Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo and Angelique Chengelis discuss the Michigan-OSU game

Ann Arbor — Change the coaches, change the scheme, change the quarterbacks. Change the venue, change the records, change the rankings.

Doesn’t matter, and for the Wolverines, that should be mortifying and embarrassing. The gap between Ohio State and Michigan remains staggering, in talent and temerity, in every way. It’s a gap Jim Harbaugh was supposed to close, and after five attempts, it has only widened. It’s a gap defensive coordinator Don Brown was supposed to help fix, and in fact, it’s gotten worse.

Once the unbeaten Buckeyes got rolling Saturday, there was no stopping them, and no reason to believe they’ll be stopped anytime soon. Ohio State slugged Michigan 56-27 for its eighth straight victory in the rivalry, its 15th in 16 attempts.

The Buckeyes (12-0) will head to the Big Ten title game, and then almost assuredly to the playoff. The Wolverines (9-3) will head to a bowl game, psyche shattered, again unsure what to make of their season. The more things change, the more the numbers stay the same. Last year, it was Ohio State by a mere 62-39 score, with 567 total yards. This time it was a slightly larger margin, and 577 total yards.

Harbaugh seemed as frustrated and flummoxed as ever, partly by the Buckeyes’ overwhelming talent, partly by his own team’s critical mistakes. When asked if the gap between the teams was based on talent, preparation or coaching, he retorted bluntly, without raising his voice.

“I’ll answer your questions, not your insults,” he said.

There aren’t many ways to ask a question about Michigan’s woes in this rivalry without sounding insulting. Denigrating the Wolverines for their latest collapse is fair enough, although you can’t diminish what the Buckeyes have done. They indeed look like the best team in the country, with every victory by double digits, and only one by fewer than 24 points.

Fields' day

Ryan Day is in his first year as head coach, but he was Urban Meyer’s play-caller a year ago. Justin Fields is a first-time starter at quarterback, but he was wildly touted and transferred to Ohio State for this very purpose, to be the guy operating a dynamic offense.

The Buckeyes have no visible weaknesses, and the Wolverines had no viable answers. Under Harbaugh, they’ve proven they can pound a lot of teams, but they’ve come close to cracking the Buckeye nut only once.

“I just think we take it more seriously than they do,” said Fields, who threw for 302 yards and four touchdowns. “We prepare for it all year. I think it just means more at Ohio State. That's pretty much the bigger reason why we have more success than they do.”

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson said he "didn't see this coming" Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

If that has been the case in recent years — and it seems like it — the Wolverines swore there was no motivation deficit this time. They wore T-shirts adorned with last year’s score to remind them of the task ahead.

And on a cold gray day in Michigan Stadium, it was close for a while. Shea Patterson was sharp early and the Wolverines scored first on a 22-yard reverse by Giles Jackson. But then they missed the extra point. Later, Patterson fumbled at the Ohio State 12, and on the ensuing drive, Khaleke Hudson jumped offside as the Buckeyes were punting. They retained possession and scored two plays later on a Dobbins 5-yard run.

Over and over, with a chance to make a move, Michigan botched it. Late in the first half, Donovan Peoples-Jones appeared to catch a 5-yard touchdown pass, but the ball dribbled out of his grasp. Michigan settled for a field goal and a 28-16 halftime deficit. It wasn’t over but it would be quickly, as Dobbins raced 41 yards on the first play of the third quarter.

