Wojo: Villanova has the experience and pedigree, but Michigan has the big guy

San Antonio — Villanova is a steady-humming machine with the most accomplished coach in the Tournament not named Coach K. The No. 2 seed Wildcats have won two national titles in six years and are seasoned and savvy.

The Wolverines are a refurbished vehicle testing their acceleration. They lost 14 games and slid in as an 11 seed. Point guard DeVante’ Jones is expected to return from injury, otherwise they’d start three freshmen. Villanova starts three seniors, including sharp-shooting Big East Player of the Year Collin Gillespie.