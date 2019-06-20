CLOSE

John Niyo and Ted Kulfan preview the NHL Draft with TSN director of scouting Craig Button and John Wroblewski, the coach of the USNTDP U-18 team. The Detroit News

Detroit — Summer is about to start. Seriously, look it up on the calendar.

And this is it, the moment Detroit sports fans have been hotly anticipating. This is the chance for the Pistons and Red Wings to make their big move, perhaps their only significant moves of the offseason.

This is the first chance to see the new guy running the Wings, kid by the name of Steve Yzerman, whose team-building acumen is well-established. This is the latest chance to see if the Pistons, stuck on a treadmill, have the guts to be bold.

Two teams with similar uncertainties but different directions will make uber-important first-round picks — Thursday in the NBA Draft, Friday and Saturday in the NHL Draft. How important is this for Yzerman and Pistons senior adviser Ed Stefanski? Well, since neither team is poised to make a splash in free-agency, and neither has made a splash in the playoffs, it’s the most important decision of the year for both.

It’s understandable if the Wings aren’t interested in risk, not yet. They have the No. 6 overall pick, three more in the second round and five of the first 66. They have a chance to shake it up — Yzerman was a willing draft-day dealer with the Lightning and could be so Friday — but they don’t need to, not with plenty of talent available at No. 6. They like the direction of their rebuild and Yzerman has time and leeway.

