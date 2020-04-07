Tigers legend Al Kaline dies at age 85
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Tigers legend Al Kaline greets the crowd after he is introduced as part of the 75th anniversary ceremony as the Detroit Tigers take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla. on Feb. 27, 2011.
Tigers legend Al Kaline greets the crowd after he is introduced as part of the 75th anniversary ceremony as the Detroit Tigers take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla. on Feb. 27, 2011. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers' Al Kaline tosses his bat aside after making contact in this Detroit News archive photo.
Detroit Tigers' Al Kaline tosses his bat aside after making contact in this Detroit News archive photo. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
Al Kaline of Detroit Tigers looks on in this 1963 photo.
Al Kaline of Detroit Tigers looks on in this 1963 photo. Detroit News Photo Archive
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers' Kirk Gibson, left, stands with Al Kaline in this Detroit News archive photo. Kaline's last year as a Tigers' player was 1974. Gibson's first year was 1979.
Detroit Tigers' Kirk Gibson, left, stands with Al Kaline in this Detroit News archive photo. Kaline's last year as a Tigers' player was 1974. Gibson's first year was 1979. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
Al Kaline, Hall of Famer and member of the 1968 Tigers, waves to the crowd as he is introduced at Comerica Park in Detroit.
Al Kaline, Hall of Famer and member of the 1968 Tigers, waves to the crowd as he is introduced at Comerica Park in Detroit. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Fans watch the game from beyond left field among the statues , including this one of Al Kaline on Friday, May 9, 2008 at Comerica Park in Detroit.
Fans watch the game from beyond left field among the statues , including this one of Al Kaline on Friday, May 9, 2008 at Comerica Park in Detroit. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers great Al Kaline takes part in spring training 2004 in Lakeland, Florida.
Tigers great Al Kaline takes part in spring training 2004 in Lakeland, Florida. Steve Perez, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Al Kaline smiles up at the crowd as he is honored at Tigers Stadium on Al Kaline Day in1974.
Al Kaline smiles up at the crowd as he is honored at Tigers Stadium on Al Kaline Day in1974. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
Tigers outfielder Al Kaline swings away in the batting cage at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Oct. 1, 1968, as he worked out for the World Series opener against the Cardinals.
Tigers outfielder Al Kaline swings away in the batting cage at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Oct. 1, 1968, as he worked out for the World Series opener against the Cardinals. AP
Fullscreen
Al Kaline, outfielder of the Detroit Tigers is pictured in batting action, April 1963.
Al Kaline, outfielder of the Detroit Tigers is pictured in batting action, April 1963. Preston Stroup, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers outfielder Al Kaline connects with the ball at Lakeland, Fla., Feb. 24, 1968. Kaline hammered out 25 home runs last season and hit .308. He was bothered with a fractured hand during part of the season and appeared in only 131 games.
Detroit Tigers outfielder Al Kaline connects with the ball at Lakeland, Fla., Feb. 24, 1968. Kaline hammered out 25 home runs last season and hit .308. He was bothered with a fractured hand during part of the season and appeared in only 131 games. Preston Stroup, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers outfielder Al Kaline connects with the ball as he takes batting practice at the first day of spring training for the Tigers at Lakeland, Fla., Feb. 24, 1968. Kaline hammered out 25 home runs last season and hit .308. He was bothered with a fractured hand during part of the season and appeared in only 131 games.
Detroit Tigers outfielder Al Kaline connects with the ball as he takes batting practice at the first day of spring training for the Tigers at Lakeland, Fla., Feb. 24, 1968. Kaline hammered out 25 home runs last season and hit .308. He was bothered with a fractured hand during part of the season and appeared in only 131 games. Preston Stroup, AP
Fullscreen
Al Kaline of the Detroit Tigers poses for a 1964 portrait.
Al Kaline of the Detroit Tigers poses for a 1964 portrait. Detroit News Photo Archive
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers outfielder Al Kaline connects with the ball as he takes batting practice at the first day of spring training for the Tigers at Lakeland, Fla., Feb. 24, 1968. Kaline hammered out 25 home runs last season and hit .308. He was bothered with a fractured hand during part of the season and appeared in only 131 games.
Detroit Tigers outfielder Al Kaline connects with the ball as he takes batting practice at the first day of spring training for the Tigers at Lakeland, Fla., Feb. 24, 1968. Kaline hammered out 25 home runs last season and hit .308. He was bothered with a fractured hand during part of the season and appeared in only 131 games. Preston Stroup, AP
Fullscreen
The bat and ball are only a blur as Detroit Tigers outfielder Al Kaline takes his turn during hitting practice at spring training in Lakeland, Fla., March 5, 1963. Kaline says he feels no effects from his shoulder that he broke last year, keeping him out of over sixty ball games. He hit 29 home runs in the 100 games that he played.
