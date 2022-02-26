Wojo: Fed-up, fired-up Spartans shoot their way past No. 4 Boilermakers

East Lansing — It was a no-doubter, a smooth 3-pointer by Tyson Walker with a second left, and it uncorked a collision of emotions — half-relief and half-exultation. The Spartans sprinted across the court, the Breslin Center crowd erupted, and moments later, Tom Izzo shed a few tears.

In the aftermath of a wild finish, the Spartans revealed how badly they wanted this, how badly they needed it. The truth is, they revealed it all game long, with a gutcheck effort that might quell rising doubts. Michigan State grinded to a 68-65 victory over No. 4 Purdue Saturday, lightening a weight that was threatening to get heavy.