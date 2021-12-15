Wojo: Amid recruiting chaos, Michigan, Michigan State steady and strong

Everywhere in college football there’s chaos and mass hysteria and Brian Kelly doing a fake Louisiana accent. Recruits are flipping, coaches are flip-flopping and the greatest job in the sport is an agent — coach’s agent, real-estate agent, name-image-likeness agent.

Just when you think it’s impossible to be shocked, an all-time stunner happened on National Signing Day. Cornerback Travis Hunter, the No. 1 player in the country, flipped from Florida State to Jackson State, where Deion Sanders is the coach. Good for the kid, and I mean that sincerely. Coaches have played the opportunistic game for decades, and it’s no surprise players are eager for their shot.