Wojo: Tigers putting pieces back together, sparked by Miggy’s mashing

Detroit – Two more outfielders went down, an inning apart. Another starting pitcher went down the previous day. The Tigers kept losing pieces, as the season teetered.

At some point, you have to forget what you’re missing and lean on what you have left. On Sunday, the Tigers offered a reminder of what they might have left. They have a rapidly rising star in lefty Tarik Skubal, who threw six scoreless innings and struck out 11 as the Tigers completed a sweep of the Orioles, 5-1.