The bat and ball are only a blur as Detroit Tigers outfielder Al Kaline takes his turn during hitting practice at spring training in Lakeland, Fla., March 5, 1963. Kaline says he feels no effects from his shoulder that he broke last year, keeping him out of over sixty ball games. He hit 29 home runs in the 100 games that he played. Preston Stroup, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers outfielder Al Kaline connects with the ball as he takes batting practice at the first day of spring training for the Tigers at Lakeland, Fla., Feb. 24, 1968. Kaline hammered out 25 home runs last season and hit .308. He was bothered with a fractured hand during part of the season and appeared in only 131 games.
Detroit Tigers outfielder Al Kaline connects with the ball as he takes batting practice at the first day of spring training for the Tigers at Lakeland, Fla., Feb. 24, 1968. Kaline hammered out 25 home runs last season and hit .308. He was bothered with a fractured hand during part of the season and appeared in only 131 games. Preston Stroup, AP
Fullscreen
Al Kaline, the big power batter of Detroit, who has been out of the Tigers' lineup for about three weeks because of a broken finger, takes a fast cut at the ball in the batting cage before the game against the White Sox in Chicago, July 28, 1967. He went into the lineup, but was 0-5 for the night at the plate. However, Detroit beat the league-leaders, 7-4.
Al Kaline, the big power batter of Detroit, who has been out of the Tigers' lineup for about three weeks because of a broken finger, takes a fast cut at the ball in the batting cage before the game against the White Sox in Chicago, July 28, 1967. He went into the lineup, but was 0-5 for the night at the plate. However, Detroit beat the league-leaders, 7-4. Charles Harrity, AP
Fullscreen
Al Kaline of the Detroit Tigers hits his 3,000th hit of his career, Sept 25, 1974, in Baltimore. The hit came off Orioles Dave McNally and enabled Kaline to become the 12 player in major league baseball history to reach the 3,000-hit plateau. Baltimore catcher is Andy Etchebarren.
Al Kaline of the Detroit Tigers hits his 3,000th hit of his career, Sept 25, 1974, in Baltimore. The hit came off Orioles Dave McNally and enabled Kaline to become the 12 player in major league baseball history to reach the 3,000-hit plateau. Baltimore catcher is Andy Etchebarren. AP
Fullscreen
Al Kaline gets ready for his final at bat as a Detroit Tiger in 1974.
Al Kaline gets ready for his final at bat as a Detroit Tiger in 1974. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
Al Kaline's final at bat on October 2, 1974 against the Baltimore Orioles at Tiger Stadium in Detroit.
Al Kaline's final at bat on October 2, 1974 against the Baltimore Orioles at Tiger Stadium in Detroit. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
Al Kaline watches as a video is played on the scoreboard honoring the 1968 Tigers on Saturday at Comerica Park.
Al Kaline watches as a video is played on the scoreboard honoring the 1968 Tigers on Saturday at Comerica Park. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Al Kaline, left, and Kirk Gibson in the FSD booth at Comerica Park.
Al Kaline, left, and Kirk Gibson in the FSD booth at Comerica Park. Courtesy of Maysum Haddad
Fullscreen
Tiger legend Al Kaline, celebrating his sixth decade with the Tigers organization, throws out the ceremonial first pitch before an Opening Day game against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, April 5, 2012.
Tiger legend Al Kaline, celebrating his sixth decade with the Tigers organization, throws out the ceremonial first pitch before an Opening Day game against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, April 5, 2012. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers Al Kaline takes a picture with Nick Giorgi of Troy during TigerFest 2019 at Comerica Park.
Detroit Tigers Al Kaline takes a picture with Nick Giorgi of Troy during TigerFest 2019 at Comerica Park. Max Ortiz, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Hall of Famer Al Kaline congratulates inductee Alan Trammell after his speech as fellow inductee Jack Morris looks on at Clark Sports Center during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony on July 29, 2018 in Cooperstown, New York.
Hall of Famer Al Kaline congratulates inductee Alan Trammell after his speech as fellow inductee Jack Morris looks on at Clark Sports Center during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony on July 29, 2018 in Cooperstown, New York. Jim McIsaac, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Al Kaline, a member of the 1968 World Series Champion Detroit Tigers, smiles during a promotional press conference in September of 2018.
Al Kaline, a member of the 1968 World Series Champion Detroit Tigers, smiles during a promotional press conference in September of 2018. Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
From left, Jeimer Candelario, Willie Horton, JaCoby Jones, Mickey Stanley, Al Kaline, Nicholas Castellanos, Mickey Lolich and Michael Fulmer after the ceremonial first pitch. during a pregame ceremony honoring the 1968 World Series Championship Tigers at Comerica Park on Sept. 8, 2018.
From left, Jeimer Candelario, Willie Horton, JaCoby Jones, Mickey Stanley, Al Kaline, Nicholas Castellanos, Mickey Lolich and Michael Fulmer after the ceremonial first pitch. during a pregame ceremony honoring the 1968 World Series Championship Tigers at Comerica Park on Sept. 8, 2018. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Florida Southern assistant coach Colin Kaline, left, talks with his grandfather, Al Kaline, during batting practice before a spring training exhibition game between the Detroit Tigers and Florida Southern College at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla. on Feb. 29, 2016.
