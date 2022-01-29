Wojo: Spartans bring back the noise and heat, stomp Wolverines

East Lansing — Tom Izzo was foot-stomping and fist-pumping, the crowd was chanting, the Spartans were rolling up and down the court. It was loud and familiar, Michigan State basketball as we’ve pretty much always known it, bottled up and uncorked.

A Michigan-Michigan State game always means a lot, no matter the endeavor. This meant more than most, a reminder in a COVID world how fans can fuel players and how Izzo fuels his team. The Wolverines were up for the scrap, at least for a while. Then came a halftime blistering from Izzo and his staff, followed by a withering burst of energy and dunks.