Detroit — Jim Harbaugh is standing up for football, as he often, passionately does. He speaks of its importance to young athletes and lifetime ambitions, without even mentioning the economic impact on universities.

Harbaugh also is standing up for common sense, and as the pandemic persists, it’s important to recognize the two sentiments are not mutually exclusive: You can desperately want college football in the fall, and also understand it might not be safe enough to play.

After several months of relative quiet, Harbaugh spoke Wednesday of the pitfalls and realities, and he essentially, unabashedly said what many are nervous to voice: Don’t give up on football so easily.

It’s not a reckless thing to say, although some health experts might suggest it is until a vaccine arrives. But if this is a hellacious fight against COVID-19, go ahead and fight it. Fight it on all fronts, in the factories and food stores, in hospitals and hair salons, essential and non-essential, although every job is essential to someone. And yes, fight it in the sports world, with no sport facing a bigger battle than football. Some will say it’s foolish to even try. Cancel the season. Shorten the season. Push it to the spring. Play with no fans or limited fans.

Those are possible outcomes and most coaches don’t deny it. And frankly, if we as a nation can’t alter our behaviors enough to get the virus under control, we don’t deserve sports, or concerts, or large indoor gatherings. I suppose it depends on how badly you want it, and when it comes to football, Harbaugh is relentless in his advocacy.

“I share the same opinion as our players — they want to play,” he said. “They’ve been training their whole lives for these opportunities. Put the question to them, which I have, and they would rather play than not play. And they’d rather play in front of no fans than not play.”

And then, the necessary caution: “Now if it comes to a point in time where you say, we can’t play, it’s obvious, it’s clear, everybody would be reasonable and know that was the right thing to do.”

Until — or if — it comes to that point, there’s no harm in trying to avoid it, no matter how dire it seems. Power 5 conference commissioners have said they hope to have a decision on the season by the end of July, and the PAC-12’s Larry Scott recently said it was “a lot more perilous than a few weeks ago.” The Ivy League just announced it was pushing football to the spring, which is ominous but won’t necessarily affect other conferences.

Michigan’s training camp workouts are scheduled to start July 24, and of approximately 530 athletes in all sports who have reported to Ann Arbor, two have tested positive. Yet elsewhere, dozens of football players have tested positive at places such as Clemson, LSU, Texas and Kansas State. Several Power 5 programs have halted workouts, and Ohio State and North Carolina just joined the group. The quick conclusion is, certain measures work, and stricter measures provide better chances.

Michigan’s safety protocols, similar to Michigan State’s, involve rampant testing, constant temperature checks, separate housing for quarantining if needed, and facemasks at all times except during workouts. Fittingly, the sport that requires facemasks on the field needs them off the field more than any other.

“COVID is part of our society, it wasn’t caused by football or caused by sports, and no expert view that I’m aware of says that sports is going to make that worse,” Harbaugh said. “We’re gonna have to deal with it. These kids are gonna have to do the same thing. … I would want the responsibility of keeping our players safe, and also educating them. I wouldn’t want to come off that guard tower.”

Harbaugh’s first point isn’t entirely correct, because we don’t know yet whether sports will make it worse. The larger point is, while scientists hunt for important clues, personal and institutional responsibility are paramount. Why should Michigan, or any school, abdicate its goal of keeping student-athletes (and all students) safe by sending them away? Outside of structured environments, infections have spread. College football athletic complexes may be as structured as anywhere.