Ted Kulfan's 2019 NHL mock draft
Go through the gallery for our 2019 NHL mock draft, with analysis from Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News. The draft will include top-rated NHL draft prospect Jack Hughes (center) and his teammates Cole Caufield (left) and Trevor Zegras (right) of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.
1. New Jersey Devils: Jack Hughes, USNTDP, center. There’s mild speculation the Devils will go in another direction, but the Devils can’t turn away from this premier offensive player. Hughes and Nico Hischier will form a dynamic 1-2 center combo for years.
2. New York Rangers: Kaapo Kakko, TPS-Liiga (Finland), right wing. Kakko is probably more NHL ready, currently, than Hughes. Kaapo was excellent at the world championships, and his trajectory going forward is just as great as Hughes’. The Rangers will not be disappointed.
3. Chicago Blackhawks: Alex Turcotte, USNTDP, center. It starts getting really tricky from here on down. A defenseman like Bowen Byram is awfully tempting, but Turcotte has Chicago ties and he’s often compared to Blackhawk star Jonathan Toews. It’s a good fit.
4. Colorado Avalanche: Dylan Cozens, Lethbridge (WHL), center. The Avalanche need more organizational depth up the middle, and Cozens is the type of big, playmaking center who could someday thrive with the Avalanche.
5. Los Angeles Kings: Bowen Byram, Vancouver (WHL), defenseman. The Kings need scoring, but Byram is just too good to pass up. Byram is the premier defenseman in this class, and the Kings need help at every position.
6. Detroit Red Wings: Trevor Zegras, USNTDP, center. The Wings can go in several directions, but Zegras appears to have the most intriguing potential. With Dylan Larkin, Joe Veleno and Zegras, that’s a lot of talent some day at a crucial spot.
7. Buffalo Sabres: Cole Caufield, USNTDP, right wing. He’s only 5-foot-7, 163 pounds, but he understands how to score goals. Does he ever. Caufield would be an excellent fit with Jack Eichel and Casey Mittelstadt on the Sabres.
8. Edmonton Oilers: Kirby Dach, Saskatoon (WHL), center. Who knows, Dach could easily be snapped up a pick or two earlier, but if he falls to the Oilers, GM Ken Holland will be pleased. At 6-foot-4, Dach is an elite passer and playmaker and should complement Connor McDavid.
9. Anaheim Ducks: Matthew Boldy, USNTDP, left wing. The Ducks need to beef up their organizational depth up front, and Boldy is a player some scouts feel should be rated high. It might not take long to see Boldy in the NHL.
10. Vancouver Canucks: Victor Soderstrom, Brynas (Sweden), defenseman. The Canucks need help on defense, and Soderstrom is the type of player who could help them in not much time. He’s not flashy, but the type of player who does everything well.
11. Philadelphia Flyers: Peyton Krebs, Kootenay (WHL), center. Krebs tore his Achilles tendon in the last couple of weeks, which could scare teams away. If the Flyers show faith, they’ll have a top 10-caliber talent who has excelled while playing on a losing junior team.
12. Minnesota Wild: Arthur Kaliyev, Hamilton (OHL), right wing. A pure scorer, Kaliyev tallied 51 goals this season and has one of the best shots in this draft. But scouts aren’t sure the rest of Kaliyev’s game, right now at least, matches his offensive potential.
13. Florida Panthers: Philip Broberg, AIK (Sweden), defenseman. Some scouts love Broberg, others aren’t as keen, but he’ll wind up somewhere in the middle of this draft. At 6-foot-3, Broberg has the size and skating ability that teams desire nowadays, but Broberg’s performance dropped beginning in the world junior tournament.
14. Arizona Coyotes: Vasili Podkolzin SKA (Russia), right wing. Interesting player. Podkolzin has top-5 talent, and plays with a lot of passion and doesn’t mind physical stuff. But Podkolzin is committed to the KHL for two years, so an organization willing to wait will be the one that takes the chance on him.
15. Montreal Canadiens: Cam York, USNTP, defenseman. The Canadiens will need to get younger on defense soon, and York fills the need here, with his puck-moving ability. York had 51 assists in 63 games last season, and has committed to Michigan.
16. Colorado Avalanche: Bobby Brink, Sioux City (USHL), right wing. Some scouts are nervous about Brink’s skating, but there’s no questioning his goal-scoring ability (35 goals in 43 games) and his know-how on the ice. Brink is the type of player who could be a surprise of this draft.
17. Vegas Golden Knights: Spencer Knight, USNTDP, goaltender. It’s not often a goalie gets picked this high in the draft, but Knight is just too good to pass on. Scouts rave about his poise and athleticism; plus, he’s an effective puck-handler, too.
18. Dallas Stars: Ryan Suzuki, Barrie (OHL), center. Montreal has his brother Nick, so don’t be shocked if the Canadiens grab Ryan, too. But Ryan isn’t going to far too far down given his 75 points (in 65 games) last season. More of a playmaker than a goal-scorer.
19. Ottawa Senators: Raphael Lavoie, Halifax (QMJHL), right wing. Lavoie was trending toward the bottom of the first round much of the season and spring, and then he had a tremendous playoff season to boost his stock considerably. A 6-foot-4 potential power forward who needs to stay engaged (think Anthony Mantha).
20. New York Rangers: Alex Newhook, Victoria (BCHL), center. His body needs to fill out, but scouts love the offensive potential of Newhook, who dominated his Junior A league (102 points, 53 games). He’ll need time to develop at Boston College, where Newhook is committed.
21. Pittsburgh Penguins: Alex Vlasic, USNTDP, defenseman. This would be a good, safe pick for the Penguins, who’ll need to restock their defense soon. Vlasic is 6-foot-6, mobile, and is a good penalty killer. He’s another surefire NHL player out of the USNTDP.
22. Los Angeles Kings: Thomas Harley, Mississauga (OHL), defenseman. The Kings need young talent up front, but Harley would be difficult to pass on this late in the draft. At 6-foot-3, 183 pounds, Harley will fill out physically, and his performance progressed as the season went on.
23. New York Islanders: Moritz Seider, Mannheim (Germany), defenseman. There aren’t many German players who get drafted in the first round, but Seider appears headed to be. He played pro as an 18-year-old and didn’t look out of place. At 6-foot-4, 198 pounds, he has a frame that will get bigger and stronger.
24. Nashville Predators: Nicholas Robertson, Peterborough (OHL), left wing. Robertson’s size (5-foot-9, 168 pounds) and skating give some scouts pause, but Robertson was a point-a-game player (27 goals, 55 points in 54 games) and was impressive in the playoffs. There were similar questions with his brother Jason, who has earned a spot in Dallas’ lineup.
25. Washington Capitals: Nils Hoglander, Rogle (Sweden), left wing. Another smaller player (5-foot-9 185 pounds) who ultimately will find a role in a talented lineup. Scouts still aren’t convinced whether Hoglander is more of an offensive player, or a third- or fourth-line type of player.
26. Calgary Flames: Ville Heinola, Lukko (Finland), defenseman. The Flames are deep on defense, but might have to move some bodies ultimately. Heinola gives them insurance down the line -- a player who doesn’t make many mistakes, has a growing offensive game, a good skater.
27. Tampa Bay Lightning: Samuel Poulin, Sherbrooke (QMJHL), left wing. Poulin (19), whose father Patrick was a longtime NHLer, has steadily moved upward on draft boards with the same type of gritty game his dad played. But, it’s Samuel’s improvement offensively this season (29 goals) that has scouts believing this guy has a lot more in him going forward.
28. Carolina Hurricanes: Connor McMichael, London (OHL), center. Coming from a good organization like London, McMichael had 72 points (36 goals) in 67 games and would be a great pick this late in the first round. McMichael isn’t big (6-foot, 170 pounds), but really quick and knows where the scoring areas are on the ice.
29. Anaheim Ducks: Brayden Tracey, Moose Jaw (WHL), left wing. At 6-foot, 168 pounds Tracey is far from a finished product, but his rookie junior season was quite impressive (81 points in 66 games). He’s a little bit of a late-bloomer who had the luxury of playing on a veteran team. Next season, Tracey will have to be a leader on and off the ice.
30. Boston Bruins: Ryan Johnson, Sioux Falls (USHL), defenseman. Son of longtime pro Craig Johnson, Ryan (left) is only 6-foot, 160 pounds, but plays fearless, moves the puck, and is effective defensively. Johnson is committed to Minnesota.
31. Buffalo Sabres: Philip Tomasino, Niagara (OHL), center. Many lists have Tomasino going a bit higher, so if the Sabres draft him here, it has a chance to be a steal. He’ll turn 18 in July, so he’s young, maturing and has shown offensive ability (72 points in 67 games) already in young career.
    The Pistons don’t have much of a chance to shake it up, but they should try mightily. They’ve hit an impasse, limited by the hefty contracts of the “big three” — Blake Griffin, Andre Drummond, Reggie Jackson — but that doesn’t give them license to stand pat. The only way they’ll make a leap out of the 41-41 bog is to trade one, or more, of the threesome. Problem is, finding a suitor is difficult, and owner Tom Gores isn’t particularly interested in looking for one.

