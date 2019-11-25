LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Ann Arbor — The Wolverines have it tattooed on their psyche, embedded forever. It was 62-39, but really, it was more than that. It was an annihilation, and perhaps an enlightenment.

One year later, so much has changed, although a few things haven’t. Michigan still burns to avenge that crusher, its seventh straight loss to Ohio State. Jim Harbaugh still hunts that elusive rivalry-rouser, toting a starkly contrasting record: 0-4 against the Buckeyes, 47-12 against everyone else.

Technically, Saturday’s game doesn’t mean anything in the Big Ten standings, with the 11-0 Buckeyes already clinching the East. But it still means everything, with the 9-2 Wolverines on a roll that only truly matters if they finally beat the Buckeyes and stuff their playoff hopes.

Ohio State has won 14 of the past 15 meetings, but few had the repercussions of last season’s blowout in Columbus, when the 10-1 Wolverines were actually favored.

It forced Harbaugh to make a tough, honest assessment of his offense, and he brought in first-time coordinator Josh Gattis, whose spread concepts are starting to thrive with senior quarterback Shea Patterson and receiver Nico Collins. More telling, it forced coordinator Don Brown to make a tough, honest assessment of his defense, which has ranked in the nation’s top four each of his four seasons but has been exposed at times by elite teams.

The Wolverines might not be as talented as last year’s defense, which sent several stars to the NFL. But they’re different, less stubborn, more flexible, not beholden to Brown’s Dr. Blitz persona. The 64-year-old coordinator had those 62 points burned in his soul (check the X-rays, I think it’s true.) He and his players talk about the painful 19 minutes when the Buckeyes turned a 24-19 game into a rout and finished with 567 yards.

“It fuels us,” linebacker Khaleke Hudson said. “We know the things we did, the things we messed up on, and what we’re gonna do to fix the problems.”

That’s about as deep as the Wolverines were willing to go Monday, knowing there’s really nothing left to talk about. The days of biting jabs and proclamations of hate have been dampened by the ridiculously repetitive outcomes. Do they have a legitimate chance as nine-point underdogs Saturday? They do, considering they’re playing their best football of the season, and even that assures nothing.

Hollow record

Harbaugh is fully fueled, but wasn’t straying from the message, no matter how many times he was prodded. When reminded the season is considered a failure if Michigan loses to Ohio State, he made it clear he knows the rules. Until he wins this game, his record is partly hollow.

“I’m very aware of the rivalry, having played in it, having coached in it, having grown up here and my dad (Jack) was a coach,” Harbaugh said. “I likened the Michigan State game to a state championship, this is even bigger. This is two states’ championship, Michigan and Ohio. My feelings? I’m excited for the game.”

The Wolverines’ defense faces pretty much the same challenge as last season. It’s now Justin Fields, with 33 touchdown passes and one interception, instead of Dwayne Haskins. It’s now Ryan Day, the play-caller last year, instead of Urban Meyer as head coach. It’s a stellar running back tandem of J.K. Dobbins and Master Teague, and more gifted receivers in a wide-open offense that leads the nation in scoring.

After a rough start that mirrored a rough start on offense, the Wolverines are fourth in the nation in total defense and 12th in sacks. Sometimes it takes a stinging exposure to reveal what you need to fix. Brown added more zone concepts and other elements to update Michigan from predictable man-to-man to a scheme that can adjust to specific opponents.

“We’re not really going to talk schematics going into any game, but there’s been a multitude of different fronts, different blitz packages,” Harbaugh said. “It’s pretty high-volume, and (Brown) does a great job of calling the defense, a great job of making adjustments, as well as I’ve ever seen it done. And just say everything’s possible for this one — everything could be done, anything could be changed, anything could be added.”

Harbaugh emphasized “everything’s possible” referred to Michigan’s defensive scheme, but he surely hopes it translates to the outcome of the game. In college football, you’re measured against your rivals, which means you learn from your rivals. Michigan clearly ramped its rancor and aggressiveness in clobbering Michigan State and Notre Dame this season.

