, were again too much for the Spartans, who got 17 points from Paul Davis. It was all preview to March, however.
March 25, 2005: Michigan State 78, Duke 68 -- It was the first game of what proved to be a magical weekend for the Spartans. They earned Izzo’s only victory over Krzyzewski in the Sweet 16 with 20 points from Paul Davis and 17 from Alan Anderson then followed that up two days later with a double-overtime thriller over Kentucky to reach the fourth Final Four under Izzo.
Dec. 1, 2010: Duke 84, Michigan 79 -- In the midst of another tough non-conference stretch, the Spartans headed back to Cameron for an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game. They turned the ball over 20 times and allowed Kyrie Irving to score 31 but still were in the game in the final minutes. The season crumbled from there with a fourth-place finish in the Big Ten and a first-round exit in the NCAA Tournament.
Nov. 15, 2011: Duke 74, Michigan State 69 -- It was in the first edition of the Champions Classic and the victory gave Krzyzewski his 903rd win, moving him past Bob Knight as the winningest coach in Division I history. It was a tough start to the year as the Spartans had just lost to North Carolina on an aircraft carrier in San Diego, but by the end of the season they were Big Ten champions and No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
March 29, 2013: Duke 71, Michigan State 61 -- In the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, Seth Curry (no, not Steph), goes off for 29 points as neither team played especially well. Keith Appling scored 16 and Adreian Payne had 14, but star freshman Gary Harris scored just six points on 2-for-11 shooting.
Nov. 18, 2014: Duke 81, Michigan State 71 -- Another Champions Classic, this time in Indianapolis. Duke was loaded again and featured Jahlil Okafor and Tyus Jones, two players Izzo recruited heavily. They, along with Justise Winslow, scored in double-figures and were too much for an MSU team that was still finding its way. It proved to be the first of two matchups that season.
April 4, 2015: Duke 81, Michigan State 61 -- The teams met in Indianapolis again, this time at Lucas Oil Stadium in the Final Four. It didn’t go nearly as well for the Spartans who jumped out to a quick lead before the Blue Devils overwhelmed them. Duke went on to win the national championship two nights later and Michigan State had first-weekend exits the next three years.
Nov. 29, 2016: Duke 78, Michigan State 69 -- Michigan State was back at Cameron for another ACC/Big Ten Challenge game, the first chance for Miles Bridges and a highly regarded freshman class to play at Duke. The Spartans struggled, including Bridges, who scored 11 points. Grayson Allen went for 24 and Michigan State had no answers.
Nov. 14, 2017: Duke 88, Michigan State 81 -- Back at the Champions Classic, this one had plenty of hype as the Blue Devils were ranked No. 1 and the Spartans were No. 2. It was everything it was cracked up to be as each team played at a high level. But once again, Grayson Allen proved the difference by scoring a career-high 37 to disappoint Michigan State once again.
    “You're calling Coach K a white whale, huh?” Izzo said Saturday. “Everybody has a standard you want to get to. … (But) I've got bigger goals than just beating Duke. I'd like to get back to another Final Four. I'd like to win another national championship. But I think I can focus on (Sunday night) and see if we could change that 1-11. We've played them a lot and we've knocked on the door. It hasn't opened yet. One of these days it's going to open.”

    Izzo has 605 career victories and seven Final Fours. Krzyzewski has 1,132 victories in 39 seasons, 12 Final Fours and five national championships. In the grand scheme, Coach K is uncatchable. In the present-day scheme — confident, experienced Spartans against talented, youthful Blue Devils — it’s a whale of a collision.

    MSU muscle

    No. 1 Duke is only a two-point favorite over No. 2 Michigan State, a function of the Blue Devils’ close calls and the Spartans’ single-minded drive. Here’s the other thing worth noting: Michigan State is talented, not just feisty and physical. The Spartans have enough big bodies — Xavier Tillman, Kenny Goins, Nick Ward, even 6-6 Aaron Henry — to throw at Williamson, the 6-7, 285-pound sensation.

    Williamson has been terrific, especially since returning from an ankle injury when he blew out a shoe against North Carolina on Feb. 20. He’s averaging 27 points in the postseason, including the ACC tournament. He had 23 when Duke slipped past Virginia Tech in the Elite Eight Friday. He’s hit 68 of 97 shots (70.1 percent) in tournament action, and not all of them are dunks or two-foot putbacks.

    In a sense, the legend of Zion is bigger than the kid himself, undersized height-wise, over-sized in other ways, as nimble as a near-300-pounder can be. It’ll be a surprise if he’s not the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, although Murray State’s Ja Morant is generating buzz.

    None of that matters to the Spartans, who used their inside strength to pummel LSU.

