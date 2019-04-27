CLOSE

The Lions made two surprising selections on the second day of the draft and the Detroit News team tries to break down what the choices mean. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

Allen Park — You can question the Lions’ draft decisions and be perplexed by their talent evaluations, and we often are. But man, you can’t challenge their devotion to the plan, no matter how peculiar it sometimes looks.

GM Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia are going to do it their way — yes, a variation of the Patriot way – and they will not be dissuaded, not by perceptions or projections. Quinn drafted decently enough his first three seasons to earn credibility and some benefit of the doubt, although the Lions haven’t won enough to earn blanket endorsements.

I don’t know if they know exactly what they’re doing, but I’m positive they believe they do. I truly hope they’re as smart and confident as they sound.

Quinn did it again Friday night, taking two more players higher than they were projected, not that mock projections mean much these days. Hawaii linebacker Jahlani Tavai was considered by many a fourth- or fifth-rounder, and the Lions grabbed him in the second round. Then they took Boston College safety Will Harris in the third round, trading a sixth-round pick to the Vikings to move up seven spots.

One night earlier, the Lions grabbed Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson with the eighth pick in the first round. That wasn’t a reach from a talent standpoint because Hockenson is a gifted receiver and blocker. It looked like a reach from a position standpoint because tight ends rarely are drafted so high.

Grasping a bit

And sorry, but Tavai absolutely looked like a reach, a linebacker who missed half of his final season at Hawaii with a shoulder injury, which dropped him off some radars. He was so lightly recognized, it was hard to find evaluation videos of him. So why would the Lions feel compelled to grab him in the second round when it seemed – from a distance – he’d be available much later? Why wouldn’t they trade down and wait for their guy to fall to them?

Quinn’s answer in a nutshell: When they identify someone who fits their specific system, they won’t risk losing him. Tavai is the big linebacker (6-2, 250) that Patricia craves, and brings the versatility and physicality required by this Lions regime. You hear the word “culture” so often, you figure they’re serious about instilling it.

That means character and toughness over flashy talent and big names. Each of Quinn’s first-round picks — Taylor Decker, Jarrad Davis, Frank Ragnow, Hockenson — was safe and sound, with skill sets that don’t stray from the foundation.

Myself, I’d be more tempted by raw talent. And I absolutely would be more prone to trading down for extra picks, something the Patriots do. Like most people, I was baffled when the Lions tabbed Tavai, less so after Quinn explained himself.

Meet Lions draft picks Jahlani Tavai, Will Harris
Hawaii linebacker Jahlani Tavai, left, tackles Air Force quarterback Nate Romine after a short run in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, at Air Force Academy, Colo. Hawaii won 34-27 in double overtime.
Lions' second-round pick, Hawaii linebacker Jahlani Tavai, is 6-foot-2, 250 pounds. He has a 78-inch wingspan, an arm length of 31⅞ inches and a hand size of 9 inches.
Hawaii linebacker Jahlani Tavai (31) keeps his eyes on the football before making an interception in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Eugene Tanner)
Linebacker Jahlani Tavai registered 390 tackles, including 41 for losses (16 sacks) in four years at Hawaii (2015-18). He also had two interceptions.
Nevada running back James Butler (20) attempts to get past Hawaii linebacker Jahlani Tavai (31) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Eugene Tanner)
Nevada running back James Butler (20) attempts to get past Hawaii linebacker Jahlani Tavai (31) during an October 2016 game in Honolulu. Eugene Tanner, AP
Hawaii linebacker Jahlani Tavai leads his teammates in the team's traditional haka, or war cry, after defeating Air Force in the second overtime period of an NCAA college football game ,Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, at Air Force Academy, Colo. Hawaii won 34-27 in double overtime. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Hawaii linebacker Jahlani Tavai leads his teammates in the team's traditional haka, or war cry, after defeating Air Force in October 2016. David Zalubowski, AP
Hawaii linebacker Jahlani Tavai (31) comes from behind to sack Fresno State quarterback Zack Greenlee (17) in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2015, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Eugene Tanner)
Hawaii linebacker Jahlani Tavai played in 47 games as a four-year starter during his college career.
Hawaii linebacker Jahlani Tavai (31) looks over to the sideline in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Eugene Tanner)
Jahlani Tavai also saw limited role as a punter during his freshman season.
Hawaii Warriors linebacker Jahlani Tavai (31) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, at Air Force Academy, Colo. Hawaii won 34-27 in double overtime. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Jahlani Tavai is the first player from the University of Hawaii taken in the NFL Draft since 2015 when running back Joey Iosefa was selected by Tampa Bay in the seventh round.
Boston College defensive back Will Harris, right, pursues Miami running back DeeJay Dallas
Boston College defensive back Will Harris, right, pursues Miami running back DeeJay Dallas Michael Dwyer, AP
Boston College defensive back Will Harris runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 4, 2019.
Boston College defensive back Will Harris runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 4, 2019. Michael Conroy, AP
Boston College defensive back Will Harris runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 4, 2019.
Boston College defensive back Will Harris runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 4, 2019. Michael Conroy, AP
Boston College defensive back Will Harris runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Monday, March 4, 2019, in Indianapolis.
Boston College defensive back Will Harris runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Monday, March 4, 2019, in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings, AP
Boston College defensive back Will Harris runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Monday, March 4, 2019, in Indianapolis.
Boston College defensive back Will Harris runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Monday, March 4, 2019, in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings, AP
    “I thought we had a really, really good second day of the draft,” Quinn said. “Tavai is a really versatile player, four-year starter, two-time captain, can play the run, can rush, can blitz, can cover. (He’s a) very unique player. Just because he plays in Hawaii, he’s probably off the radar a tiny bit, but not for our scouts.”

    It spawned the expected social-media outrage, reminiscent of the reaction to last year’s third-round selection of relatively unknown safety Tracy Walker, who now looks like a good pick. That doesn’t mean Tavai will be a good pick. But Quinn wouldn’t characterize it as a reach or a risk, and said the bigger risk would’ve been to trade down.

    “You have to weigh who else is on the board at that position, and (linebacker) was a position we wanted to address,” Quinn said. “Linebackers that play in this defense that are very, very good natural fits, there’s only a couple every year. You wait a year, you don’t get one, you might not get him next year, you might not get him the year after. … We like thick, built linebackers, really thick guys that can take on blocks. These guys are hard to find. We really felt fortunate to get him because there was some interest around our picks, and we were getting pretty nervous there.”

     

    Quinn said he fielded a couple trade calls, and gauged interest in Tavai based on other teams’ defensive profiles. For instance, the Patriots like bigger linebackers, and reportedly were considering Tavai.

    When Quinn identifies his guy, he generally doesn’t get cute about it. Last year, he moved up eight spots in the second round to nab Kerryon Johnson, an excellent choice. We’ll see if his latest jump pays dividends. As for the impetus to leap for Harris, guess what traits Quinn likes in the 6-2 safety?

    “His leadership ability,” Quinn said. “His love for football, this guy’s a passionate football guy.”

    There’s no consensus on these picks at all, but from the Lions’ standpoint, there’s no ambiguity. You don’t have to like it, just understand it. Being unorthodox doesn’t mean you’re doing it wrong, but for Quinn, it raises the pressure to get it right.

    Bob.wojnowski@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @bobwojnowski