The Buckeyes are a different beast, and their only remotely close game came last week, a 28-17 victory over Penn State. When Michigan controlled the 1980s and ‘90s, the games were generally close. Outside of the 2016 classic, when Ohio State won 30-27 in double-overtime, the Buckeyes have completely dominated, scoring at least 42 points in four of the past six meetings, capped by the big Six-Two.

So yeah, it’s personal for a lot of reasons and a lot of people, no one moreso than Brown. After last season, defensive line coach Greg Mattison jumped to Ohio State to become co-defensive coordinator. No one had much to say when asked Monday about Mattison, offering the standard platitudes of respect.

But that departure was the beginning of the self-evaluation, and Brown laid out the changes — and non-changes — before this season.

'More prepared'

“Like every other coach in the country, you have to evaluate, you have to adjust on a week-to-week basis,” Brown said in August. “The one thing I can tell you is, we’re more prepared versatility-wise in coverage, but the aggressive nature will never change.”

If the Buckeyes beat that nature out of them, it’s been reinstalled, in different ways. Instead of an offense that hammers the running game whether it’s working or not, Gattis brought in an RPO scheme to maximize Patterson’s mobility. More and more, the Wolverines have incorporated their dynamic receivers, Collins, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Tarik Black and Ronnie Bell. Patterson, of course, will have to dodge Buckeyes all-world defensive end Chase Young.

You can reasonably argue the Wolverines are playing better heading into this game than last year, when the defense showed its first cracks in a 31-20 victory over Indiana. In last week’s 39-14 pasting of Indiana, Patterson threw five touchdown passes and became the first quarterback in program history with at least four in consecutive games. The Wolverines’ rebound from losses to Wisconsin and Penn State is impressive, winning four straight by an average of 30 points.

It means something, but not nearly as much without the next one. The Game reminds you, and also defines you.

“To win this game, obviously, would be incredible,” Kemp said. “Those last 19 minutes, you can’t erase that. We remember that score, we remember that feeling. I think we’ve grown from it.”

To forget it, you have to remember what caused it, then do something about it. The Wolverines, from the coaches to the players, did something about it, and now merely have to prove they did enough.

Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 14
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 14 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
1. Ohio State (11-0, 8-0) – The Buckeyes jumped on Penn State early, got popped in the mouth as the Nittany Lions rallied back, but answered any potential critics by putting the game away late to head into the final week of the season unbeaten. The victory locked up the East Division for the Buckeyes and comes with another trip to the Big Ten championship game. A win next week over Michigan will keep Ohio State on the College Football Playoff path. Last week: 1.
1. Ohio State (11-0, 8-0) – The Buckeyes jumped on Penn State early, got popped in the mouth as the Nittany Lions rallied back, but answered any potential critics by putting the game away late to head into the final week of the season unbeaten. The victory locked up the East Division for the Buckeyes and comes with another trip to the Big Ten championship game. A win next week over Michigan will keep Ohio State on the College Football Playoff path. Last week: 1. Jay LaPrete, AP
2. Wisconsin (9-2, 6-2) – The Badgers were in a fight for a while as Purdue gave them everything they could handle before the offense simply wore the Boilermakers down. Jonathan Taylor ran for 222 yards and a touchdown while Jack Coan was 15-for-19 passing for 203 yards and a touchdown. The win means the Badgers head to Minneapolis next week to take on Minnesota, with the winner heading to Indy as the West Division champ. Last week: 2.
2. Wisconsin (9-2, 6-2) – The Badgers were in a fight for a while as Purdue gave them everything they could handle before the offense simply wore the Boilermakers down. Jonathan Taylor ran for 222 yards and a touchdown while Jack Coan was 15-for-19 passing for 203 yards and a touchdown. The win means the Badgers head to Minneapolis next week to take on Minnesota, with the winner heading to Indy as the West Division champ. Last week: 2. Morry Gash, AP
3. Michigan (9-2, 6-2) – The Wolverines knew they wouldn’t be able to just show up and get a win at Indiana and they responded with another impressive performance as quarterback Shea Patterson threw for five touchdown passes as the offense keeps on rolling. The win by Ohio State means the Wolverines can’t win the East, but that won’t lessen how intense next week’s finale will be against Ohio State as Michigan is looking to end a seven-game skid against the Buckeyes. Last week: 3.
3. Michigan (9-2, 6-2) – The Wolverines knew they wouldn’t be able to just show up and get a win at Indiana and they responded with another impressive performance as quarterback Shea Patterson threw for five touchdown passes as the offense keeps on rolling. The win by Ohio State means the Wolverines can’t win the East, but that won’t lessen how intense next week’s finale will be against Ohio State as Michigan is looking to end a seven-game skid against the Buckeyes. Last week: 3. Darron Cummings, AP
4. Minnesota (10-1, 7-1) – The Golden Gophers bounced back from their first loss last week by jumping quickly on Northwestern, then cruising in the second half behind four touchdown passes from quarterback Tanner Morgan. The improbable season continues next week as the Gophers host Wisconsin in a winner-take-all game, as the victor wins the West and gets a spot on the conference title game. Last week: 4.
4. Minnesota (10-1, 7-1) – The Golden Gophers bounced back from their first loss last week by jumping quickly on Northwestern, then cruising in the second half behind four touchdown passes from quarterback Tanner Morgan. The improbable season continues next week as the Gophers host Wisconsin in a winner-take-all game, as the victor wins the West and gets a spot on the conference title game. Last week: 4. Paul Beaty, AP
5. Penn State (9-2, 6-2) – The Nittany Lions dug themselves a three-touchdown hole at Ohio State this week but took advantage of a couple of Buckeyes turnovers to push the top team in the Big Ten unlike it has been all season. Penn State still came up short, but few teams have taken it to Ohio State like the Nittany Lions did in the second half. Now it’s about improving bowl position as the Nittany Lions close the season at home against Rutgers. Last week: 5.
5. Penn State (9-2, 6-2) – The Nittany Lions dug themselves a three-touchdown hole at Ohio State this week but took advantage of a couple of Buckeyes turnovers to push the top team in the Big Ten unlike it has been all season. Penn State still came up short, but few teams have taken it to Ohio State like the Nittany Lions did in the second half. Now it’s about improving bowl position as the Nittany Lions close the season at home against Rutgers. Last week: 5. Jay LaPrete, AP
6. Iowa (8-3, 5-3) – The Hawkeyes haven’t been a potent offense all season, so struggling to score points against Illinois was no big surprise. The defense, however, did its job of slowing down the Fighting Illini, forcing three turnovers to hold off any sort of comeback attempt. The Hawkeyes now head to Nebraska next week to try and keep the Cornhuskers from a bowl game. Last week: 6.
6. Iowa (8-3, 5-3) – The Hawkeyes haven’t been a potent offense all season, so struggling to score points against Illinois was no big surprise. The defense, however, did its job of slowing down the Fighting Illini, forcing three turnovers to hold off any sort of comeback attempt. The Hawkeyes now head to Nebraska next week to try and keep the Cornhuskers from a bowl game. Last week: 6. Charlie Neibergall, AP
7. Indiana (7-4, 4-4) – The Hoosiers struck first and the game with Michigan was tight early in the second half before the Wolverines took over and handed the Hoosiers their second straight loss, slowing some of the momentum Indiana had built in the last half of the season. They still have a decent shot at getting to eight wins with a trip to Purdue next week to close the season. Last week: 7.