Florida Southern assistant coach Colin Kaline, left, talks with his grandfather, Al Kaline, during batting practice before a spring training exhibition game between the Detroit Tigers and Florida Southern College at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla. on Feb. 29, 2016. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Al Kaline listens to the eulogy during the funeral service for another Detroit sports legend, Red Wings great Gordie Howe at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament, in Detroit, June 15, 2016.
Al Kaline listens to the eulogy during the funeral service for another Detroit sports legend, Red Wings great Gordie Howe at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament, in Detroit, June 15, 2016. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers hall of famer Al Kaline (left) and Tigers general manager Dave Dombroski watch Detroit Tigers players warm up on a cold day at spring training in Lakeland, Florida on February 16, 2007.
Detroit Tigers hall of famer Al Kaline (left) and Tigers general manager Dave Dombroski watch Detroit Tigers players warm up on a cold day at spring training in Lakeland, Florida on February 16, 2007. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Al Kaline stands with his wife Louise at Tiger Stadium on Al Kaline Day in 1974.
Al Kaline stands with his wife Louise at Tiger Stadium on Al Kaline Day in 1974. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
Al Kaline waves to the crowd at Tigers Stadium on Al Kaline Day in 1974.
Al Kaline waves to the crowd at Tigers Stadium on Al Kaline Day in 1974. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
Michigan Gov. William G. Milliken greets Al Kaline at Tiger Stadium on Al Kaline Day in 1974. Milliken passed away in 2019.
Michigan Gov. William G. Milliken greets Al Kaline at Tiger Stadium on Al Kaline Day in 1974. Milliken passed away in 2019. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
Tigers legend Al Kaline signs autographs for players from Flint Mott baseball team during batting practice before a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla. on March 9, 2015.
Tigers legend Al Kaline signs autographs for players from Flint Mott baseball team during batting practice before a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla. on March 9, 2015. Robin Buckson, / Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers Hall of Famer Al Kaline and Dmitri Young share a laugh.
Tigers Hall of Famer Al Kaline and Dmitri Young share a laugh. Steve Perez, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Musician Jack White, right, talks with Al Kaline during batting practice before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla. on Mar. 5, 2015.
Musician Jack White, right, talks with Al Kaline during batting practice before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla. on Mar. 5, 2015. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers' Al Kaline watches batting practice with Nick Castellanos during during spring training in 2015 at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Florida.
Tigers' Al Kaline watches batting practice with Nick Castellanos during during spring training in 2015 at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Florida. Elizabeth Conley, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Former Tigers manager Jim Leyland, right, talks with Al Kaline, center, and Alan Trammell at Tigers spring training workout at Joker Marchant practice fields in Lakeland, Fla. on Mar. 1, 2015.
Former Tigers manager Jim Leyland, right, talks with Al Kaline, center, and Alan Trammell at Tigers spring training workout at Joker Marchant practice fields in Lakeland, Fla. on Mar. 1, 2015. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers Al Kaline laughs out loud as he plays with a broken bat, Monday Oct. 23, 2006, during World Series workouts at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.
Tigers Al Kaline laughs out loud as he plays with a broken bat, Monday Oct. 23, 2006, during World Series workouts at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Steve Perez, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tiger greats Willie Horton, left, and Al Kaline, wave to the fans before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch, during the All Star game, Tuesday July 12, 2005, at Comerica Park in Detroit.
Tiger greats Willie Horton, left, and Al Kaline, wave to the fans before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch, during the All Star game, Tuesday July 12, 2005, at Comerica Park in Detroit. Steve Perez, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers' Al Kaline pleads with an umpire for a call during a game in 1974.
Detroit Tigers' Al Kaline pleads with an umpire for a call during a game in 1974. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
Al Kaline of the Tigers and former Cardinals great Stan Musial talk in the batting cage at Tiger Stadium before an exhibition game between the two teams. Musial, inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1969, had retired the year before but suited up for the love of the game. Four years later, Kaline would lead the Tigers to their first World Series victory in 23 seasons, batting .379 against those same St. Louis Cardinals.
Al Kaline of the Tigers and former Cardinals great Stan Musial talk in the batting cage at Tiger Stadium before an exhibition game between the two teams. Musial, inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1969, had retired the year before but suited up for the love of the game. Four years later, Kaline would lead the Tigers to their first World Series victory in 23 seasons, batting .379 against those same St. Louis Cardinals. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers' Al Kaline slides into home plate during a game in 1966.
Detroit Tigers' Al Kaline slides into home plate during a game in 1966. Detroit News Photo Archive
Fullscreen
Al Kaline looks up as the Ernie Harwell flag is raised during a tribute to the legendary Detroit Tigers broadcaster before the start of a game against the Yankees at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan on May 10, 2010.
Al Kaline looks up as the Ernie Harwell flag is raised during a tribute to the legendary Detroit Tigers broadcaster before the start of a game against the Yankees at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan on May 10, 2010. Brandy Baker, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Former Tigers great Al Kaline, now a special assistant to president and GM Dave Dombrowski, watches the fly ball drills for the Tigers outfielders during Detroit Tigers spring training camp in Lakeland, Florida on Saturday, February 19, 2011.
Former Tigers great Al Kaline, now a special assistant to president and GM Dave Dombrowski, watches the fly ball drills for the Tigers outfielders during Detroit Tigers spring training camp in Lakeland, Florida on Saturday, February 19, 2011. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
George Kell, left, and Al Kaline are seen in the television broadcast booth on Sept. 2, 1980.
George Kell, left, and Al Kaline are seen in the television broadcast booth on Sept. 2, 1980. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers legend Al Kaline throws out the first pitch before game three of the World Series against the San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park in Detroit, October 27, 2012.
Detroit Tigers legend Al Kaline throws out the first pitch before game three of the World Series against the San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park in Detroit, October 27, 2012. Elizabeth Conley, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Former Detroit Tiger and 1968 team member Al Kaline talks during the ceremony recognizing the team's accomplishments before a game against the Twins on Saturday, May 25, 2013.
Former Detroit Tiger and 1968 team member Al Kaline talks during the ceremony recognizing the team's accomplishments before a game against the Twins on Saturday, May 25, 2013. Elizabeth Conley, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers hall-of-famer and special assistant Al Kaline, left, has some fun with Al Avila, assistant general manager and vice president, outside the clubhouse before a spring training game against the Atlanta Braves at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla. on Feb. 27, 2014.
Detroit Tigers hall-of-famer and special assistant Al Kaline, left, has some fun with Al Avila, assistant general manager and vice president, outside the clubhouse before a spring training game against the Atlanta Braves at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla. on Feb. 27, 2014. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Three generations of the Kaline family, from left, Al Kaline's son Michael Kaline, Florida Southern College infielder Colin Kaline and his grandfather, Detroit Tigers great Al Kaline, pose for a photo for the Detroit Tigers team photographer before a spring training game in 2008.
Three generations of the Kaline family, from left, Al Kaline's son Michael Kaline, Florida Southern College infielder Colin Kaline and his grandfather, Detroit Tigers great Al Kaline, pose for a photo for the Detroit Tigers team photographer before a spring training game in 2008. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers manager Jim Leyland, right, talks with Al Kaline near the dugout as the Detroit Tigers take on the Houston Astros in spring training action at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla. on March 12, 2008.
Tigers manager Jim Leyland, right, talks with Al Kaline near the dugout as the Detroit Tigers take on the Houston Astros in spring training action at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla. on March 12, 2008. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers owner Mike Ilitch, right, watches the game with Al Kaline, far left, as the Detroit Tigers take on the Atlanta Braves at Joker Marchant Stadium in Tampa, Fla. on March 7, 2007.
Tigers owner Mike Ilitch, right, watches the game with Al Kaline, far left, as the Detroit Tigers take on the Atlanta Braves at Joker Marchant Stadium in Tampa, Fla. on March 7, 2007. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
This is a copy of Sports Illustrated, September 23, 1968, as Al Kaline congratulates Denny McLain after McLain's 30th win of the season.
This is a copy of Sports Illustrated, September 23, 1968, as Al Kaline congratulates Denny McLain after McLain's 30th win of the season. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers legend Al Kaline watches the end of the Texas Rangers workout from the visitors dugout at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington before Game One of the American League Championship Series on Friday, October 7, 2011.
Detroit Tigers legend Al Kaline watches the end of the Texas Rangers workout from the visitors dugout at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington before Game One of the American League Championship Series on Friday, October 7, 2011. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Al Kaline, now a Hall of Famer, is introduced to the crowd before a game against the St. Louis Cardinals on the 40th anniversary of the 1968 Tigers' World Series victory. Players from the Detroit Tigers 1968 World Championship were honored before the game on Monday, June 23, 2008.
Al Kaline, now a Hall of Famer, is introduced to the crowd before a game against the St. Louis Cardinals on the 40th anniversary of the 1968 Tigers' World Series victory. Players from the Detroit Tigers 1968 World Championship were honored before the game on Monday, June 23, 2008. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Detroit — Sadly, there can be no public farewell for Mr. Tiger, at least not now. Al Kaline slipped away quietly amid a global crisis, and knowing his understated manner and aversion to attention, perhaps he preferred it this way.