Michigan linebacker Josh Uche, left, and linebacker Khaleke Hudson walk off the field together after a 56-27 loss to Ohio State at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
Michigan linebacker Josh Uche, left, and linebacker Khaleke Hudson walk off the field together after a 56-27 loss to Ohio State at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, left, and Ohio State head coach Ryan Day shake hands after the Buckeyes won, 56-27, at Michigan Stadium.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, left, and Ohio State head coach Ryan Day shake hands after the Buckeyes won, 56-27, at Michigan Stadium.
Ohio State defensive tackle Davon Hamilton tackles Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson.
Ohio State defensive tackle Davon Hamilton tackles Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson.
Ohio State cornerback Amir Riep (10) celebrates after the Buckeyes stopped Michigan on fourth down during the second half.
Ohio State cornerback Amir Riep (10) celebrates after the Buckeyes stopped Michigan on fourth down during the second half.
Michigan senior running back Tru Wilson looks grim late in the second half as the Buckeyes widen their lead.
Michigan senior running back Tru Wilson looks grim late in the second half as the Buckeyes widen their lead.
Frustrated Michigan fans look on late in the second half as the Buckeyes widen their lead.
Frustrated Michigan fans look on late in the second half as the Buckeyes widen their lead.
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon, left, and quarterback Shea Patterson walk off the field together after a 56-27 loss to Ohio State.
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon, left, and quarterback Shea Patterson walk off the field together after a 56-27 loss to Ohio State.
Michigan linebacker Josh Uche greets Ohio State defensive end Chase Young after the game. Young was gracious in victory as he hugged and shook hands with several Michigan players.
Michigan linebacker Josh Uche greets Ohio State defensive end Chase Young after the game. Young was gracious in victory as he hugged and shook hands with several Michigan players.
Ohio State wide receiver K.J. Hill hauls in a touchdown pass despite coverage from Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus in the third quarter.
Ohio State wide receiver K.J. Hill hauls in a touchdown pass despite coverage from Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus in the third quarter.
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day pumps his fist after the Buckeyes forced an incomplete pass by Michigan in the third quarter.
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day pumps his fist after the Buckeyes forced an incomplete pass by Michigan in the third quarter.
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon hauls in a pass while under pressure from Ohio State linebacker Baron Browning in the fourth quarter.
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon hauls in a pass while under pressure from Ohio State linebacker Baron Browning in the fourth quarter.
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins pushes away Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller while running the ball for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins pushes away Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller while running the ball for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Michigan offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (74) and wide receiver Nico Collins (4) celebrate as running back Hassan Haskins kneels after running for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Michigan offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (74) and wide receiver Nico Collins (4) celebrate as running back Hassan Haskins kneels after running for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
A Michigan fan grimaces as an Ohio State fan cheers late in the fourth quarter.
A Michigan fan grimaces as an Ohio State fan cheers late in the fourth quarter.
Ohio State cornerback Amir Riep intercepts a pass intended for Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins in the fourth quarter.
Ohio State cornerback Amir Riep intercepts a pass intended for Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins in the fourth quarter.
Michigan wide receiver Giles Jackson tries to avoid being tackled by Ohio State linebacker Justin Hilliard in the third quarter.
Michigan wide receiver Giles Jackson tries to avoid being tackled by Ohio State linebacker Justin Hilliard in the third quarter.
Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette keeps Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones from completing a pass in the third quarter.
Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette keeps Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones from completing a pass in the third quarter.
Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette keeps Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones from completing a pass in the third quarter.
Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette keeps Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones from completing a pass in the third quarter.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson is sacked by Ohio State linebacker Baron Browning in the third quarter.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson is sacked by Ohio State linebacker Baron Browning in the third quarter.
Ohio State wide receiver Austin Mack makes a catch while under pressure from Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill in the third quarter.
Ohio State wide receiver Austin Mack makes a catch while under pressure from Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill in the third quarter.
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day checks on quarterback Justin Fields after Fields was injured in the third quarter.
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day checks on quarterback Justin Fields after Fields was injured in the third quarter.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches the game in the third quarter.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches the game in the third quarter.
Ohio State defensive end Chase Young tries to block a field goal in the third quarter.
Ohio State defensive end Chase Young tries to block a field goal in the third quarter.
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields scrambles with the ball in the fourth quarter.
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields scrambles with the ball in the fourth quarter.
Ohio State wide receiver Austin Mack is lifted into the air by offensive lineman Wyatt Davis after Mack scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Ohio State wide receiver Austin Mack is lifted into the air by offensive lineman Wyatt Davis after Mack scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, left, and co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison talk during the fourth quarter.
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, left, and co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison talk during the fourth quarter.
Ohio State co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison walks the sidelines during the fourth quarter.
Ohio State co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison walks the sidelines during the fourth quarter.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson looks for an open man in the fourth quarter.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson looks for an open man in the fourth quarter.
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day reacts to a targeting penalty against the Buckeyes in the fourth quarter.
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day reacts to a targeting penalty against the Buckeyes in the fourth quarter.
Ohio State cornerback Amir Riep, left, and safety Marcus Hooker celebrate after Riep intercepted a pass in the fourth quarter.
Ohio State cornerback Amir Riep, left, and safety Marcus Hooker celebrate after Riep intercepted a pass in the fourth quarter.
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins, left, and center Josh Myers celebrate after Dobbins ran for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins, left, and center Josh Myers celebrate after Dobbins ran for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave is lifted into the air by offensive lineman Branden Bowen after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter.
Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave is lifted into the air by offensive lineman Branden Bowen after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter.
