LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Ah, my favorite time of year in college football. Rivalries. Ridiculous rants. Riveting runs to the playoff, followed almost immediately by declarations that the system is dumb and needs to be fixed and why does the SEC always get more spots than the Big Ten even though SEC teams long ago stopped playing real non-conference games in favor of controlled scrimmages against area high schools.

This is the big weekend, the one that’ll separate the fakes from the double-takes. You have the showdown between No. 1 LSU and No. 1a Alabama, and the stakes are enormous. The winner likely will go to the playoff, while the loser likely will go to the playoff. So, yeah.

The real biggies are in the Big Ten — Penn State-Minnesota, Iowa-Wisconsin, Michigan State-Illinois. The Nittany Lions and Golden Gophers are 8-0, same records as LSU and Alabama, which is odd because LSU would beat Minnesota by the approximate score of 67-6. The Hawkeyes and Badgers will bang bellies to stay alive in the Big Ten’s mild, mild West. And the Spartans or Illini will get ever closer to punching a ticket to the Quick Lane Bowl, where the winner gets a free oil change and the loser gets a free coaching change.

My, how times have changed. I remember when going to Detroit for Christmas meant something. And I remember five years ago when college football finally instituted its four-team playoff and everyone said that was perfect, don’t worry, we won’t ask for more, promise. And everyone lied.

Now people want more, even though the system has proven to be an equitable and entertaining way to determine who’s better, Alabama or Clemson? Just for accounting purposes, other teams get invited — Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Michigan State, Not Michigan — but it’s halfhearted, like asking the boss to your kid’s middle school graduation.

But because enough is never enough in our gluttonous society, there are debates about expanding to a six-team system, an eight-team system, a 16-team system. Even an 11-team system, an actual formula put together by Jim Harbaugh, and I’ll go ahead and get this out of the way — no, it doesn’t guarantee a spot for the third-place team in the Big Ten East.

People keep searching for plans that are more “fair” or “inclusive” or “better equipped to suck dollars from TV networks so the NCAA can pay athletes $5 for their likeness so everyone can stop whining about how lopsided the system is.”

The truth is, college football always has been lopsided, due to geography, history, the varying wealth and sizes of institutions, and the inability of some programs to cheat as adeptly as others. No amount of finagling can balance such a broad spectrum of inequity. There’s no salary cap — not even in the SEC — and no commissioner to step in and tell Alabama, no, I’m sorry, you cannot sign all 10 of those five-star recruits, you have to be nice and give one to Vanderbilt.

People cry for the little guy, yet most little guys are like the kid at the playground who’s perfectly content not to be picked for dodgeball and doesn’t need anyone to sympathetically ask him to join so he can get his glasses broken because Bret the bully thought he was trying out for the National Dodgeball Association. (In theory!)

Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 11
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 11 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 11 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Julio Cortez, AP
Fullscreen
1. Ohio State (8-0, 5-0) – The Buckeyes had their final week off following the convincing win over Wisconsin and get set to dive into the home stretch with what amounts to a late season “training camp.” Its next two games are at home against Maryland and at Rutgers, providing the perfect tuneup for the final two games at home against Penn State and at Michigan, easily the Buckeyes’ toughest two-game stretch of the season. Last week: 1.
1. Ohio State (8-0, 5-0) – The Buckeyes had their final week off following the convincing win over Wisconsin and get set to dive into the home stretch with what amounts to a late season “training camp.” Its next two games are at home against Maryland and at Rutgers, providing the perfect tuneup for the final two games at home against Penn State and at Michigan, easily the Buckeyes’ toughest two-game stretch of the season. Last week: 1. Jay LaPrete, AP
Fullscreen
2. Penn State (8-0, 5-0) – The Nittany Lions finished off a challenging stretch with back-to-back wins over Iowa and Michigan followed by a road victory over Michigan State before getting their final bye week. It came at the perfect time as Penn State continues a tough stretch with a trip next week to unbeaten Minnesota before hosting a surging Indiana team heading into the potential first-place showdown with Ohio State. Last week: 2.
2. Penn State (8-0, 5-0) – The Nittany Lions finished off a challenging stretch with back-to-back wins over Iowa and Michigan followed by a road victory over Michigan State before getting their final bye week. It came at the perfect time as Penn State continues a tough stretch with a trip next week to unbeaten Minnesota before hosting a surging Indiana team heading into the potential first-place showdown with Ohio State. Last week: 2. Al Goldis, AP
Fullscreen
3. Wisconsin (6-2, 3-2) – The Badgers probably needed the second bye week as much as any team following back-to-back losses, the first on the road against Illinois followed by the blowout loss at Ohio State. The two-game slide dashed any playoff hopes for the Badgers, but winning the West is still possible. However, the Badgers will need to run the table beginning next week against Iowa while getting some help over the final four weeks. Last week: 3.
3. Wisconsin (6-2, 3-2) – The Badgers probably needed the second bye week as much as any team following back-to-back losses, the first on the road against Illinois followed by the blowout loss at Ohio State. The two-game slide dashed any playoff hopes for the Badgers, but winning the West is still possible. However, the Badgers will need to run the table beginning next week against Iowa while getting some help over the final four weeks. Last week: 3. Andy Manis, AP
Fullscreen
4. Michigan (7-2, 4-2) – The Wolverines rolled into their final off-week by beating up on Maryland, a nice followup to the breakout victory over Notre Dame. The key now for the Wolverines is the finish when they return. They’ll have three games left, beginning by hosting rival Michigan State, followed by a trip to a much-improved Indiana. It all leads up to the finale at home with Ohio State, a game that could be critical of the Buckeyes slip up in the meantime. Last week: 4.
4. Michigan (7-2, 4-2) – The Wolverines rolled into their final off-week by beating up on Maryland, a nice followup to the breakout victory over Notre Dame. The key now for the Wolverines is the finish when they return. They’ll have three games left, beginning by hosting rival Michigan State, followed by a trip to a much-improved Indiana. It all leads up to the finale at home with Ohio State, a game that could be critical of the Buckeyes slip up in the meantime. Last week: 4. Julio Cortez, AP
Fullscreen
5. Minnesota (8-0, 5-0) – The Golden Gophers took their final bye this week and now get set to prove all the skeptics wrong over a final four-game stretch that will be their toughest of the season. It begins with an undefeated showdown at home against Penn State next week followed by a trip to Iowa. A bit of break comes next at Northwestern followed by the finale with Wisconsin, a game that could determine the West champ. Last week: 5.
5. Minnesota (8-0, 5-0) – The Golden Gophers took their final bye this week and now get set to prove all the skeptics wrong over a final four-game stretch that will be their toughest of the season. It begins with an undefeated showdown at home against Penn State next week followed by a trip to Iowa. A bit of break comes next at Northwestern followed by the finale with Wisconsin, a game that could determine the West champ. Last week: 5. Michael Conroy, AP
Fullscreen
6. Iowa (6-2, 3-2) – The Hawkeyes took their final bye and now get ready for a season-defining two-week stretch. If the Hawkeyes have any chance of winning the West they’ll need to win each of the next two games, beginning next week at Wisconsin followed by a home game with Minnesota. If they pull that off and get some help with another Minnesota loss and don't slip up against Illinois or Nebraska, Iowa will make it to Indy. Last week: 6.
6. Iowa (6-2, 3-2) – The Hawkeyes took their final bye and now get ready for a season-defining two-week stretch. If the Hawkeyes have any chance of winning the West they’ll need to win each of the next two games, beginning next week at Wisconsin followed by a home game with Minnesota. If they pull that off and get some help with another Minnesota loss and don't slip up against Illinois or Nebraska, Iowa will make it to Indy. Last week: 6. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
7. Indiana (7-2, 4-2) – Getting Northwestern in a crossover game sure helps, but after four straight wins the Hoosiers are finally winning the games they’re supposed to win and have reached seven victories for the first time since 2007. They’ll take next week off before a tough finish that includes Penn State and Michigan – two of the East big boys that are next mountain for the Hoosiers to climb – before closing at Purdue. Last week: 7.
7. Indiana (7-2, 4-2) – Getting Northwestern in a crossover game sure helps, but after four straight wins the Hoosiers are finally winning the games they’re supposed to win and have reached seven victories for the first time since 2007. They’ll take next week off before a tough finish that includes Penn State and Michigan – two of the East big boys that are next mountain for the Hoosiers to climb – before closing at Purdue. Last week: 7. Doug McSchooler, AP
Fullscreen
