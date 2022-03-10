Wojo: Izzo laments 'ridiculous' ending, but Spartans escape

Indianapolis — At tournament time, you’re legally required to say a win is a win, survive and advance, no looking back. And that’s how Tom Izzo wanted to view the latest escape, to keep it in context and point out his team played well much of the night.

But oh, that ragged ending. And oh, those unrelenting turnover problems. The result was a 76-72 victory over Maryland in the Big Ten tournament Thursday night, as the Spartans move on to a quarterfinal matchup with Wisconsin Friday night.