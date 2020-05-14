LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — Two back injuries, one a season-ender. Three kids and a fourth on the way. One scary family health situation. A whole batch of rumors and debates about his status as the Lions’ quarterback.

Matthew Stafford isn’t concerned about the toll, and isn’t fretting about the future. In fact, with all he’s experienced the past couple years, he might be uniquely equipped for the uncertainty that grips everyone in the NFL and in sports right now. Stafford will get another chance to take his next best shot, whenever the coronavirus allows the season to begin, and he sounds like a guy who can’t wait.

He’s 32, and with his shaggy, uncut hair, looks 22. On a video conference call with media Thursday, Stafford was relaxed and joking, and if anyone suspected he was wounded — physically or emotionally — he laughed it off. The injured back? Feels great, ready to go tomorrow if he had to. The Tua (Tagovailoa) talk before the Lions picked third in the draft? No biggie. Those trade murmurs stirred by national pundits? Meh. Stafford said he talked to Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia at the time and it was over like this — he snapped his fingers to the Zoom screen.

 “It’s something that doesn’t bother me,” Stafford said. “Listen, I’m here, I want to be here, I love being a Detroit Lion, I love leading this team. All that stuff is just out there to be out there. A slow news month at that point. I’m just happy to be where I am and try to make the best of a season that I hope happens.”

Detroit News 2020 Detroit Lions schedule predictions
Go through the gallery to view the Lions' 2020 NFL schedule, along with predictions from Rod Beard of The Detroit News.
Sept. 13 vs. Bears (1 p.m.): The season opens with a big test, as the Lions draw a divisional rival in the opener for the first time since 2013. The Lions are 3-1-1 in their last five season openers, but they have lost the last four meetings against the Bears. That streak ends, as the Lions make a nice opening statement. Prediction: Win
Sept. 20 at Packers (1 p.m.): It’s not just one, but two consecutive divisional games to start the season. The Packers, who lost in the NFC Championship last season, again should be the favorite in the division and although the Lions don’t have to deal with frigid weather at Lambeau Field, Aaron Rodgers is too much to overcome. Prediction: Loss
Sept. 27 at Cardinals (4:25 p.m.): The Lions get another shot at Kyler Murray (1), who orchestrated an epic comeback in the opener last season. Murray has another weapon in receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was acquired from the Texans. They’ll also see rookie linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who was a draft consideration. Prediction: Loss
Oct. 4 vs. Saints (1 p.m.): The schedule doesn’t get any easier with another playoff team and an unenviable matchup against one of the league’s best offenses. It’s the Saints’ first trip to Ford Field since 2014, a game the Lions won in the last two minutes. Prediction: Loss
Oct. 18 at Jaguars (1 p.m.): The breakout season from Gardner Minshew was a revelation or the Jags, but they’ll have some bigger concerns on the defensive side, trying to replace Calais Campbell. After the bye week, a road game in the heat won’t be too tough for the Lions to overcome. Prediction: Win
Oct. 25 at Falcons (1 p.m.): Atlanta’s offense gets a boost with the addition of Todd Gurley to the backfield, but their bigger issue was defense, where they used four of their first five draft picks to address that side of the ball. After a rough start, they finished last season with four straight wins. Prediction: Win
Nov. 1 vs. Colts (1 p.m.): The Colts made some nice upgrades, with the additions of veteran quarterback Philip Rivers and by drafting receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and running back Jonathan Taylor. After a tough 7-9 season, the Colts’ new-look offense will have the bugs worked out by the midpoint of the season, but the Lions will get a surprising victory. Prediction: Win
Nov. 8 at Vikings (1 p.m.): Minnesota has won five straight games handily in the head-to-head series, by an average of 13 points. After making the playoffs last season, the Vikings are poised for another good season, behind Michigan State product Kirk Cousins (8). Prediction: Loss
Nov. 15 vs. Washington (1 p.m.): Washington rallied to tie and then move ahead with a pair of field goals in the final two minutes to take a 19-16 win last season. It could be another slugfest this year, but Washington’s defense, with the addition of No. 2 overall pick Chase Young, will be significantly improved. Prediction: Win
Nov. 22 at Panthers (1 p.m.): Teddy Bridgewater takes the reins from Cam Newton at quarterback, and the test will be whether he can produce as the every-week starter will be intriguing. Having Christian McCaffrey (22) in the backfield will take some of the pressure off Bridgewater. Prediction: Win
Nov. 26 vs. Texans (12:30 p.m.): The Thanksgiving game won’t be an easy one. Houston looked to have things moving in the right direction, but inexplicably dealt receiver DeAndre Hopkins for David Johnson. The offense, behind Deshaun Watson, still will be formidable enough to hold off the Lions. Prediction: Loss
Dec. 6 at Bears (1 p.m.): The schedule starts to take a toll on the Lions and, at a point in the schedule where they alternate home and road games, the big divisional matchup against the Bears catches them. One team has swept their head-to-head matchups in eight of the last 10 years, but the Bears get the first split since 2016. Prediction: Loss
Dec. 13 vs. Packers (1 p.m.): Both pairings with Chicago and Green Bay are back-to-back, which is less than ideal. It could be worse — it could be on the road at Lambeau Field in the middle of the winter. The Lions, though, have had better success against the Packers in recent years and will put up a decent fight. Prediction: Loss
Dec. 19-20 at Titans (TBD): The Lions face both runners-up in each conference, which doesn’t bode well for their strength of schedule. The Titans will feed off their running game, with Derrick Henry (left) carrying the load. Ryan Tannehill is comfortable as the field general, and the Titans may not make another long run, but they’ll be formidable. Prediction: Loss
Dec. 26-27 vs. Buccaneers (TBD): A matchup against Tom Brady (pictured) and the revamped Tampa Bay offense should be interesting, especially this late in the season. The talented Bucs offense racked up four touchdowns last season with Jameis Winston. With Brady and now Rob Gronkowski, it could get ugly. Prediction: Loss
Jan. 3 vs. Vikings (1 p.m.): With a tough back-loaded schedule, the season ends on a rocky note, which likely will have some bigger ramifications for the front office and possibly the coaching staff. Another lost season and another high draft pick. Prediction: Loss. Final record prediction: 6-10
    The rumors might have been bogus but the scrutiny of Stafford, entering his 12th season, will be real as long as the Lions struggle. He knows he won’t get many more chances to either confirm what his supporters say — he’s an elite quarterback hampered by the franchise — or refute what his detractors say — he’s a good guy with a big arm and no big victories.