8. Michigan State (4-4, 2-3) – It’s hard to look around the Spartans program and find something positive these days. Coming off three straight blowout losses to three top-10 teams already had the team reeling, but losing senior linebacker Joe Bachie during the bye week for a failed drug test is just the latest blow to a disappointing season. And MSU returns to host an Illinois team that has won three straight before heading the next week to Michigan. Last week: 8.
8. Michigan State (4-4, 2-3) – It’s hard to look around the Spartans program and find something positive these days. Coming off three straight blowout losses to three top-10 teams already had the team reeling, but losing senior linebacker Joe Bachie during the bye week for a failed drug test is just the latest blow to a disappointing season. And MSU returns to host an Illinois team that has won three straight before heading the next week to Michigan. Last week: 8. Al Goldis, AP
Fullscreen
9. Illinois (5-4, 3-3) – The Fighting Illini are rolling following the upset victory over Wisconsin a few weeks back. They’ve now won three in a row after taking their turn at beating up on Rutgers and get set to head to Michigan State to take on a team that is reeling. It has the Illini in position to become bowl-eligible for the first time since 2014, including the first time under coach Lovie Smith. Last week: 9.
9. Illinois (5-4, 3-3) – The Fighting Illini are rolling following the upset victory over Wisconsin a few weeks back. They’ve now won three in a row after taking their turn at beating up on Rutgers and get set to head to Michigan State to take on a team that is reeling. It has the Illini in position to become bowl-eligible for the first time since 2014, including the first time under coach Lovie Smith. Last week: 9. Charles Rex Arbogast, AP
Fullscreen
10. Purdue (3-6, 2-4) – Give the Boilermakers credit for still fighting late in a season that has been wrecked by a handful of significant injuries. A touchdown with just more than a minute to play helped pull out the win over Nebraska and even has the Boilermakers talking bowl game. Win the final three games and they’ll get there, a long shot early in the season but one that doesn’t seem crazy at this point. Last week: 12.
10. Purdue (3-6, 2-4) – Give the Boilermakers credit for still fighting late in a season that has been wrecked by a handful of significant injuries. A touchdown with just more than a minute to play helped pull out the win over Nebraska and even has the Boilermakers talking bowl game. Win the final three games and they’ll get there, a long shot early in the season but one that doesn’t seem crazy at this point. Last week: 12. Michael Conroy, AP
Fullscreen
11. Nebraska (4-5, 2-4) – For a team many were picking to win the West, things have completely gone off the rails. The Cornhuskers have now lost three straight after giving up the winning touchdown to Purdue with just more than a minute to play and failed to mount any sort of rally. They now take their final bye week before trying to find a way to get two more wins over the final three games against Wisconsin, Maryland and Iowa. Last week: 10.
11. Nebraska (4-5, 2-4) – For a team many were picking to win the West, things have completely gone off the rails. The Cornhuskers have now lost three straight after giving up the winning touchdown to Purdue with just more than a minute to play and failed to mount any sort of rally. They now take their final bye week before trying to find a way to get two more wins over the final three games against Wisconsin, Maryland and Iowa. Last week: 10. Michael Conroy, AP
Fullscreen
12. Maryland (3-6, 1-5) – It was a familiar scene this week for the Terrapins as they had trouble moving the ball and could do little stop the opponent in the loss to Michigan. It was the fourth straight loss for the Terps and fifth in the last six games. They’ll take next week off before closing the season against Ohio State, Nebraska and Michigan State, needing to win all three to reach a bowl game. Last week: 11.
12. Maryland (3-6, 1-5) – It was a familiar scene this week for the Terrapins as they had trouble moving the ball and could do little stop the opponent in the loss to Michigan. It was the fourth straight loss for the Terps and fifth in the last six games. They’ll take next week off before closing the season against Ohio State, Nebraska and Michigan State, needing to win all three to reach a bowl game. Last week: 11. Julio Cortez, AP
Fullscreen
13. Northwestern (1-7, 0-6) – The Wildcats are in a freefall and unfortunately they don’t face Rutgers this season. Northwestern’s latest flop was at Indiana, its sixth straight loss. The Wildcats haven’t scored a touchdown since Oct. 5. After taking next week off they’ll at least have a chance for a win by hosting UMass, but there seems to be no guarantees with this team. Last week: 13.
13. Northwestern (1-7, 0-6) – The Wildcats are in a freefall and unfortunately they don’t face Rutgers this season. Northwestern’s latest flop was at Indiana, its sixth straight loss. The Wildcats haven’t scored a touchdown since Oct. 5. After taking next week off they’ll at least have a chance for a win by hosting UMass, but there seems to be no guarantees with this team. Last week: 13. Doug McSchooler, AP
Fullscreen
14. Rutgers (2-7, 0-6) – The win last week over Liberty was great, but reality kicked in again as the Scarlet Knights returned to conference action and promptly got spanked by Illinois. It was the seventh loss in the last eight games and the sixth straight in Big Ten action. The final bye comes next followed by what looks like three more blowouts to close the season against Ohio State, Michigan State and Penn State. Last week: 14.
14. Rutgers (2-7, 0-6) – The win last week over Liberty was great, but reality kicked in again as the Scarlet Knights returned to conference action and promptly got spanked by Illinois. It was the seventh loss in the last eight games and the sixth straight in Big Ten action. The final bye comes next followed by what looks like three more blowouts to close the season against Ohio State, Michigan State and Penn State. Last week: 14. Charles Rex Arbogast, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    No one was happier than UCF two years ago, and don’t let them tell you otherwise. The Knights went 13-0 and received tons of publicity for not getting the opportunity to get hammered in the playoff and instead got to beat a disheartened Auburn team in the Peach Bowl. That allowed Scott Frost to claim an illegitimate national title for the second time in his life. Now that he’s at Nebraska, he won’t have to worry about any more illegitimate championship campaigns.

