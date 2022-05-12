Wojo: Schedule is out, and predicting Lions’ record is trickier than usual

It was a reflective moment, a couple days after the Lions finished a draft that was widely praised. Dan Campbell leaned back in his chair and smiled so widely his eyes practically disappeared.

“Brad and I were kind of laughing the other night,” he said, talking about Lions GM Brad Holmes. “When we looked up (at the Lions roster), the first thing you do is, you grin and you laugh because it’s like, 'My gosh, we’ve come a long way just in a year.'”