Michigan football 2020 game-by-game predictions
Sept. 5, at Washington (8-5, 4-5 Pac-12 in 2019): Former defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake takes over at head coach for the retired Chris Petersen at Washington with a new offensive coordinator (John Donovan) and starting quarterback, redshirt sophomore Jacob Sirmon (pictured), redshirt freshman Dylan Morris or freshman Ethan Garbers. Michigan will have a new starter at quarterback as well: redshirt junior Dylan McCaffrey, redshirt sophomore Joe Milton or possibly a grad transfer. It’s unlikely either passing game will look pretty this early in the season, keeping this one close. Prediction: Win
Sept. 5, at Washington (8-5, 4-5 Pac-12 in 2019): Former defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake takes over at head coach for the retired Chris Petersen at Washington with a new offensive coordinator (John Donovan) and starting quarterback, redshirt sophomore Jacob Sirmon (pictured), redshirt freshman Dylan Morris or freshman Ethan Garbers. Michigan will have a new starter at quarterback as well: redshirt junior Dylan McCaffrey, redshirt sophomore Joe Milton or possibly a grad transfer. It's unlikely either passing game will look pretty this early in the season, keeping this one close. Prediction: Win
Sept. 12, vs. Ball State (5-7, 4-4 MAC in 2019): In the easiest game on the schedule, Michigan should roll. Ball State coach Mike Neu (pictured), entering his fifth season, helped his team put up impressive numbers on offense in 2019, 34.8 points per game and 463 yards per game, but graduated key pieces from last season on the offensive line and in the offensive backfield. Expect Michigan’s offense to feast on a below-average defense. Prediction: Win
Sept. 12, vs. Ball State (5-7, 4-4 MAC in 2019): In the easiest game on the schedule, Michigan should roll. Ball State coach Mike Neu (pictured), entering his fifth season, helped his team put up impressive numbers on offense in 2019, 34.8 points per game and 463 yards per game, but graduated key pieces from last season on the offensive line and in the offensive backfield. Expect Michigan's offense to feast on a below-average defense. Prediction: Win
Sept. 19, vs. Arkansas State 8-5, 5-3 Sun Belt in 2019: The Sun Belt West is not exactly the most feared division in college football, but Arkansas State was able to finish second in the West Division in 2019, and coach Blake Anderson (pictured) has been able to take his team to a bowl game for all six seasons that he’s been at Arkansas State. His team wasn’t spectacular on either side of the ball in 2019, just solid. None of that should matter — Michigan’s the far superior team. Prediction: Win
Sept. 19, vs. Arkansas State 8-5, 5-3 Sun Belt in 2019: The Sun Belt West is not exactly the most feared division in college football, but Arkansas State was able to finish second in the West Division in 2019, and coach Blake Anderson (pictured) has been able to take his team to a bowl game for all six seasons that he's been at Arkansas State. His team wasn't spectacular on either side of the ball in 2019, just solid. None of that should matter — Michigan's the far superior team. Prediction: Win
Sept. 26, vs. Wisconsin (10-4, 7-2 Big Ten in 2019): This game is setting up to be close. Wisconsin didn’t lose a ton from a very good defense last season, and will probably stroll into Ann Arbor with good experience at quarterback if senior Jack Coan (pictured) beats redshirt freshman Graham Mertz for the starting job. Coach Paul Chryst hasn’t won in two tries at Michigan and needs to replace two-time Doak Walker Award-winner Jonathan Taylor, but when was the last time Wisconsin wasn’t able to field a great running back? Prediction: Loss
Sept. 26, vs. Wisconsin (10-4, 7-2 Big Ten in 2019): This game is setting up to be close. Wisconsin didn't lose a ton from a very good defense last season, and will probably stroll into Ann Arbor with good experience at quarterback if senior Jack Coan (pictured) beats redshirt freshman Graham Mertz for the starting job. Coach Paul Chryst hasn't won in two tries at Michigan and needs to replace two-time Doak Walker Award-winner Jonathan Taylor, but when was the last time Wisconsin wasn't able to field a great running back? Prediction: Loss
Oct. 3, vs. Penn State (11-2, 7-2 Big Ten in 2019): Coach James Franklin has been recruiting very well at Penn State, and last season’s two-loss team returns 13 starters on offense and defense combined. Accounting for Penn State All-American Micah Parsons (pictured) at linebacker will be a big test for Michigan’s inexperience at quarterback and on the offensive line. No matter who wins, it will be a nail-biter in Ann Arbor. Prediction: Loss
Oct. 3, vs. Penn State (11-2, 7-2 Big Ten in 2019): Coach James Franklin has been recruiting very well at Penn State, and last season's two-loss team returns 13 starters on offense and defense combined. Accounting for Penn State All-American Micah Parsons (pictured) at linebacker will be a big test for Michigan's inexperience at quarterback and on the offensive line. No matter who wins, it will be a nail-biter in Ann Arbor. Prediction: Loss
Oct. 10, at Michigan State (7-6, 4-5 Big Ten in 2019): On paper, this game looks like a Michigan win, but that has been said many times in this series with different results. If one of coach Jim Harbaugh’s top lieutenants, defensive coordinator Don Brown, can devise a scheme to stop Michigan State running back Elijah Collins (pictured), it’s unlikely new Michigan State coach Mel Tucker will be able to find anything else on offense. Especially in Tucker’s first season, Harbaugh has enough to win this one on the road. Prediction: Win
Oct. 10, at Michigan State (7-6, 4-5 Big Ten in 2019): On paper, this game looks like a Michigan win, but that has been said many times in this series with different results. If one of coach Jim Harbaugh's top lieutenants, defensive coordinator Don Brown, can devise a scheme to stop Michigan State running back Elijah Collins (pictured), it's unlikely new Michigan State coach Mel Tucker will be able to find anything else on offense. Especially in Tucker's first season, Harbaugh has enough to win this one on the road. Prediction: Win
Oct. 17, at Minnesota (11-2, 7-2 Big Ten in 2019): It might feel like ancient history at this point, but the last time Michigan played at Minnesota it took a desperate goal-line stand to get Harbaugh his sixth victory as Michigan coach. That was back in 2015, and a lot has changed for Minnesota since that Halloween night in Minneapolis. Former Western Michigan coach P.J. Fleck is entering his fourth season as Minnesota’s head man, the recruiting has picked up significantly, and Minnesota is fresh off a two-loss season in which it won a share of the Big Ten West title. Prediction: Loss
Oct. 17, at Minnesota (11-2, 7-2 Big Ten in 2019): It might feel like ancient history at this point, but the last time Michigan played at Minnesota it took a desperate goal-line stand to get Harbaugh his sixth victory as Michigan coach. That was back in 2015, and a lot has changed for Minnesota since that Halloween night in Minneapolis. Former Western Michigan coach P.J. Fleck is entering his fourth season as Minnesota's head man, the recruiting has picked up significantly, and Minnesota is fresh off a two-loss season in which it won a share of the Big Ten West title. Prediction: Loss
Oct. 24, vs. Purdue (4-8, 3-6 Big Ten in 2019): Coach Jeff Brohm’s win totals at Purdue, starting in 2017 when he was hired away from Louisville: seven, six, four. 2018 did include a win against Ohio State, and injuries have taken their toll, but the overall trajectory of Brohm’s program must be concerning for Purdue fans, even if about three losses is the historical ceiling in West Lafayette. Defensive end George Karlaftis (pictured) will test Michigan’s young offensive line, but Harbaugh’s squad will get it done at home. Prediction: Win
Oct. 24, vs. Purdue (4-8, 3-6 Big Ten in 2019): Coach Jeff Brohm's win totals at Purdue, starting in 2017 when he was hired away from Louisville: seven, six, four. 2018 did include a win against Ohio State, and injuries have taken their toll, but the overall trajectory of Brohm's program must be concerning for Purdue fans, even if about three losses is the historical ceiling in West Lafayette. Defensive end George Karlaftis (pictured) will test Michigan's young offensive line, but Harbaugh's squad will get it done at home. Prediction: Win
Nov. 7, vs. Maryland (3-9, 1-8 Big Ten in 2019): It’s very likely that either Maryland or Rutgers will finish last in the Big Ten East. Presumptive starter at quarterback, Josh Jackson (Saline, pictured), son of former Michigan running backs coach Fred Jackson, was bad last season, only averaging 6.2 yards per attempt in 10 games. Maryland won’t have the ball often, a sure-fire recipe for losing on the road. Prediction: Win
Nov. 7, vs. Maryland (3-9, 1-8 Big Ten in 2019): It's very likely that either Maryland or Rutgers will finish last in the Big Ten East. Presumptive starter at quarterback, Josh Jackson (Saline, pictured), son of former Michigan running backs coach Fred Jackson, was bad last season, only averaging 6.2 yards per attempt in 10 games. Maryland won't have the ball often, a sure-fire recipe for losing on the road. Prediction: Win
Nov. 14, at Rutgers (2-10, 0-9 Big Ten in 2019): Rutgers will try to target Michigan’s defensive tackles with its run game. Junior running back Isaih Pacheco (pictured) had three games with 100 or more rushing yards in 2019 for Rutgers, including 102 yards against Penn State, and represents Rutgers’ best hope on offense. Greg Schiano is back as coach after leading Rutgers from 2001 to 2011, including a seven-season stretch when he took the team to six bowl games. Prediction: Win
Nov. 14, at Rutgers (2-10, 0-9 Big Ten in 2019): Rutgers will try to target Michigan's defensive tackles with its run game. Junior running back Isaih Pacheco (pictured) had three games with 100 or more rushing yards in 2019 for Rutgers, including 102 yards against Penn State, and represents Rutgers' best hope on offense. Greg Schiano is back as coach after leading Rutgers from 2001 to 2011, including a seven-season stretch when he took the team to six bowl games. Prediction: Win
Nov. 21, vs. Indiana (8-5, 5-4 Big Ten in 2019): Quarterback Peyton Ramsey, offensive lineman Coy Cronk and six other Indiana football players have hit the transfer portal in 2020. Last season was the best in Bloomington since the early ‘90s, but coach Tom Allen has lost too much off that team to challenge the best teams in the Big Ten. An interesting subplot to this game will be the performance of Indiana’s new offensive coordinator, 31-year-old Saline native and former Michigan quarterback Nick Sheridan. Prediction: Win
Nov. 21, vs. Indiana (8-5, 5-4 Big Ten in 2019): Quarterback Peyton Ramsey, offensive lineman Coy Cronk and six other Indiana football players have hit the transfer portal in 2020. Last season was the best in Bloomington since the early '90s, but coach Tom Allen has lost too much off that team to challenge the best teams in the Big Ten. An interesting subplot to this game will be the performance of Indiana's new offensive coordinator, 31-year-old Saline native and former Michigan quarterback Nick Sheridan. Prediction: Win
Nov. 28, at Ohio State (13-1, 9-0 Big Ten in 2019): By this point in the season, Michigan better hope it has a quarterback capable of handling The Game in Columbus. Ohio State has been a defensive back factory under coaches Urban Meyer and Ryan Day, and junior cornerback Shaun Wade (pictured) looks like the next in line. Harbaugh gave Ohio State a run for its money on the road in 2016, but 2020’s Michigan squad won’t be as good as 2016’s, and Ohio State’s 2020 team will probably be better than 2016’s College Football Playoff qualifier. Prediction: Loss. Michigan’s regular-season record prediction: 8-4, 5-4 Big Ten
Nov. 28, at Ohio State (13-1, 9-0 Big Ten in 2019): By this point in the season, Michigan better hope it has a quarterback capable of handling The Game in Columbus. Ohio State has been a defensive back factory under coaches Urban Meyer and Ryan Day, and junior cornerback Shaun Wade (pictured) looks like the next in line. Harbaugh gave Ohio State a run for its money on the road in 2016, but 2020's Michigan squad won't be as good as 2016's, and Ohio State's 2020 team will probably be better than 2016's College Football Playoff qualifier. Prediction: Loss. Michigan's regular-season record prediction: 8-4, 5-4 Big Ten
    In the quest for no-risk settings (impossible), society must settle for reduced-risk settings. It’s the case in auto plants and grocery stores, on airplanes and buses. It will be the much-debated case as elementary and high schools try to open. Everyone has to find a way to deal with it, although no one should be bull-headed. If a season starts and the virus spreads, you halt the attempt and prepare for another time.