    I do understand the hunger for more, sort of. Coaches want a bigger playoff pool partly to pad resumes. You made the playoff? Great, here’s a 12-year contract with country club privileges!

    And if more teams were eligible, perhaps more players would compete to the end of their final seasons instead of selfishly ditching the team when it’s convenient. (Did I say that out loud?) Actually, I understand players need to protect their health, and I’d suggest that’s another reason not to force another team to play Alabama or Clemson.

    Sorry, I don’t think the sport is diminished if Utah or Baylor or Memphis gets shut out of the playoff. I only think it’s diminished when Ohio State won’t get out of the &*%$#% way and let someone else stand up for the Big Ten.

    In this week’s initial CFP rankings, the Big Ten has the same number of teams (Ohio State, Penn State) in the top four as the SEC (LSU, Alabama), which means absolutely nothing because someone gets eliminated when they meet. It would mean even less if all four already were guaranteed a spot in a larger playoff.

    All I know is, No. 14 Michigan is hot and nobody wants to play them now (other than Ohio State). I suspect Harbaugh used the bye week to binge-fax his 11-team proposal to the NCAA for immediate consideration. Hey, it might not even be necessary. If Michigan beats Michigan State, Indiana and Ohio State; and Ohio State loses to Maryland; and Penn State loses to Minnesota, Indiana and Ohio State; and there’s a horrific outbreak of academic ineligibility throughout the SEC … haha, good one.

    The picks

    Illinois at Michigan State: Just in time for the holiday season, Lovie Smith is bringing his gigantic beard to town, as well as a three-game winning streak. The Spartans are 4-4 and better not get caught looking ahead to their visit to Ann Arbor. I heard they set aside practice time this week to choreograph their pregame storming of Michigan Stadium. Pick: Michigan State 20-12

    Penn State at Minnesota: The Gophers are 8-0 for the first time since 1941, and although they’re fraudulent, they’re learning how to play the SEC schedule game. Their non-conference opponents were South Dakota State, Fresno State and Georgia Southern, and they barely beat each. It earned P.J. Fleck a seven-year contract extension, which buys a lot of used cars. Pick: Penn State 31-27

    LSU at Alabama: It’s the first one-versus-two regular-season matchup since 2011, and who can forget LSU's thrilling 9-6 victory over Alabama. Since then, both programs decided to start employing quarterbacks, and Nick Saban refuses to lose to the Tigers, winning eight straight. This could be different because quarterback Tua (Lots of random letters) has an ouchy ankle. Pick: LSU 38-34

    Iowa at Wisconsin: For reasons that remain unclear, these 6-2 teams still are listed with playoff odds, albeit extremely long ones. This is a classic clash, a throwback to when real teams played defense and the Big Ten didn’t need no stinkin’ national title even if they expanded the field to 64! Pick: Wisconsin 16-13

    bob.wojnowski@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @bobwojnowski

    More coverage

    View from the other side: Michigan State vs. Illinois

    Detroit News predictions: Michigan State vs. Illinois

    Michigan State will take 'wounded animal mentality' into final stretch

    Herbstreit: Wolverines can make things interesting if they stay hot

    'This is our Michigan': Tyrone Wheatley determined to push Morgan State to the top

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE