Green: In a copycat league, Rams and Bengals carve different paths to Super Bowl

By Jerry Green

Special to The Detroit News

The NFL is comprised of 32 copycats, teams that use the creations of others — and some of the franchises are quite skilled at it. And others of the 32 not so much.

Things change, revolutionary concepts are borrowed, and sometimes the parasites win. And sometimes they lose. As a rookie journalist, I was taught that the only way to win in the NFL is via the draft. That — all the NFL traditionalist wisemen have told me through past 60 years — is the only way to win.