Ohio State defensive lineman Robert Landers comes up with the ball after Michigan fumbled in the second quarter.
Ohio State defensive lineman Robert Landers comes up with the ball after Michigan fumbled in the second quarter.
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins is chased by, from left, Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison, cornerback Damon Arnette, and cornerback Amir Riep in the second quarter.
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins is chased by, from left, Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison, cornerback Damon Arnette, and cornerback Amir Riep in the second quarter.
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins is brought down by Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette, left, and cornerback Amir Riep in the second quarter.
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins is brought down by Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette, left, and cornerback Amir Riep in the second quarter.
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones failed to complete this pass in the end zone while under coverage by Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) and safety Jordan Fuller in the second quarter.
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones failed to complete this pass in the end zone while under coverage by Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) and safety Jordan Fuller in the second quarter.
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins picks up his own fumble during a run in the first quarter.
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins picks up his own fumble during a run in the first quarter.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh yells at the officials in the first quarter.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh yells at the officials in the first quarter.
Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave runs the ball into the end zone ahead of Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave runs the ball into the end zone ahead of Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Michigan wide receiver Giles Jackson is pushed out of bounds by Ohio State linebacker Tuf Borland in the second quarter.
Michigan wide receiver Giles Jackson is pushed out of bounds by Ohio State linebacker Tuf Borland in the second quarter.
Ohio State wide receiver Austin Mack makes a catch while under pressure from Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill in the second quarter.
Ohio State wide receiver Austin Mack makes a catch while under pressure from Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill in the second quarter.
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is brought down by Michigan linebacker Josh Uche (6) and defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) in the second quarter.
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is brought down by Michigan linebacker Josh Uche (6) and defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) in the second quarter.
Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson makes a catch
Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson makes a catch for 47 yards while under pressure from Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray in the second quarter. Ohio State would score a touchdown on the next play. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones makes a catch while under pressure from Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller in the second quarter.
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones makes a catch while under pressure from Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones runs the ball away from Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller in the second quarter.
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones runs the ball away from Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell is hit hard by Ohio State linebacker Tuf Borland in the second quarter.
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell is hit hard by Ohio State linebacker Tuf Borland in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins scores the first of two second-quarter rushing touchdowns.
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins scores the first of two second-quarter rushing touchdowns. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
A gang of Michigan defenders bring down Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins.
A gang of Michigan defenders bring down Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins scores the second of two second-quarter rushing touchdowns.
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins scores the second of two second-quarter rushing touchdowns. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins scores the second of two second-quarter rushing touchdowns.
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins scores the second of two second-quarter rushing touchdowns. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon gains some yardage after catching a pass in the first half.
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon gains some yardage after catching a pass in the first half. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Giles Jackson runs for a touchdown in the first half.
Michigan wide receiver Giles Jackson runs for a touchdown in the first half. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins catches a pass over Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah, but he was ruled out of bounds in the first half.
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins catches a pass over Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah, but he was ruled out of bounds in the first half. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson finds receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones for a touchdown pass in the first half.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson finds receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones for a touchdown pass in the first half. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones plays to the crowd after catching a touchdown pass in the first half.
Michigan receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones plays to the crowd after catching a touchdown pass in the first half. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson is chased out of the pocket by Ohio State defensive tackle Jashon Cornell in the first half.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson is chased out of the pocket by Ohio State defensive tackle Jashon Cornell in the first half. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Mattison yells on the sidelines in the first half.
Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Mattison yells on the sidelines in the first half. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks is brought down by Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner after picking up a first down in the first half.
Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks is brought down by Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner after picking up a first down in the first half. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Giles Jackson runs for a touchdown in the first half.
Michigan wide receiver Giles Jackson runs for a touchdown in the first half. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave (17) scores on a long touchdown pass in the first half.
Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave (17) scores on a long touchdown pass in the first half. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fans from both teams cheer while watching a television broadcast outside Michigan Stadium before the game.
Fans from both teams cheer while watching a television broadcast outside Michigan Stadium before the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Former Michigan basketball star Chris Webber roamed the sidelines during warm-ups.
Former Michigan basketball star Chris Webber roamed the sidelines during warm-ups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh directs his team during warm-ups.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh directs his team during warm-ups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass during warm-ups.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass during warm-ups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
First-year Ohio State head coach Ryan Day arrives with his No. 1-ranked and undefeated Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium before the game.
