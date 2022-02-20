Wojo: Michigan's Juwan Howard swings madly, and it will cost him plenty

Juwan Howard took a swing he simply cannot take. It was unacceptable and irresponsible, and it will end up being a costly one.

Whatever precipitated Howard’s behavior at the end of Michigan’s 77-63 loss at Wisconsin on Sunday doesn’t excuse it. His volatile temperament crossed a line, and it’s up to Michigan and the Big Ten to redraw the boundary. Howard verbally sparred with Badgers coach Greg Gard in the postgame handshake line, then took exception when Gard grabbed his arm to stop him from walking past. In the ensuing chaos, Howard swung at Badgers assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft’s head. It escalated into an ugly melee involving players and coaches, and the ramifications should be significant.