     “It’s a different conversation if no students are on campus,” Harbaugh said. “If students are on campus, my personal belief, as a parent of a daughter who’d also be on campus, this is a safe place, as safe as possible within our university.”

    Harbaugh rarely lacks enthusiasm about his team, and after four months of communicating with players and coaches through Zoom calls, his excitement is bubbling. He praised the conditioning of several players, especially on an offensive line that lost four starters but returns All-American candidate Jalen Mayfield.

    He singled out freshman safety RJ Moten and defensive lineman Donovan Jeter as examples of players who added strength and size. When he went down the list of players showing notable leadership, he mentioned all three quarterbacks, Dylan McCaffrey, Joe Milton and Cade McNamara.

    The Wolverines were 9-4 and haven’t won the Big Ten or beaten Ohio State in his five seasons, but Harbaugh’s 35-minute conference call had a pep-talk feel to it.

    “It’s been a tremendous offseason, even before it got interrupted you could really see the talent and work ethic,” Harbaugh said. “I’d say the biggest question I’m getting from our players is, how they can be a part of the solution? The feedback has been that their peers, other people in their age group, are somewhat cavalier about the virus. They want to be a force for good. For example, when they’re here, they’ve been terrific about following protocols. They’ve taken it to the extra level, from wearing a mask in public, to socially distancing, to cooking their own food.”

    The fight for football is taking place far from the practice fields, and it’s a worthy battle. Beyond the enormous economic impact — Stanford just announced it was cutting 11 varsity sports, a growing trend — there is a societal impact. In the process of attempting to further their own careers, players can show how it might work, while fully understanding the consequences.

    Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said a spring season is “very doable” and every option should be explored. Harbaugh said he’d welcome football in any scenario — in the spring, no non-conference games, a 10-game Big Ten slate, a delayed start.

    It’s not just about trying to prove he can push Michigan to the level that was expected when he arrived. It’s about navigating a treacherous path, because if college football truly starts on time and Michigan plays that opener at Washington Sept. 5, something remarkable was accomplished.

    Harbaugh and the Wolverines face the standard fights — try to compete with the Buckeyes, try to finally win the Big Ten, try to beat ranked teams on the road. Daunting indeed. But in these unsettling, unprecedented times, just getting on the field will be everyone’s biggest battle.

