Projected 2019 Michigan football starting lineup
Go through the gallery to view Angelique S. Chengelis’ projected starting lineup for the 2019 Michigan football team.
Go through the gallery to view Angelique S. Chengelis’ projected starting lineup for the 2019 Michigan football team. David Guralnick, Detroit News
OFFENSE QUARTERBACK: Shea Patterson – Patterson started every game last season after transferring from Ole Miss. He completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 2,600 yards and 22 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He should shine brighter in offensive coordinator Josh Gattis’ offense.
LEFT TACKLE: Jon Runyan – In his first full season as a starter last year, Runyan earned All-Big Ten first-team honors and was named the team’s top offensive lineman.
LEFT GUARD: Ben Bredeson – Bredeson is the glue and most experienced lineman of the group. He was a captain last season and was named the team’s “toughest player.” He was second-team All-Big Ten and has made 32 starts at left guard.
CENTER: Cesar Ruiz – Ruiz dazzled line coach Ed Warinner in his first full season as a starter last fall as a sophomore. Ruiz was All-Big Ten third team and has made 18 career starts, including all 13 last year at center.
RIGHT GUARD: Michael Onwenu – The Cass Tech product was a third-team All-Big Ten selection last season and has made 21 starts in 33 games played at Michigan.
RIGHT TACKLE: Andrew Stueber – Stueber was the new face in the lineup at the end of last season. The redshirt freshman replaced Juwann Bushell-Beatty, who had a toe injury, as a starter in the Ohio State game. When Bushell-Beatty opted not to play in the bowl game, Stueber started again.
TIGHT END: Sean McKeon – He was All-Big Ten honorable mention last season. He has made 16 career starts and last season had 14 catches for 122 yards and a touchdown.
RUNNING BACK: Christian Turner – Turner played in three games last season as a freshman and was able to preserve his redshirt. With the status of veteran back Chris Evans unknown – he currently is “not with the team” -- Turner could be the heir apparent. Turner had 99 yards on 20 carries last season, including seven for 32 in the bowl game.
SLOT: Mike Sainristil - Upon his arrival at Michigan at the start of the year, Sainristil immediately turned heads with his attention to detail in meetings, his gung-ho approach to the weight room and, of course his speed. Jim Harbaugh in the spring described Sainristil's "level of quickness, change of direction" and said his speed had been "eye-opening." Michigan wants him on the field in Josh Gattis' new offense and it's a good bet he'll get a lot of touches.
WIDE RECEIVER: Donovan Peoples-Jones – He has been described by his teammates as a “freak athlete.” He led the team with eight touchdown receptions and had 612 yards on 47 catches.
WIDE RECEIVER: Nico Collins – The sure-handed Collins, like Peoples-Jones, will be a junior this fall. He had 632 yards on 38 catches and scored six touchdowns.
DEFENSE DEFENSIVE END: Kwity Paye – Paye essentially had an audition while Rashan Gary was out with a shoulder injury and he impressed pretty much everyone, including defensive coordinator Don Brown. Paye finished with 29 tackles, two sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss.
NOSE TACKLE: Michael Dwumfour – He started the final two games of the season, at Ohio State and against Florida in the bowl game, at nose tackle and looks to be more than capable filling the spot left by Bryan Mone. Dwumfour finished with 21 tackles, including three sacks and four tackles for loss.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE: Carlo Kemp – After moving from outside to inside on the defensive line, Kemp became a force last season. He had 17 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss and with that year of experience should become dominant.
DEFENSIVE END: Aidan Hutchinson – Hutchinson gained valuable experience last fall as a freshman on the field and as an understudy to Rashan Gary, who took him under his wing. Hutchinson had 15 tackles.
STRONGSIDE LINEBACKER: Khaleke Hudson – Hudson returns for his senior season with the intention of having a big year as a team. He has made 24 starts at viper and last season was All-Big Ten honorable mention. He had 44 tackles, including 3.5 for loss and two sacks.
MIDDLE LINEBACKER: Josh Ross – He was honorable mention All-Big Ten last fall and earned the team’s Blue Collar Award. Ross, who will be a junior this season, filled in for Devin Bush at the Peach Bowl. He finished the season with 61 tackles, including five tackles for loss.
WEAKSIDE LINEBACKER: Devin Gil – Gil was a starter last season and finished with 33 tackles, including 3.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks. He will be a redshirt junior this fall.
STRONG SAFETY: Josh Metellus – Last season Metellus was AP All-Big Ten first team and second team All-Big Ten. He has made 25 career starts, including 24 at safety. He had 48 tackles, three interceptions and six pass breakups.
FREE SAFETY: J’Marick Woods – With veteran captain Tyree Kinnel gone, there will be stiff competition for this spot. Woods, who will be a junior, played in 11 games last season and had 13 tackles. In the bowl game, he had three tackles and blocked a punt.
CORNERBACK: Lavert Hill – Hill considered heading to the NFL Draft after last season, but returns for his final year. He was All-Big Ten first team in 2018 and was a Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist. Hill had five pass breakups and one interception.
CORNERBACK: Ambry Thomas – David Long decided to head to the NFL, so who replaces him? Seems like Thomas is the logical choice, but he seems to have been more a special-teams participant his first two seasons. He showed off his exceptional speed with a 99-yard kickoff return at Notre Dame.
SPECIAL TEAMS PUNTER: Will Hart – So this one is easy. Hart was the Big Ten’s Punter of the Year last season and Michigan’s first recipient of Specialist of the Year. He punted 43 times and averaged 46.98 yards. He had 15 inside the 20-yard line.
KICKER: Quinn Nordin – Nordin was the kicker most of last season, then freshman Jake Moody took over the final three games. He was All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2017. Nordin is known for his big leg but consistency is what will earn him the job over Moody.
    For much of last season, Michigan’s defense couldn’t look any better. And then in the biggest game, it couldn’t look any worse. That’s the dichotomy and the debate the Wolverines face, as they open another training camp chasing weighty expectations.