    That’s too bad, because with the 15th and 45th picks, the Pistons seemingly are out of reach of expected impact players. Stefanski made one strong move late Wednesday, trading Jon Leuer to the Bucks for Tony Snell and a first-round pick, No. 30 overall. Mildly aggressive and completely prudent, giving the Pistons two first-rounders.

    Stefanski has indicated he’ll play it safe in the draft, citing “grit” and character as key attributes.

    “We can’t strike out,” Stefanski said. “We could take a swing for the fences, and if we have to sit on the bench because we struck out, that’s not going to help our franchise. We’ve got to make nice, little moves that help us.”

    Sorry, safe doesn’t work for the Pistons now. Heck, safe doesn’t work for most teams in the NBA. Toronto won the championship after trading franchise stalwart DeMar DeRozan for Kawhi Leonard — the 15th pick in 2011, by the way — on the last year of his contract. Huge gamble, huge payoff. They also fired Coach of the Year Dwane Casey and promoted unproven Nick Nurse.

    The Pistons aren’t close to the Raptors situation, but if a high-risk, high-reward talent is available at 15 – someone like Indiana freshman guard Romeo Langford, USC freshman guard Kevin Porter Jr., or even Gonzaga forward Rui Hachimura – go ahead and shake it up. It’s not like they have a proven roster just in need of a nice-fitting piece.

    Decent additions

    Second-rounders Bruce Brown and Khyri Thomas were decent additions last year, but not difference-makers. Luke Kennard could develop into a top shooter. Drummond has improved but remains an offense-clogger. And can the Pistons really expect Griffin to stay healthy for another career year?

    At some point soon — within the next year — the Pistons have to go all in or all out. There are experienced guards on the market that would give the current core a boost. But it makes more sense to break the core up, either surrounding Griffin with shooters and creators, or trading him and starting over. Free-agency isn’t much of an option with only $9 million in cap space.

    “The philosophy right now is we have those three and we’re going with them,” Stefanski said. “But I have no idea what’s going to happen.”