    “If you just watched (Zion’s) highlights, you’d probably get overwhelmed, like this guy’s athleticism is unbelievable,” the 6-8 Tillman said. “But when you break down the film and you see his missed shots, or you see his turnovers, or his mixed defensive assignments, it kind of makes him more human, because he makes mistakes just like everyone else.”

    Actually, Williamson isn’t Duke’s leading scorer; that’s another freshman phenom, R.J. Barrett, at 22.8. Williamson can be turnover-prone and isn’t much of an outside threat, and in fact, the Blue Devils shoot only 31 percent on 3-pointers, their biggest weakness. But Williamson is a defensive force with a knack for steals and is a terrific rebounder.

    His appeal is in his rarity, a big man with incredible skills, a dynamic personality and a fierce competitiveness.

    On script

    “He's really got everything,” Krzyzewski said. “This is not a phony guy. And he's more than a dunker, a lot more than a dunker. He's a very, very special human being and player.”

    Williamson sounds humble, and after a year of scrutiny, he doesn’t venture outside the quotable norms. Ask him about the Spartans and he’s well-rehearsed.

    MSU meets media, practices ahead of Elite Eight game vs. Duke
    Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid, left, guard Cassius Winston, forward Aaron Henry, forward Xavier Tillman and forward Kenny Goins arrive for a press conference Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Washington, D.C.
    Michigan State forward Nick Ward adjusts an ice pack on his hand.
    Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo listens during a press conference.
    Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman speaks to the media.
    Michigan State guard Cassius Winston, left, next to head coach Tom Izzo, during a press conference.
    Michigan State guard Cassius Winston arrives at a press conference.
    Michigan State forward Kenny Goins speaks during a press conference.
    Michigan State forward Nick Ward speaks to reporters.
    Michigan State guard Cassius Winston arrives at a press conference.
    Duke forward Zion Williamson listens to a question from a reporter.
    Duke forward Zion Williamson speaks to reporters, accompanied by head coach Mike Krzyzewski.
    Duke forward Zion Williamson arrives for a news conference.
    Duke forward Zion Williamson listens to reporters.
    From left to right, Duke forward RJ Barrett, forward Javin DeLaurier, forward Zion Williamson and guard Tre Jones walk to a news conference.
    Duke center Marques Bolden, left, forward RJ Barrett, forward Javin DeLaurier, forward Zion Williamson and guard Tre Jones share a laugh.
      “They're very aggressive and physical and they rebound the ball very well,” Williamson said. “And they have a great motor. So they're a great team. Their bigs are very great as well.”

      The Spartans’ maturation has been remarkable to watch, from capturing both Big Ten titles to winning three NCAA games by an average of 16 points. The Blue Devils, meanwhile, have been escaping, quite literally. They nipped UCF in the second round 77-76 when Aubrey Hawkins’ buzzer-beating tip rolled around the rim and off.

      The other night, they edged Virginia Tech 75-73 when Ahmed Hill’s short shot off a perfect lob missed as the horn sounded. It’s easy to see those two outcomes and say Duke is vulnerable, and it is. Freshman forward Cam Reddish also is dealing with a sore knee and might not play.

       It’s also to easy to wonder if the Blue Devils are due to roll, as the overwhelming Tournament favorite. The guess is, Duke will pull off more heart-breaking magic, but a Michigan State victory would not be remotely surprising.

      You can argue Izzo is due, as is his injury-bitten team. Izzo and Krzyzewski have a respectful relationship and both are fantastic advocates of the game. But make no mistake, they’re coaching adversaries at an elite level.

      The Spartans exited early the past three Tournaments, which fostered an edge we haven’t seen in more-talented groups. While Izzo jokingly compared Williamson to Bears linebacker Khalil Mack, he knows the Spartans have multiple defenders to use on him.

      “Yes, they have Zion and I don't have a player like that,” Izzo said. “But we've had to regroup, and I think we grew from that. For some reason we’re not as big and strong as some Michigan State teams, but this group has been a little more fearless. I think all the adversity we've gone through has made us more mentally tough than physically tough.”

      Perhaps mentally tough enough not to be intimidated by ghosts. Included in that 1-11 mark are two recent NCAA Tournament losses to Duke, 71-61 in the 2013 Sweet 16, and 81-61 in the 2015 Final Four.

      Spartan players brush off the history, although they admit they’d love to win it for Izzo. Krzyzewski also brushes off the history with a well-practiced perspective.

       “Those stats don't mean anything,” Krzyzewski said. “You play the team that you're going to play against right now. And they're capable of handing us a defeat.”

      Yes the Spartans are, perhaps as capable as they’ve ever been. Duke has plenty on its side — Zion, Barrett, Coach K, fortunate rolls and a pristine past. Michigan State has plenty too, more than many expected, certainly enough to give the Blue Devils all they can handle.

      bob.wojnowski@detroitnews.com

      Twitter: @bobwojnowski

       