First-year Ohio State head coach Ryan Day arrives with his No. 1-ranked and undefeated Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium before the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Ohio State star defensive end Chase Young arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game.
Ohio State star defensive end Chase Young arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fans from both teams cheer while watching a television broadcast outside the stadium before the game.
Fans from both teams cheer while watching a television broadcast outside the stadium before the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ohio State co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison, a former Michigan defensive coordinator and defensive line coach, arrives to a smattering of boos from Michigan fans.
Ohio State co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison, a former Michigan defensive coordinator and defensive line coach, arrives to a smattering of boos from Michigan fans. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
A Michigan fan shouts &quot;traitor&quot; in the direction of Ohio State co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison, a former Michigan defensive coordinator and defensive line coach, as he arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game.
A Michigan fan shouts "traitor" in the direction of Ohio State co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison, a former Michigan defensive coordinator and defensive line coach, as he arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive captain and linebacker Khaleke Hudson, left, and tight end Sean McKeon arrive at Michigan Stadium before the game.
Michigan defensive captain and linebacker Khaleke Hudson, left, and tight end Sean McKeon arrive at Michigan Stadium before the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan fans cheer the Wolverine players as they arrive at Michigan Stadium before the game.
Michigan fans cheer the Wolverine players as they arrive at Michigan Stadium before the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game.
Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Ohio State defensive lineman Robert Landers arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game wearing a suit and a cowboy hat.
Ohio State defensive lineman Robert Landers arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game wearing a suit and a cowboy hat. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game.
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fans from both teams cheer while watching a television broadcast outside the stadium before the game.
Fans from both teams cheer while watching a television broadcast outside the stadium before the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
These young Michigan fans look stunned after Ohio State scored on their first drive of the second half.
These young Michigan fans look stunned after Ohio State scored on their first drive of the second half. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette breaks up and nearly intercepts a pass intended for Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones in the second half.
Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette breaks up and nearly intercepts a pass intended for Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones in the second half. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins breaks away from Ohio State defensive tackle Davon Hamilton in the second half. Haskins led Michigan with 78 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins breaks away from Ohio State defensive tackle Davon Hamilton in the second half. Haskins led Michigan with 78 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields lies on the turf in pain after suffering a minor injury in the second half. He retured to finish the game.
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields lies on the turf in pain after suffering a minor injury in the second half. He retured to finish the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Ohio State punt returner Garrett Wilson muffs a punt. The ball was recovered by Michigan's Jake McCurry for a turnover in the second half.
Ohio State punt returner Garrett Wilson muffs a punt. The ball was recovered by Michigan's Jake McCurry for a turnover in the second half. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Ohio State punt returner Garrett Wilson muffs a punt. The ball was recovered by Michigan's Jake McCurry for a turnover in the second half.
Ohio State punt returner Garrett Wilson muffs a punt. The ball was recovered by Michigan's Jake McCurry for a turnover in the second half. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan&#39;s Jake McCurry appears to score a touchdown after recovering a muffed punt by Ohio State punt returner Garrett Wilson in the second half. The play was an Ohio State turnover, but McCurry isn&#39;t allowed to advance the ball from the spot of the recovery.
Michigan's Jake McCurry appears to score a touchdown after recovering a muffed punt by Ohio State punt returner Garrett Wilson in the second half. The play was an Ohio State turnover, but McCurry isn't allowed to advance the ball from the spot of the recovery. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill nearly intercepts a pass intended for Ohio State wide receiver Binjimen Victor in the second half.
Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill nearly intercepts a pass intended for Ohio State wide receiver Binjimen Victor in the second half. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson eludes diving Ohio State defensive end Chase Young while racing to the sideline and picking up a first down in the second half.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson eludes diving Ohio State defensive end Chase Young while racing to the sideline and picking up a first down in the second half. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins scores on a two-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Haskins led Michigan with 78 yards on 12 carries.
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins scores on a two-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Haskins led Michigan with 78 yards on 12 carries. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins is tripped up by Michigan linebacker Khaleke Hudson (7) after a short gain. Dobbins rushed for 211 yards and four touchdowns on 31 carries.
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins is tripped up by Michigan linebacker Khaleke Hudson (7) after a short gain. Dobbins rushed for 211 yards and four touchdowns on 31 carries. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Ohio State defensive end Chase Young bears down on scrambling Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson.
Ohio State defensive end Chase Young bears down on scrambling Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins scores on a 2-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Haskins led Michigan with 78 yards on 12 carries.
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins scores on a 2-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Haskins led Michigan with 78 yards on 12 carries. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Ohio State fans modified their Urban Meyer over Jim Harbaugh sign to acknowledge their new head coach Ryan Day is now 1-0 against Michigan and Harbaugh.
Ohio State fans modified their Urban Meyer over Jim Harbaugh sign to acknowledge their new head coach Ryan Day is now 1-0 against Michigan and Harbaugh. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Ohio State defensive end Chase Young hugs Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones after the game. Young was gracious in victory as he hugged and shook hands with several Michigan players. Top-ranked Ohio State finished a perfect 12-0 regular season with a dominant 56-27 victory over rival Michigan.
Ohio State defensive end Chase Young hugs Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones after the game. Young was gracious in victory as he hugged and shook hands with several Michigan players. Top-ranked Ohio State finished a perfect 12-0 regular season with a dominant 56-27 victory over rival Michigan. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
     “The first half, there were some mistakes, and I’m not going into the criticizing and blaming and things like that,” Harbaugh said. “I thought our team was well prepared, thought they were playing good football, thought it was a good football fight, and it got away from us. Give (Ohio State) credit for playing well.”