    Rod Beard's 2019 NBA mock draft 3.0
    Go through the gallery for Rod Beard's NBA mock draft 3.0, which includes Duke's RJ Barrett (left) and Zion Williamson.
    1. New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Williamson, forward, Duke. Let’s just assume a team could put a trade package together to try to pry the No. 1 pick. What would that look like? Never mind; let’s move on.
    2. Memphis Grizzlies: Ja Morant, guard, Murray State: The Grizzlies aren’t entertaining trading this pick either, so there’s not much use in trying to rethink this one. He’ll bring excitement to a young squad that’s rebuilding on the fly and will be exciting to watch.
    3. New York Knicks: RJ Barrett, guard, Duke. The Knicks would get skewered by their rabid fan base if they chose anyone else. Barrett will bring some stability to the backcourt and add a skilled star who will grow with their core.
    4. Los Angeles Lakers: Jarrett Culver, shooting guard, Texas Tech. This is part of the looming trade for Anthony Davis, so this would be the Pelicans’ pick — which ultimately could be moved again in a bigger deal for a veteran star or more picks. If they keep it, Culver fills a need.
    5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Darius Garland, guard, Vanderbilt. They could look at De’Andre Hunter at this spot, but they’ll opt for the player with the higher upside in Garland. It’s tough because Collin Sexton looks to be their guard, but they’ll take the best available player over need.
    6. Phoenix Suns: Coby White, point guard, North Carolina. The Suns will be fortunate to get one of the top point guards before they’re gone. They would take the best available option at wing or guard in this spot. If White adapts to the NBA, the Suns could make a big jump.
    7. Chicago Bulls: De’Andre Hunter, wing, Virginia. The Bulls miss getting one of the top point guards, but Hunter isn’t a bad consolation prize. He’ll add some size and scoring to a group that struggled to do much of anything well last season.
    8. Atlanta Hawks: Cam Reddish, wing, Duke. With their abundance of first-round picks, the Hawks are prime candidates to trade up, possibly as high as No. 3 or 4. If they stay put, they’d love to add an athletic wing in Reddish, who is a surprise to slip this far.
    9. Washington Wizards: Sekou Doumbouya, wing, France (international). The Wizards will have their choice of several wings or big men, but Doumbouya, who came into his own in the highest pro league in France, looks to be the choice.
    10. Atlanta Hawks: Jaxson Hayes, center, Texas. If they keep the picks, the Hawks will round out their roster with a good big man in Hayes, who is very athletic. He’s still developing, but he’ll fit their young roster well.
    11. Minnesota Timberwolves: Brandon Clarke, forward, Gonzaga. The Timberwolves and their new front office could look to trade the pick to get a comparable talent later, but Clarke is as skilled a two-way player as they’d want at this spot.
    12. Charlotte Hornets: Goga Bitadze, center, Georgia (international). They’d love to have Hayes available, but Bitadze has a good skill set and he’s the next-best center on the board. If not, they’ll look at Rui Hachimura and PJ Washington.
    13. Miami Heat: PJ Washington, forward, Kentucky. Washington can step in and help right away and add some versatility to the big-man mix of Hassan Whiteside, Bam Adebayo and Kelly Olynyk. Another guard to fill the void of Dwyane Wade’s departure is an option.
    14. Boston Celtics: Nassir Little, wing, North Carolina. With their three picks, the Celtics are a good trade target and could move up if they feel they need a better guard option, in case they feel Kyrie Irving and Terry Rozier both will depart.
    15. Detroit Pistons: Cameron Johnson, wing, North Carolina. Whether the Pistons end up trading down or just stay put, Johnson looks to be the best option for them. At 6-foot-9, he has the size they lack and his 46 percent on 3-pointers helps check several boxes for them. Kevin Porter Jr. and Keldon Johnson are other good options.
    16. Orlando Magic: Romeo Langford, wing, Indiana. With such depth at the wing position, the Magic will have a good group from which to pick. There are questions about Langford’s shooting because of a thumb injury, but he’ll get a chance to show how good he is.
    17. Brooklyn Nets: Rui Hachimura, forward, Gonzaga. The Nets reportedly are trading this selection to the Hawks in a deal involving Taurean Prince and Allen Crabbe. The Hawks can draft for depth — and Hachimura is good value at this point.
    18. Indiana Pacers: Keldon Johnson, wing, Kentucky. The Pacers need to add versatility to their backcourt, after sustaining some big injuries. Johnson can handle and score and fits the bill for them this late in the first round.
    19. San Antonio Spurs: Kevin Porter Jr., wing, Southern California. There are red flags about Porter’s work ethic after being suspended last season, but the Spurs can afford to take a chance on him, with their organizational strength.
    20. Boston Celtics: Tyler Herro, wing, Kentucky. The Celtics like versatility in the backcourt and can just load up on guards, with the depth they already have on the roster. Herro is a good scorer and can play multiple positions.
    21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Darius Bazley, wing, Princeton (HS). Bazley has risen in many mock drafts after spurning Syracuse and taking a year to work on his game before entering the draft. He has good size and athleticism to fit the Thunder’s style.
    22. Boston Celtics: Bol Bol, center, Oregon. With three picks, the Celtics can afford to take a risk on Bol, who could be a lottery pick, but has questions about his size and durability after an injury ended his season early at Oregon.
    23. Utah Jazz: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, wing, Virginia Tech. The Jazz could be looking at some subtle changes in their roster and could use a good combo guard and scorer in Alexander-Walker, who played both spots last season.
    24. Philadelphia 76ers: Luguentz Dort, wing, Arizona State. The Sixers might have to replace Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris, so they could go in almost any direction in terms of position. Dort is a good option, as is Ty Jerome.
    25. Portland Trail Blazers: KZ Okpala, wing, Stanford: The Blazers need a more imposing forward, and Okpala has the size and skill set to fit right in. With their strength in the backcourt, any help from the frontcourt is welcome.
    26. Cleveland Cavaliers: Talen Horton-Tucker, wing, Iowa State. At this point, they could also look at big men, but just getting talent for new coach John Beilein is a priority. Horton-Tucker is a nice versatile piece to add to the mix.
    27. Brooklyn Nets: Mfiondu Kabengele, power forward, Florida State. Depending on their plans in free agency, the Nets could make some nice moves in the draft to augment their roster and strengthen their depth. Kabengele is an inside force who can help.
    28. Golden State Warriors: Ty Jerome, guard, Virginia. With Klay Thompson out for at least much of the season, they may be looking for depth at the wing spot and Jerome shot 40 percent on 3-pointers and posted 13.6 points and 5.5 assists. He could be a nice piece for their bench.
    29. San Antonio Spurs: Matisse Thybulle, wing, Washington. The Spurs traditionally have been good talent developers, and Thybulle could grow into a good two-way player. With a focus on defense, he’ll find a way to get playing time with coach Gregg Popovich.
    30. Milwaukee Bucks: Bruno Fernando, center, Maryland. If the Bucks lose Brook Lopez, Fernando would be a good replacement. He’s a versatile big man who is learning to play on the perimeter, which is a must for the Bucks.
      In other words, open for suggestions? I’m afraid the Pistons won’t get a suggestion they like, or won’t hunt hard to find one.

