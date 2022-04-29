Wojo: Lions go big and fast in lively, impactful first round of NFL Draft

Allen Park — The first move was the celebrated one, the logical one. The Lions coveted Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and they leapt to grab him with the second pick of the NFL Draft.

The next move was the dramatic one, and if there was any doubt about GM Brad Holmes’ aggressiveness, it evaporated in a flash. The Lions traded three picks to the Vikings to move up to the 12th spot Thursday night and landed Alabama’s Jameson Williams, arguably the most talented receiver in the draft.