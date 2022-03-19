Wojo: Juwan Howard’s Wolverines are big-game hunters again, stagger Tennessee

Indianapolis — They flipped the switch and the script. And in a memorable flash, the Wolverines stopped being who they were, and showed exactly who they can be.

It was sparked by Hunter Dickinson, a mirthful, mammoth menace. It was directed by Juwan Howard, who kept pushing and cleverly adjusting. And finally, it was encapsulated by Eli Brooks, the senior guard who perfectly symbolizes this Michigan team: Better than you think, tougher than they look.