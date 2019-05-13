John Beilein's career at Michigan
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

When Michigan basketball coach John Beilein arrived in Ann Arbor in 2007 from West Virginia, he restored a winning tradition to a program that had fallen on hard times. Although he is departing the university to become head coach of the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers, Beilein leaves a strong record of his 12 seasons in Ann Arbor. He led the Wolverines to two NCAA championship game apearances (2013, 2018) and nine NCAA tournament invitations. His career record at Michigan was 278-150.
When Michigan basketball coach John Beilein arrived in Ann Arbor in 2007 from West Virginia, he restored a winning tradition to a program that had fallen on hard times. Although he is departing the university to become head coach of the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers, Beilein leaves a strong record of his 12 seasons in Ann Arbor. He led the Wolverines to two NCAA championship game apearances (2013, 2018) and nine NCAA tournament invitations. His career record at Michigan was 278-150. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
John Beilein is overjoyed as he hugs an assistant coach after the announcement at Crisler Center that the Wolverines were selected for the NCAA tournament on March 15, 2009. It was Beilein's second year at Michigan and the first of nine NCAA tournament selections during his 12-year tenure.
John Beilein is overjoyed as he hugs an assistant coach after the announcement at Crisler Center that the Wolverines were selected for the NCAA tournament on March 15, 2009. It was Beilein's second year at Michigan and the first of nine NCAA tournament selections during his 12-year tenure. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
John Beilein talks with Michigan guard Jordan Poole in the second half of a 79-62 loss the Villanova in the NCAA national championship game at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on April 2, 2018.
John Beilein talks with Michigan guard Jordan Poole in the second half of a 79-62 loss the Villanova in the NCAA national championship game at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on April 2, 2018. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan coach John Beilein yells during the first half of a Sweet Sixteen loss to Texas Tech on Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. It proved to be Beilein's final game at Michigan. Texas Tech went on to play in the national title game, losing to Virginia.
Michigan coach John Beilein yells during the first half of a Sweet Sixteen loss to Texas Tech on Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. It proved to be Beilein's final game at Michigan. Texas Tech went on to play in the national title game, losing to Virginia. Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan's new men's basketball coach John Beilein is introduced during a press conference with Michigan basketball players (background) at the Junge Family Championship Center in Ann Arbor on April 4, 2007. Beilein had previously coached at West Virginia.
Buy Photo
Michigan's new men's basketball coach John Beilein is introduced during a press conference with Michigan basketball players (background) at the Junge Family Championship Center in Ann Arbor on April 4, 2007. Beilein had previously coached at West Virginia. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach John Beilein thanks his wife Kathleen for all her support. He also thanked the players, his coaching staff and the fans as the Wolverines received an 8th seed in the West Regional of the NCAA men's basketball tournament on on Sunday, March 13, 2011. Michigan trounced Tennessee in the opening game before narrowly losing a heartbreaker to Duke in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Buy Photo
Michigan head coach John Beilein thanks his wife Kathleen for all her support. He also thanked the players, his coaching staff and the fans as the Wolverines received an 8th seed in the West Regional of the NCAA men's basketball tournament on on Sunday, March 13, 2011. Michigan trounced Tennessee in the opening game before narrowly losing a heartbreaker to Duke in Charlotte, North Carolina. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach John Beilein shows the fans the South Regional championship net after his Wolverines defeated Florida 79-59 on Sunday, March 31, 2013 in Arlington, Texas. Michigan went on to beat Syracuse in the national semi-final in Atlanta before falling to Louisville in the 2013 NCAA title game.
Buy Photo
Michigan head coach John Beilein shows the fans the South Regional championship net after his Wolverines defeated Florida 79-59 on Sunday, March 31, 2013 in Arlington, Texas. Michigan went on to beat Syracuse in the national semi-final in Atlanta before falling to Louisville in the 2013 NCAA title game. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach John Beilein looks on as the Wolverines struggle in a game against Iowa State at Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor on December 3, 2011.
Michigan head coach John Beilein looks on as the Wolverines struggle in a game against Iowa State at Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor on December 3, 2011. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach John Beilein observes his team as they practice at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, for the NCAA Tournament on March. 20, 2019.
Michigan head coach John Beilein observes his team as they practice at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, for the NCAA Tournament on March. 20, 2019. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