    Brown had vowed to adjust his scheme to better handle Ohio State’s speed and skill, and Michigan wasn’t quite as aggressive blitzing. But the Buckeyes still found all sorts of open seams in the secondary, and running back J.K. Dobbins was unstoppable, rushing for 211 yards and four touchdowns, the last a 33-yard dash for the game’s final points.

    Ugly truths

    Hey, at least Michigan kept them under 60. Perhaps next year, under 50?

     “It’s hard to look at, you know?” defensive end Aidan Hutchinson said, as he stared at a stat sheet in front of him. “We’re just a better defense than this, we’re a better team than this. We’re a lot better than the numbers on the sheet.”

    Against most opponents, Michigan is better, and Harbaugh can notch his fourth 10-win season in five years. That’s fine, but as he likely hears daily, not good enough. This is the block that must be hurdled to quell the noise.

    For the Wolverines, it’s more than a mental block, although they made enough mindless gaffes Saturday to support the theory. It’s a talent block, a scheme block, a blocking block.

    There were mental errors and coaching errors, no doubt. But it begins with the talent gap, as the Buckeyes are loaded again, and their recruiting machine hums along. Michigan has landed its share of top-10 classes but the Buckeyes land top-three classes, and the difference is pronounced.

    It’s most notable on the defensive fronts, where the Wolverines are undersized and the Buckeyes are uber-talented. Their best player is defensive end Chase Young, a legitimate Heisman candidate. Michigan held him without a single tackle, yet couldn’t run the ball. Instead, Patterson threw and threw, and at halftime, Michigan had 285 total yards, the most Ohio State had surrendered in an entire game all season. Think about that. The Wolverines were moving the ball better than anyone had, and basically were getting nowhere.

    At times they were skittish and undisciplined — mental block, preparation, coaching? Eventually, the Buckeyes undressed them, although the Wolverines tried to do it first. In the second quarter, defensive tackle Carlo Kemp did what a frustrated player does. After tackling Dobbins, he undid one of the running back’s shoes and yanked it off. The unsportsmanlike conduct penalty accelerated Ohio State’s drive for another touchdown.

    In the second half, Patterson completed only four of 24 passes, as Michigan’s receivers suddenly couldn’t hang onto the ball. The Wolverines were beating themselves, sure, but the Buckeyes were beating them worse. In the closing minutes, thousands of scarlet-clad Ohio State fans moved down to the lower seats, forming a red ring around the field. For the Wolverines, it must have felt like a ring of fire, a circle that gets hotter every year.

    bob.wojnowski@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @bobwojnowski