      The Wings are in a difference place, flush with talented young forwards such as Dylan Larkin, Anthony Mantha, Andreas Athanasiou and Tyler Bertuzzi. They need a goalie for the future and they definitely need defensemen, via the draft or free-agency starting July 1.

      The Wings didn’t hit the lottery with their draft position, sitting outside the consensus top two (Jack Hughes and Kaapo Kakko) and probably too low to nab top defenseman Bowen Byram. Yzerman had a history of sharp picks in nine seasons in Tampa Bay, highlighted by the 2011 second-round selection of Nikita Kucherov. And with three second-rounders now — thanks to key trades by Ken Holland — their draft won’t just be defined by the first-rounder.

      They also have more cap flexibility than the Pistons, and although Yzerman isn’t promising major signings or trades, he’s prone to the occasional gamble.

       “We have spots on the roster available, but before doing it through trade, I’d look at free-agency to fill those spots,” Yzerman said. “I also want to have some opportunity for our younger players. I’m not gonna sign a free-agent just to sign a free-agent.”

      The Wings should get a very good prospect at No. 6, as they did a year ago when Filip Zadina fell to them. It’s unclear if Yzerman will go bold or safe, and there are intriguing possibilities.

       Russian winger Vasily Podkolzin might be the third-best prospect overall, but he’s under contract in the KHL. An NHL team could take him, let him develop, then have a seasoned player in two years, as long as he’s willing to leave Russia. Another fascinating player is winger Cole Caufield, the most-prolific goal-scorer in the draft, although he’s only 5-7.

      Things are more uncertain for the Pistons. I’ve said it before — they gave it a go, got blasted by Milwaukee in the playoffs, and now it’s time for a shakeup. Still not sure if they’re listening.

      In the next three days, futures of the two franchises could be enhanced, or stalled, and Yzerman and Stefanski have stuck to variations of the best-player-available mantra. To help them out, I’m offering advice and predictions, free of charge.

      Who the Pistons should take: Langford, a 6-6 scorer with superior talent who struggled shooting his one season at Indiana partly because of a torn thumb ligament.

      Who the Pistons will take: If available, they’ll be tempted by Virginia Tech guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Kentucky forward P.J. Washington and Kentucky guard Tyler Herro. Ultimately, I think they’ll step outside their comfort zone and wisely take Langford.

      Who the Wings should take: Center Dylan Cozens, a big, skilled, low-risk two-way player. If he’s not available, I’d consider Podkolzin and wait patiently for two years.

      Who the Wings will take: They probably can’t go wrong here, and I think they’ll land Trevor Zegras, a creative, play-making forward. Eventually, put Zegras and Zadina together and the offense could go from zzzz to ZZ.

      Sounds like a reasonable plan. For the Wings and Pistons, no sleeping now.

      bob.wojnowski@detroitnews.com

      Twitter: @bobwojnowski