First-year Michigan basketball coach John Beilein, who left the same position at West Virginia University, talks about his friend and football coach Rich Rodriguez, who until the day before had coached football at West Virginia until accepting the the head football coaching job at Michigan. Rich Rodriguez's tenure at Michigan would last just three dismal seasons (15-22 record) and be marred by an NCAA practice-time rules violation investigation. Beilein, however, would spend 12 seasons at Michigan, leading the team to two finals fours and nine NCAA tournament bids.
First-year Michigan basketball coach John Beilein, who left the same position at West Virginia University, talks about his friend and football coach Rich Rodriguez, who until the day before had coached football at West Virginia until accepting the the head football coaching job at Michigan. Rich Rodriguez's tenure at Michigan would last just three dismal seasons (15-22 record) and be marred by an NCAA practice-time rules violation investigation. Beilein, however, would spend 12 seasons at Michigan, leading the team to two finals fours and nine NCAA tournament bids. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Kathlyn and John Beilein look worried as the third region is announced and no Michigan bid while watching the NCAA Tournament selection show at Crisler Center on March 15, 2009. Eventually the Wolverines would be selected, the first of nine NCAA tournament bids Beilein's Michigan teams would earn.
Kathlyn and John Beilein look worried as the third region is announced and no Michigan bid while watching the NCAA Tournament selection show at Crisler Center on March 15, 2009. Eventually the Wolverines would be selected, the first of nine NCAA tournament bids Beilein's Michigan teams would earn. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
John Beilein instructs guard Darius Morris during a game in 2009. Morris was one of many Michigan players coached by Beilein who went on to play in the NBA.
John Beilein instructs guard Darius Morris during a game in 2009. Morris was one of many Michigan players coached by Beilein who went on to play in the NBA. Steve Perez, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach John Beilein greets Harvard head coach Tommy Amaker, the man he replaced in Ann Arbor four years before, before a game in Ann Arbor on Saturday, December 4, 2010.
Michigan head coach John Beilein greets Harvard head coach Tommy Amaker, the man he replaced in Ann Arbor four years before, before a game in Ann Arbor on Saturday, December 4, 2010. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan basketball coach John Beilein (far left) and his players, including (left to right) Darius Morris, Evan Smotrycz, Blake McLimans, Tim Hardaway, Jr., and Zack Novak, react to the Wolverines' selection as an 8th seed in the NCAA men's basketball tournament on Sunday, March 13, 2011. Michigan would defeat Tennessee in the first game before losing a close one to Duke in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Michigan basketball coach John Beilein (far left) and his players, including (left to right) Darius Morris, Evan Smotrycz, Blake McLimans, Tim Hardaway, Jr., and Zack Novak, react to the Wolverines' selection as an 8th seed in the NCAA men's basketball tournament on Sunday, March 13, 2011. Michigan would defeat Tennessee in the first game before losing a close one to Duke in Charlotte, North Carolina. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan sophomore Darius Morris and head coach John Beilein celebrate the Wolverines' selection as a No. 8 seed in the West Regional of the NCAA men's basketball tournament during a selection show event at Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor on Sunday, March 13, 2011.
Michigan sophomore Darius Morris and head coach John Beilein celebrate the Wolverines' selection as a No. 8 seed in the West Regional of the NCAA men's basketball tournament during a selection show event at Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor on Sunday, March 13, 2011. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head basketball coach John Beilein listens as assistant coach LaVall Jordan suggests a practice drill using pieces on the table top basketball court diagram to illustrate it during a coaches planning meeting Wednesday afternoon before practice. Assistant coach Bacari Alexander (far right) looks on. Both Jordan and Alexander would leave Michigan during Beilein's tenure to be head coaches at other NCAA Div. 1 schools.
Michigan head basketball coach John Beilein listens as assistant coach LaVall Jordan suggests a practice drill using pieces on the table top basketball court diagram to illustrate it during a coaches planning meeting Wednesday afternoon before practice. Assistant coach Bacari Alexander (far right) looks on. Both Jordan and Alexander would leave Michigan during Beilein's tenure to be head coaches at other NCAA Div. 1 schools. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
John Beilein (center) watches his team run a four-on-four scrimmage during practice at Crisler Arena on February 20, 2013.
John Beilein (center) watches his team run a four-on-four scrimmage during practice at Crisler Arena on February 20, 2013. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head basketball coach John Beilein makes a phone call in his office inside the multi-million dollar William Davidson Player Development Center in Ann Arbor on Wednesday, February 20, 2013.
Michigan head basketball coach John Beilein makes a phone call in his office inside the multi-million dollar William Davidson Player Development Center in Ann Arbor on Wednesday, February 20, 2013. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head basketball coach John Beilein (left) discusses strategies to motivate his team with assistant coaches Bacari Alexander (back to camera), Jeff Meyer and LaVall Jordan (far right) during a coaches planning meeting in 2013.