    Of course, he’s somewhere in between. (Sorry if that’s a copout, but it’s true). He hasn’t won a playoff game, but then the Lions have won one in 63 years. Go ahead, pick a prism and peer through it. In two seasons under Patricia, the Lions are 9-22-1, but Stafford played through a back injury late in 2018. Last season, they were 3-4-1 and Stafford was off to a terrific start, then they went 0-8 in his absence.

    That was the frustrating part, because when the team finally put Stafford on injured reserve with two weeks left, he felt he could play.

    “Playing through it two years ago was not fun, and last year, having it end early for me, was really tough,” Stafford said. “It has been a long time since I wasn’t allowed — wasn’t able to go out there and play.”

    The switch from “allowed” to “able” may have been accidental, but telling. It didn’t make sense for the Lions to put him back on the field in a lost season, but it defied Stafford’s competitiveness and pride, and tested the boundaries of his patience. That was probably the seed to rumors of discontent. Well, that and the post on Kelly Stafford’s Instagram suggesting she wasn’t pleased with Stafford trade articles. Other media outlets fanned it, even as the Lions immediately squashed it.

    That’s all Stafford needed to hear, and now as he recounts it, he chuckles that his wife is far more interested in those stories than he is. I asked if there ever was a time — amid the back injuries and Kelly’s brain surgery last year and the losing and the trade whispers — that he thought he wouldn’t be the Lions quarterback this season.

    “Not really,” he said. “I’m kind of boring in that aspect, I just prepare to be here and do my job. … To be playing at a pretty good clip (last season) and have it taken from you, is tough. But that’s on-field stuff. All the off-the-field stuff, that’s life. Everybody’s got those issues. I don’t want to pretend to be the only person that’s dealing with something because we all are, some way or another.”

    Like many people who enjoy what they do, the pandemic has spurred a renewed appreciation in Stafford. He works out in his Atlanta garage gym and quarantines with Kelly and their three kids (another is on the way). He feels good, his back is fully healed and he enjoys spending more time than ever being a dad.

    Maybe that’s why he was so reflective and engaging on the conference call Thursday. He even jumped back on to tell reporters he couldn’t believe they fell for a math trick he played with former Lion T.J. Lang. In the video, he appeared to quickly solve complicated arithmetic in a matter of seconds. He owned up to it, said Lang gave him the answer ahead of time, and laughed.

    Stafford’s mood was upbeat, except for one unsettling possibility.

    “I love playing football,” he said. “I don’t know what I’d do in the fall without it, as I think a lot of Americans probably would say the same. I don’t want to put people at undue risk, but I’d love to be out there as soon as we can. If they told us we had to start the season tomorrow and fly to Detroit and put the pads on, I’d be thrilled and happy to go do it.”

    Stafford has spent time in California and Florida before returning to Atlanta for the lockdown. He has thrown with receiver teammates Kenny Golladay and Danny Amendola, and also with rookies D’Andre Swift and Quintez Cephus, while taking all precautions. Stafford said he’s even cognizant of not licking his fingers before grabbing the football, and at the end of their workout, the players would tap cleats, not hands.

    Does he like the idea of bringing in another strong running back who happens to be a Georgia guy in Swift? You know that answer. It seems Quinn recognized one of his glaring mistakes, and is wholly determined to give Stafford and coordinator Darrell Bevell a running game. With Kerryon Johnson and Bo Scarbrough in the backfield, joined by second-rounder Swift, perhaps running behind punishing guards drafted in the early rounds, the Lions might finally balance their attack.

    Stafford said he fully supports Patricia and thinks the third-year head coach has learned a lot and adjusted a lot after a rough couple seasons. For now, Stafford hops on the virtual video sessions with players and coaches, and reaches out to teammates as often as he can. The more he moves around and throws the ball, the better he feels about what’s next.

     “I feel great, it’s healthy, healed up,” he said. “I’m moving around as good as this slow dude can run.”

    Like everyone else, he’s running in place at the moment. After some nervous times in all areas of his life, it’s a place he’s happy to be.

    Bob.wojnowski@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @bobwojnowsk

