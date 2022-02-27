Wojo: Michigan can't stop Illinois, NCAA tournament chances are shrinking

Ann Arbor — This is life on the bubble, bouncing between earning a bid and squandering one. For the Wolverines, it’s also life in the bubble, playing huge games every other day, playing without their head coach, without much room to breathe.

Competing hard is one thing, and Michigan generally doesn’t have a problem with that. But to hang with the best in the mighty Big Ten, it takes perhaps more than the Wolverines can handle. The pattern hasn’t changed — win, loss, win, loss, win, loss — and on Sunday they alternated sloppy play with sharp play and ended up back where they started.