7. Indiana (7-4, 4-4) – The Hoosiers struck first and the game with Michigan was tight early in the second half before the Wolverines took over and handed the Hoosiers their second straight loss, slowing some of the momentum Indiana had built in the last half of the season. They still have a decent shot at getting to eight wins with a trip to Purdue next week to close the season. Last week: 7. Darron Cummings, AP
8. Illinois (6-5, 4-4) – The Fighting Illini couldn’t get much going offensively against Iowa and watched as their four-game winning streak came to an end. It won’t change the fact the Illini are bowl eligible and could improve their standing next week when they close the season against a Northwestern team that hasn’t won a Big Ten game this season. Last week: 8.
8. Illinois (6-5, 4-4) – The Fighting Illini couldn’t get much going offensively against Iowa and watched as their four-game winning streak came to an end. It won’t change the fact the Illini are bowl eligible and could improve their standing next week when they close the season against a Northwestern team that hasn’t won a Big Ten game this season. Last week: 8. Charlie Neibergall, AP
9. Michigan State (5-6, 3-5) – The Spartans finally got back in the win column for the first time since the end of September by drawing Rutgers on the schedule. It allowed the Spartans to pitch a shutout for the first time since 2016, and wide receiver Cody White had three touchdown catches. It sets up next week’s season finale against an equally bad Maryland team, a game the Spartans need to win to become bowl eligible. Last week: 9.
9. Michigan State (5-6, 3-5) – The Spartans finally got back in the win column for the first time since the end of September by drawing Rutgers on the schedule. It allowed the Spartans to pitch a shutout for the first time since 2016, and wide receiver Cody White had three touchdown catches. It sets up next week’s season finale against an equally bad Maryland team, a game the Spartans need to win to become bowl eligible. Last week: 9. Adam Hunger, AP
10. Nebraska (5-6, 3-5) – The Cornhuskers ended a four-game skid by rolling over Maryland, and in the process kept their slim bowl hopes alive. It’s not the best result for a team that many picked to win the West, but it’s better than no bowl game. Of course, to get that sixth victory the Huskers will need to beat Iowa in the season finale next week. Last week: 11.
10. Nebraska (5-6, 3-5) – The Cornhuskers ended a four-game skid by rolling over Maryland, and in the process kept their slim bowl hopes alive. It’s not the best result for a team that many picked to win the West, but it’s better than no bowl game. Of course, to get that sixth victory the Huskers will need to beat Iowa in the season finale next week. Last week: 11. Will Newton, AP
11. Purdue (4-7, 3-5) – The Boilermakers had won two straight entering the matchup with Wisconsin this week, and for at least one half they hung in there. However, in the second half the defense wilted as the Badgers took over. The loss means Purdue will not make a bowl game after reaching the postseason in each of the past two seasons. Last week: 10.
11. Purdue (4-7, 3-5) – The Boilermakers had won two straight entering the matchup with Wisconsin this week, and for at least one half they hung in there. However, in the second half the defense wilted as the Badgers took over. The loss means Purdue will not make a bowl game after reaching the postseason in each of the past two seasons. Last week: 10. Morry Gash, AP
12. Maryland (3-8, 1-7) – The Terrapins continued to roll out the red carpet to the end zone this week, allowing 54 points in a loss to Nebraska, the fifth straight defeat for the Terps. It’s been a long time since Maryland won its first two games of the season and it’s hard to find much to build on at the end of coach Mike Locksley’s first season. They’ll close next week at Michigan State. Last week: 12.
12. Maryland (3-8, 1-7) – The Terrapins continued to roll out the red carpet to the end zone this week, allowing 54 points in a loss to Nebraska, the fifth straight defeat for the Terps. It’s been a long time since Maryland won its first two games of the season and it’s hard to find much to build on at the end of coach Mike Locksley’s first season. They’ll close next week at Michigan State. Last week: 12. Will Newton, AP
13. Northwestern (2-9, 0-8) – The Wildcats showed some fight in the second half in the loss to Minnesota, but in the end it was the same old story for a team that won the West last year. The Cats close the season next week against Illinois as they hope to avoid their first winless season in Big Ten play since 1998. Last week: 13.
13. Northwestern (2-9, 0-8) – The Wildcats showed some fight in the second half in the loss to Minnesota, but in the end it was the same old story for a team that won the West last year. The Cats close the season next week against Illinois as they hope to avoid their first winless season in Big Ten play since 1998. Last week: 13. Paul Beaty, AP
14. Rutgers (2-9, 0-8) – The Scarlet Knights don’t have much going for them right now except hoping they can get Greg Schiano back as the head coach. The offense can’t move the ball and the defense isn’t much better, as shown in the shutout loss this week to Michigan State. There’s not much hope for getting a conference win as the Scarlet Knights close next week at Penn State. Last week: 14.
14. Rutgers (2-9, 0-8) – The Scarlet Knights don’t have much going for them right now except hoping they can get Greg Schiano back as the head coach. The offense can’t move the ball and the defense isn’t much better, as shown in the shutout loss this week to Michigan State. There’s not much hope for getting a conference win as the Scarlet Knights close next week at Penn State. Last week: 14. Adam Hunger, AP