Michigan head basketball coach John Beilein (left) discusses strategies to motivate his team with assistant coaches Bacari Alexander (back to camera), Jeff Meyer and LaVall Jordan (far right) during a coaches planning meeting in 2013. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Coach John Beilein (right) and the Michigan players smile at a funny video the players were watching just before looking at game film in the theater room where the team studies film of themselves and their upcoming opponents on February 20, 2013. Beilein used Wednesday's film session to restore the confidence of his young players by showing video clips of them making great defensive plays this season. Beilein wanted to give them some affirmations after a stretch of tough games, which included three Big Ten road losses away from Crisler Arena.
Coach John Beilein (right) and the Michigan players smile at a funny video the players were watching just before looking at game film in the theater room where the team studies film of themselves and their upcoming opponents on February 20, 2013. Beilein used Wednesday's film session to restore the confidence of his young players by showing video clips of them making great defensive plays this season. Beilein wanted to give them some affirmations after a stretch of tough games, which included three Big Ten road losses away from Crisler Arena. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan assistant coaches LaVall Jordan (left), Jeff Meyer (center) and head coach John Beilein react to a three-point play of a game as No. 4-seed Michigan Wolverines defeated the No. 13-seed South Dakota State Jackrabbits 71-56 in a second round NCAA tournament game at The Palace of Auburn Hills on Thursday, March 21, 2013. Jordan is now the head coach at Butler, where Meyer is an assistant coach.
Michigan assistant coaches LaVall Jordan (left), Jeff Meyer (center) and head coach John Beilein react to a three-point play of a game as No. 4-seed Michigan Wolverines defeated the No. 13-seed South Dakota State Jackrabbits 71-56 in a second round NCAA tournament game at The Palace of Auburn Hills on Thursday, March 21, 2013. Jordan is now the head coach at Butler, where Meyer is an assistant coach. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
In one of the biggest moments during coach John Beilein's career at Michigan, guard Trey Burke hits a 3-pointer over Kansas forward Kevin Young to tie a Sweet Sixteen game with 4.2 seconds to go. The shot sent the game into overtime. Michigan beats Kansas 87-85 in overtime on Friday, March 29, 2013. The Wolverines would go on to the national title game before losing to Louisville and Trey Burke would be named the national player of the year.
In one of the biggest moments during coach John Beilein's career at Michigan, guard Trey Burke hits a 3-pointer over Kansas forward Kevin Young to tie a Sweet Sixteen game with 4.2 seconds to go. The shot sent the game into overtime. Michigan beats Kansas 87-85 in overtime on Friday, March 29, 2013. The Wolverines would go on to the national title game before losing to Louisville and Trey Burke would be named the national player of the year. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Patrick Beilein and Kathleen Beilein, the son and wife of Michigan head coach John Beilein, enjoy the Wolverines' victory over Syracuse 61-56 on Saturday, April 6, 2013 to advance to the national championship game against Louisville. Patrick is now a head basketball coach at Niagara University.
Patrick Beilein and Kathleen Beilein, the son and wife of Michigan head coach John Beilein, enjoy the Wolverines' victory over Syracuse 61-56 on Saturday, April 6, 2013 to advance to the national championship game against Louisville. Patrick is now a head basketball coach at Niagara University. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
John Beilein, Trey Burke and Tim Hardaway Jr. answer questions from the media after their loss to Louisville in the NCAA title game at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta on Monday, April 8, 2013. Both Burke and Hardaway would go on to play in the NBA.
John Beilein, Trey Burke and Tim Hardaway Jr. answer questions from the media after their loss to Louisville in the NCAA title game at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta on Monday, April 8, 2013. Both Burke and Hardaway would go on to play in the NBA. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan coach John Beilein leaves the court after Wolverines' loss to Louisville in the national title game at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta on April 8, 2013.
Michigan coach John Beilein leaves the court after Wolverines' loss to Louisville in the national title game at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta on April 8, 2013. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan sophomore Trey Burke, the unanimous national player of the year, accepts the Bill Buntin Most Valuable Player award from head coach John Beilein during the team's 52nd annual post-season 'Michigan Basketball Awards Celebration' on Tuesday, April 16, 2013 at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.
Buy Photo
Michigan sophomore Trey Burke, the unanimous national player of the year, accepts the Bill Buntin Most Valuable Player award from head coach John Beilein during the team's 52nd annual post-season 'Michigan Basketball Awards Celebration' on Tuesday, April 16, 2013 at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach John Beilein raises his arms to the fans as he heads for the locker room after the Wolverines' 79-59 South Regional finals victory over Florida at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, March 31, 2013.
Michigan head coach John Beilein raises his arms to the fans as he heads for the locker room after the Wolverines' 79-59 South Regional finals victory over Florida at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, March 31, 2013. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head basketball coach John Beilein shakes hands with his son Patrick Beilein immediately after the 20th-ranked Wolverines defeated the Bradley Braves 77-66 at Crisler Arena on December 22, 2011. Patrick, then an assistant coach with Bradley, is now the head basketball coach at Niagara University.
Buy Photo
Michigan head basketball coach John Beilein shakes hands with his son Patrick Beilein immediately after the 20th-ranked Wolverines defeated the Bradley Braves 77-66 at Crisler Arena on December 22, 2011. Patrick, then an assistant coach with Bradley, is now the head basketball coach at Niagara University. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach John Beilein talks with Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) as he comes out of the game after being called for a foul during a victory over Montana in the first round of the Men's NCAA Tournament in Wichita, Kansas on March 15, 2018. Michigan won 61-47 and would advance all the way to the 2018 national title game, losing to Villanova.
Michigan head coach John Beilein talks with Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) as he comes out of the game after being called for a foul during a victory over Montana in the first round of the Men's NCAA Tournament in Wichita, Kansas on March 15, 2018. Michigan won 61-47 and would advance all the way to the 2018 national title game, losing to Villanova. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
In one of the biggest moments in John Beilein's career at Michigan, guard Jordan Poole (2) runs in celebration after hitting a last-second basket to beat Houston 64-63 in the second round of the Men's NCAA Tournament in Wichita, Kansas on March 17, 2018. Michigan would advance all the way to the title game, which they lost to Villanova.
In one of the biggest moments in John Beilein's career at Michigan, guard Jordan Poole (2) runs in celebration after hitting a last-second basket to beat Houston 64-63 in the second round of the Men's NCAA Tournament in Wichita, Kansas on March 17, 2018. Michigan would advance all the way to the title game, which they lost to Villanova. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach John Beilein and his wife Kathleen are carted to the post-game interview room after the Wolverines lost tp Villanovam 79-62 in the 2018 NCAA championship game at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on April 2, 2018.
Michigan head coach John Beilein and his wife Kathleen are carted to the post-game interview room after the Wolverines lost tp Villanovam 79-62 in the 2018 NCAA championship game at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on April 2, 2018. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan Wolverines head coach John Beilein instructs senior guard Stu Douglass during a victory over sixth-ranked Ohio State 56-51 on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2012.
Michigan Wolverines head coach John Beilein instructs senior guard Stu Douglass during a victory over sixth-ranked Ohio State 56-51 on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2012. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan coach John Beilein has a disagreement with the ref during a break in the action of a game against Michigan State at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on February 24, 2019. Michigan dropped all three games they played against the Spartans in 2019.
Michigan coach John Beilein has a disagreement with the ref during a break in the action of a game against Michigan State at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on February 24, 2019. Michigan dropped all three games they played against the Spartans in 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach John Beilein contemplates a bitter defeat at the hands of the Ohio Bobcats with along with assistant coaches LaVall Jordan (left) and Bacari Alexander (right) in the locker room at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee after the 65-60 loss on Friday, March 16, 2012. It was one of only two first-round NCAA tournament exits by the Wolverines in nine tournament appearances under Beilein.
Michigan head coach John Beilein contemplates a bitter defeat at the hands of the Ohio Bobcats with along with assistant coaches LaVall Jordan (left) and Bacari Alexander (right) in the locker room at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee after the 65-60 loss on Friday, March 16, 2012. It was one of only two first-round NCAA tournament exits by the Wolverines in nine tournament appearances under Beilein. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach John Beilein talks with freshman Ignas Brazdeikis (13) and Charles Matthews (1) during a victory over North Carolina at Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor on Nov. 28, 2018. Michigan beat the Tarheels 84-67.
Michigan head coach John Beilein talks with freshman Ignas Brazdeikis (13) and Charles Matthews (1) during a victory over North Carolina at Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor on Nov. 28, 2018. Michigan beat the Tarheels 84-67. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach John Beilein reacts with fans of an NCAA Tournament victory over Florida at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, on March. 23, 2019.
Michigan head coach John Beilein reacts with fans of an NCAA Tournament victory over Florida at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, on March. 23, 2019. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    John Beilein long has wondered what else was out there, what it was like at the highest level of basketball, the only level he’d never coached. So he did what a smart, inquisitive, driven man often does late in a storied career — he chased his final goal.

    Not many saw it coming at this time, but the clues were abundant for a while. Beilein’s departure from Michigan to become coach of the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers was stunning in its suddenness Monday, but not in its motive.

    Mutual motives and mutual risks were at play, and the more you unravel it, the better you understand it. But let’s be clear: This is crushing for Michigan, even if athletic director Warde Manuel has quietly prepared for the possibility.

    Beilein interviewed for the Pistons job last summer and didn’t get an offer, but was further intrigued. Cavs owner Dan Gilbert — based in Detroit and a Michigan State grad — tried to hire Tom Izzo back in 2010. Gilbert finally got his college man, signing Beilein to a five-year deal, turning over a young team with the second-worst record in the league to a 66-year-old coach with no NBA experience, but an insatiable appetite for putting pieces together.

    This might be good for Beilein and Gilbert, but it’s a major blow for Michigan, which must move swiftly to replace its all-time winningest coach. And frankly, it’s not good for college basketball, which needs more high-integrity coaches like Beilein, and fewer scandals involving FBI wiretaps and illicit payments, with weak enforcement from the NCAA.

    Not the same game

    As Beilein leaves behind a Michigan program he built back into a power, you can’t help but wonder — is he chasing an elusive ideal, or is he being chased out of a college game that has become uglier and more difficult to navigate?

    Even as the Wolverines became perennial contenders, reaching the NCAA Tournament in nine of Beilein’s 12 seasons, playing in two national championship games, the task grew more taxing. His greatest strength — identifying and developing young players — became his biggest obstacle. If you want to know why Beilein made the move, you only needed to see him a few weeks ago, shortly after three more rising stars — Ignas Brazdeikis, Jordan Poole and Charles Matthews — announced their intentions to turn pro.

    Beilein wearily explained he’d adapt again, as he has for 41 years as a head coach, from community college to mid-levels to big-time college basketball. New rules designed to give players more freedom naturally made it more difficult for coaches. Players now can hire an agent and not lose eligibility, so more tested the NBA waters and still have until May 29 to return to school.

     

    That leaves rosters in flux, scholarships held open, transfers waiting. Michigan recently missed out on a transfer guard, William & Mary’s Justin Pierce, who chose North Carolina. Matthews had graduated, so his jump was expected. Poole is a skilled sophomore with a promising shot but an incomplete game. Brazdeikis was the Big Ten freshman of the year, and if he returned (he hasn’t officially ruled it out), the Wolverines would be contenders again.

    “It’s a sad state of things when you say, oh, I hope he’s not too good as a freshman,” Beilein said last month, on the night of the team banquet. “Just think about that. You think Jim Harbaugh is ever gonna say that? Hockey’s got the same issue. Baseball (and football), they have to stay at least three years. There are some things we gotta try to fix. But then again, it’s a free world, and I think the sentiment is, kids should be able to go out and have these opportunities.”

    Beilein’s frustration was clear, as he talked about the brutal offseason schedule, traveling to find new recruits, or re-recruit ones already landed. Asked if there was a solution for the endless churning — he lost 11 players early to the NBA in 12 years — Beilein sounded resigned.

    “The three-year rule is the ticket, but it’s not gonna happen,” he said of the rule that keeps football and baseball players in college for three seasons. “It’s the greatest thing in the world for everybody, because it gets them to mature and be more prepared for the NBA. I don’t know how you get away with it in football and baseball, and basketball can’t.”

    The lure

    That’s what makes the NBA enticing for college coaches, even if many have failed. It’s what long has fascinated Izzo. As the pro game has adopted more elements of the college game — 3-point shooting from big guys — the leap has become less risky.

    Billy Donovan won two national titles at Florida and has coached Oklahoma City for four seasons. After three straight first-round playoff exits, he’s been rumored for a possible return to college. If so, he’d be a terrific choice for Michigan.

    Another big-name college coach to leap to the NBA is Brad Stevens, who’s led the Celtics for six seasons after six ultra-successful years at Butler. Stevens also is coming off a rough playoff and would be ideal for Michigan, but he’s likely a long shot.

    Manuel is advised to shoot high, though. Money shouldn’t be a factor, and it wasn’t for Beilein, who was making nearly $4 million per year. Manuel said Monday he knew about the Cavs talks but still was surprised by the outcome, while declining to get into specific reasons Beilein made his decision.

     “John has done a great job of rolling with the punches for 40 years with a lot of great success,” Manuel said. “So I’m gonna miss him and will now work to see if we can find somebody that will continue that success.”

    It’s not the money, it’s the lifestyle. Beilein would painstakingly break down practice times to fit NCAA limits. He had stringent recruiting requirements and didn’t play the cajoling game with big-time prospects. He’d also grown more introspective the past two years, more determined to enjoy himself, after the Michigan team plane careened off a runway in 2017, and after he underwent double-bypass heart surgery last summer.

    CLOSE

    Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel admits he was surprised John Beilein decided to leave the Wolverines and head to the NBA. The Detroit News

    Of course, there are unpleasant stresses in the NBA, too, and you hope Beilein isn’t dismissing them. It can be an odd fit for a coach as meticulous as he is. Players often run the show, although not with this barren Cavs team, which has a bright young point guard in Collin Sexton and a shot in the draft lottery to land Duke’s Zion Williamson. Egos and individual agendas are rampant in the NBA, but the point is, those have become issues in college, too.

    “I love coaching basketball, and you’re watching the NBA playoffs and you’re seeing what guys are doing, and they’re running stuff we run,” Beilein said last summer, after his flirtation with the Pistons. “Brad Stevens kept telling me, ‘I’m having a blast,’ and when you heard those words, that’s appealing.”

    Knowing Beilein, the challenge is enormously appealing, and at times in his career, when he wonders, he wanders. He talks about basketball as if it’s a Rubik’s Cube always in need of solving. When he came to Ann Arbor in 2007 — a shrewd, unorthodox hire by former AD Bill Martin — Michigan basketball wasn’t even a Rubik’s Cube, more like an empty box. The Wolverines hadn’t made the Tournament in a decade, and the turnaround authored by Beilein is remarkable.

    When asked last summer why he was interested in the Pistons, disjointed for years, his answer was a prelude to the latest news.

    “When people said — why are you going to Canisius? Why are you going to Richmond? Why are you going to West Virginia? — those are all like train wrecks,” Beilein said. “And I said, that’s why I’m going. Tell me I can’t do something and I’m about to do it.

    He’s doing it again, taking the biggest step yet. It stings fans deeply when a legendary coach, the perfect fit for a program, leaves. You don’t have to like it but you should respect it, especially if you understand it.

    Bob.wojnowski@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @bobwojnowski

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE