Wojo: Wolverines had their shot against Villanova, came up short

San Antonio — They had their chances, second chances and third chances. You get that many chances in a game, or a season, you eventually run out.

The Wolverines got their shots, plenty of them, and came up short again and again. You have to be efficient and patient to beat a seasoned team like Villanova, and Michigan rushed and never caught up. The Wildcats were steady and clutch, as they almost always are, and beat the Wolverines 63-55 in a Sweet 16 matchup Thursday night.