    There aren’t many Misters left in the sports world, respected and revered enough to warrant the title. Four years ago we lost Mr. Hockey, Gordie Howe, and the hockey world came to Detroit to say goodbye. I assume Mr. Tiger will get a similar commemoration and celebration when it’s safe to do so, but I bet he’d think it unnecessary.

    For someone who looked so regal, Kaline was real, a man of simple elegance. He played, broadcast and worked for the Tigers for 67 years, right up until his passing Monday at 85. For nearly seven decades, Kaline was part of Detroit’s fabric, always around, donning the uniform and offering hitting tips at spring training, hanging out in the Comerica Park clubhouse with players of all ages.

    Often while the players were relaxing on couches, scrolling through their phones, Kaline would be leaning back in a chair, thumbing through a newspaper. He could travel in all the finest circles and was a member of the finest clubs, from Oakland Hills to the Baseball Hall of Fame, but there was no pretense. Kaline proudly told people he’d never use his status for preferential treatment, not for the best table at a fancy restaurant, not for access to the elite.

    He was always at Comerica Park, and every night in the third inning, the press box staff sets out bowls of ice cream. Kaline lined up like everyone else, sometimes sneaking two. He’d grab your shoulder and shake it firmly, and when he talked baseball, it wasn’t in a flowery, nostalgic way. If he was annoyed by the way the team was playing, he’d say it. It was a homespun candor that gradually emerged during his 27 years in the TV booth, mainly alongside George Kell.

