Green: Joe Schmidt turns 90; celebrating a pillar of the Lions' championship teams

By Jerry Green

Special to The Detroit News

Detroit — The mob poured from the grandstands at Briggs Stadium that frosty Sunday. They dashed onto the football field and grabbed the champion in the Honolulu blue No. 56 jersey. They hoisted Joe Schmidt aboard their shoulders. They bounced him around like “cork on the ocean” as a wordsmith described the scene that day. They celebrated with utter glee — a championship dynasty.