    By almost any measure, Don Brown has been an outstanding coordinator. When his defense has been questioned, it’s rebounded. In 2017, after losing 10 starters, the Wolverines finished third in the nation in total defense. In his three seasons here, Brown’s group never has ranked lower than third in the country.

    And then Ohio State happened (62-39). And then Florida happened in the Peach Bowl (41-15). And then many of Michigan’s defensive stars left for the NFL, leaving only five returning starters. Jim Harbaugh rebooted his offense, hired young Josh Gattis to spread it out and pump it up, and with a senior quarterback in Shea Patterson and an experienced offensive line, Michigan is the Big Ten favorite and a semi-popular pick to reach the playoff.

    It seems unseemly to suggest, but here we go: Is it possible this is the year pressing questions switch from offense to defense? Is it possible Brown will feel compelled to alter his attacking style and man-to-man coverages, which can destroy lesser teams but couldn’t slow Dwayne Haskins and the Buckeyes?

    Sure, it’s possible. Brown is 64 and perhaps a bit stubborn, but he’s not oblivious. He’s a terrific motivator and aggressive player-caller, but if he has to mix in more zone coverage to shut down crossing routes by speedy receivers, he says he can be flexible. Oh, and one more thing — he knows he has plenty of talent returning, even if their names aren’t Bush and Gary and Winovich.

    “(The end of last season) was as disappointing an experience as I’ve been through in my entire life,” Brown said this spring. “It’s all about preparing yourself and picking yourself up off the ground and making adjustments. Trust me, it’s being addressed, our guys are totally into it. I’m just excited for the chance to redeem myself.”

    Falling short

    Redemption is a common theme for the Wolverines, awaiting fulfillment. Under Harbaugh, they’ve been on the 10-3 carousel — with a clunky 8-5 tossed in — and haven’t won the Big Ten or beaten Ohio State. Good team, good talent, not good enough in the biggest games.

    Gattis will get the most scrutiny, and it will be fascinating to see how much control the first-time playcaller gets. But the response from Brown’s defense could be the most impactful, and while he has potential playmakers, there’s a lot to prove.

    “I think there’s a real system that’s been in place now for three years on our defense,” Harbaugh said. “Don Brown has brought that defense, coaches that system on a daily basis. There’s a pride with playing defense at the University of Michigan that we all know and believe to be true. And there’s some real good players.”

    Does this have the potential to be an excellent defense? Yep.

    Is an accurate measure only possible after the three big rivalry games, especially Ohio State? Yep.

    There’s size and experience in the front seven — Khaleke Hudson, Josh Uche, Kwity Paye, Carlo Kemp, Michael Dwumfour, Aidan Hutchinson, Josh Ross, Devin Gil — but not a ton of depth. The secondary has two fine players in Lavert Hill and Josh Metellus and a lot of possibilities.

    Losing Rashan Gary and Devin Bush Jr., both first-round picks, and Chase Winovich, a pass-rushing beast, would seemingly guarantee a step back. But then you’re reminded of the 2017 defense, which was mostly dominant while returning one starter, and you realize Brown is pretty good at what he does.

    The key will be the pass rush, because if the Wolverines aren’t hitting the quarterback, the man-to-man coverage is vulnerable. Pop in the Buckeye tape, if you’re so inclined. Haskins threw 30 times for 318 yards and wasn’t sacked once.

    Uche led the team last season with seven sacks and can play multiple positions, but the Wolverines need Hudson, the viper linebacker, to regain form. Two years ago, he was a revelation, with 18½ tackles for loss and eight sacks. Last season, he posted 3½ tackles for loss and two sacks, and admitted he was tentative after getting ejected for targeting penalties in back-to-back games.

    “Our goal is to win that national championship, but it’s about reaching your goals every day,” Hudson said. “I think it’s going to be the best year we’ve had. … Guys left and guys are going to leave to the NFL, but we know we’ve got guys coming back.”

    Speeding up

    Brown doesn’t seem worried. But then, he usually doesn’t, and usually finds capable replacements.

    The key is, can Michigan generate more pressure up the middle with its line, freeing Hudson, Uche and others to attack from the outside? While Michigan was second in the nation in total defense last season, it was tied for 32nd in sacks.

    “The one thing, and I can’t really put my finger on why, but we’re playing much faster, and I thought we were pretty fast last year,” Brown said. “I think part of it, too, our guys are in the fourth year of a similar defensive system — obviously we’ve made some changes — but the nuts and bolts part of it is intact. So they can keep going and get better, get faster, understand the playbook better. And there’s an older group of guys who can help the younger guys, which is a beautiful thing.”

    Last season ended in the ugliest way, as the Buckeyes rolled up 567 yards and the Gators followed with 427. If the Wolverines crank up the pass rush, the secondary won’t get isolated as often and the defense could be just as good overall, maybe better when it matters.

    That’s the theory, wrapped in a heavy cloak of motivation.

    “I think it drives us all,” Brown said. “Hey, I’m not gonna cry about it. It’s time to go. Let’s go! We’re getting that kind of response. That’s the positive.”

    Brown is confident in his ways, not necessarily set in his ways. Defense generally is what defines Michigan, and that’s unlikely to change. The offense’s adjustments are more dramatic, but a reloaded, rejuvenated defense is what the Wolverines really need.

    bob.wojnowski@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @bobwojnowski

