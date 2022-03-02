Wojo: Hunter Dickinson, Wolverines show up big at right time, crush Spartans

Ann Arbor — When the Wolverines and Spartans play, you never know who will show up. You never know when, or where, or for how long. It’s been that way all season.

But Phil Martelli knew right away Tuesday night. So did Hunter Dickinson, who enjoys a feisty rivalry as much as anyone. Michigan showed up and Dickinson powered up, and the result was the type of thumping that sent the Spartans back into a daze, and the Wolverines back into the NCAA Tournament picture.