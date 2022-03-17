Wojo: Wolverines dodge danger behind feisty frosh Frankie Collins

Indianapolis — Their floor leader is out, and no one knows how long. Their margins are so narrow, no one knows how long their run can last. Their lineup is so young, with three freshman starters, Juwan Howard couldn’t help but reminisce.

“If I remember, Coach (Steve) Fisher started five freshmen,” Howard said with a laugh, recalling his Fab Five days. “Some people would say, it's a very young team. True, it is. But did they grow up today? Yes.”