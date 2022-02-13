Wojo: Stafford delivers drive for the ages, wins the big one in style

Inglewood, Calif. — One drive for the ultimate prize. One throw to win it all.

It’s what Matthew Stafford always craved all those years in Detroit, to prevail under the thickest pressure. In a final drive for the ages, Stafford pulled off his greatest comeback and delivered an ending perhaps only he could ever foresee. He fired a 1-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp with 1:25 left and the Rams beat the Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI Sunday night.