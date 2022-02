By Jerry Green

Special to The Detroit News

Inglewood, Calif. — The message was dispatched from outer space, Tom Brady to Joe Burrow. Pre-Super Bowl LVI. From the GOAT to the NFL’s candidate to become next GOAT.

Brady offered words flecked with the wisdom of Bill Belichick.

“I always got great advice from Coach Belichick. He said, ‘What we’ll remember the most from this week is whether we win or lose.’