    He spoke, you listened

    If you grew up around Detroit, as I did, you mostly knew Kaline through those wonderful broadcasts, with Kell’s Arkansas-rich cadence and Kaline’s Baltimore-bred bluntness. When Kaline retired in 1974 after 22 seasons with the Tigers, I was 13, and had missed most of his playing glory. But as with Howe, you didn’t need to see the performances to appreciate the impact.

    You could tell just by reading quotes from across baseball the past couple days, from players who initially knew him only by his numbers and his No. 6, until they met him.

    From Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd: “He took the time to get to know me when I was only a rookie and a stranger in the clubhouse. That kindness and genuineness wasn’t just a one-time thing, it extended every week in our clubhouse where Mr. Kaline was always talking with players, attending chapels and just hanging out with the team.”

    From Miguel Cabrera on Instagram: “Mr. Kaline, you will always be in a special place in our family, one of the best human beings I’ve known in my life. I’m going to miss those baseball chats with you, my friend. Rest in peace.”

    Not many in sports transcend generations so effortlessly, and Kaline did it by representing the past without belaboring it. He was reserved but could spin a humorous tale. He made a special point of reaching out to the youngest players, and was behind the batting cage in Comerica Park last June, watching then-18-year-old prospect Riley Greene take swings. Afterward, Kaline said he was impressed by Greene’s power, but even more by the kid’s polite humility.

    I talked with Kaline near the end of the 2012 season, as everyone was chronicling Cabrera’s run for the Triple Crown. Kaline wasn’t one to court attention, and could glide through a press box without saying a word. At appropriate times, he’d sign plenty of autographs, but preferred smaller, more personal settings.

    In Kansas City for that finale, I asked him where Cabrera ranked among the hitters he’d seen. I think he was almost embarrassed he was the one repeatedly asked to confirm Cabrera’s status, as if it wasn’t perfectly obvious.

    “How many times can I say he’s the greatest I’ve ever seen in a Tiger uniform, by far?” Kaline said to me. “He’s the most feared hitter in baseball today.”

    No more hyperbole was necessary, not from a man who spent a lifetime avoiding it. He famously turned down a $100,000 contract, saying he didn’t earn the raise from $95,000. He was best known for his majestic throws from rightfield and for winning the A.L. batting title at the age of 20, hitting .340 in 1955. He made 18 All-Star games but didn’t win another batting title and never hit 30 home runs in a season. He finished with 399, just under the milestone, just under the radar.

    When you stay 67 years with one organization, you’re known by many, and known for many things. I spent my childhood watching the broadcasts and mimicking Kell’s reverential response after an insightful Kaline comment — “You are sooo right, Mr. Kaline.”

    Fantasy time

    In February of 1986, the legend became real to me. Working at Florida Today, I got to participate in the week-long Ultimate Adult Baseball Camp at Dodgertown in Vero Beach. It was a truly astonishing gathering of greatness, with 16 Hall of Famers from various franchises – Don Drysdale, Pee Wee Reese, Bob Feller, Bob Gibson, Sandy Koufax, Juan Marichal, Hoyt Wilhelm, Warren Spahn, Robin Roberts, Harmon Killebrew, Ernie Banks, Lou Brock, Duke Snider, Frank Robinson and Roy Campanella. And one man in a Tigers uniform, Kaline.

    There were 40-year-old lawyers and 50-year-old doctors and one 24-year-old newspaper guy who was positively petrified. At the end of each day’s activities, campers and Hall-of-Famers gathered in the bar for lively baseball talk that got livelier as the beer flowed. Some guys were loud — Banks, Spahn, Drysdale, Reese — and some were serious. Kaline was serene, and legitimately seemed interested in helping me not embarrass myself.

    I told him my only goal during the games was to not strike out, not even once, even though I’d be facing Koufax, Feller and Gibson. Kaline listened intently and explained how to keep my shoulder tucked in, wrists loose, don’t overswing.

    By the end of the week, I hadn’t struck out, although I had popped out, grounded out and fouled out. But the instruction was working. My last at-bat was a bloop single that scored two, a dentist and a grocery-store owner, if I recall.

    Kaline was the first-base coach, and as I stomped triumphantly on the bag, he slapped my hand, laughed, and said, “Hey, you did it!”

    So badly — then and now — I just wanted to say, “You are sooo right Mr. Kaline.”

    bob.wojnowski@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @bobwojnowski

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE