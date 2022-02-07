Green: Winners on NFL's biggest stage should be decided on field, not with a coin toss
By Jerry Green
Special to The Detroit News
Long before professional sports sold out to the television networks and then to gambling establishments, there was a basic matter we codgers called fairness. The games were designed so each side had an even shot to win.
The athletes decided the final score by playing the games. The coaches delivered strategy and tactics. Sometimes the scores were equal at the end of regulation time — or nine innings. Each major sport had its unique tiebreaker rules.